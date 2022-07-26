Baby Cosmetics Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Baby Cosmetics in Global, including the following market information:

Global Baby Cosmetics Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global Baby Cosmetics market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Cleaning Wipes Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Baby Cosmetics include Procter & Gamble Hygiene and Health Care Limited (P&G), Johnson’s (Johnson & Johnson), Pigeon India Private Limited, Sebamed, Artsana India Private Limited, Dabur India Ltd., Himalaya Drug Company Private Limited, Kimberly Clark Lever Private Ltd and Unicharm India Private Limited and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Baby Cosmetics companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Baby Cosmetics Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Baby Cosmetics Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Cleaning Wipes

Creams

Sun Screens

Global Baby Cosmetics Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Baby Cosmetics Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

1-6 Month

6-12 Month

Above 12 Month

Global Baby Cosmetics Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Baby Cosmetics Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Baby Cosmetics revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Baby Cosmetics revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Procter & Gamble Hygiene and Health Care Limited (P&G)

Johnson’s (Johnson & Johnson)

Pigeon India Private Limited

Sebamed

Artsana India Private Limited

Dabur India Ltd.

Himalaya Drug Company Private Limited

Kimberly Clark Lever Private Ltd

Unicharm India Private Limited

Wipro Consumer Care & Lighting Ltd.

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Baby Cosmetics Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Baby Cosmetics Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Baby Cosmetics Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Baby Cosmetics Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Baby Cosmetics Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Restraints

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Baby Cosmetics Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Baby Cosmetics Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Baby Cosmetics Revenue by Companies

3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Baby Cosmetics Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.5 Global Companies Baby Cosmetics Product Type

3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Baby Cosmetics Players in Global Market

3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Baby Cosmetics Companies

3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Baby Cosmetics Companies

4 Market Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 by Type – Global Baby Cosmetics Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

4.1.2 Cleaning Wipes

