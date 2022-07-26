Health Supplements Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Health supplements help in reducing the risk of diseases, however it cannot not be assumed as a substitute of a complete meal, which is necessary for a healthy diet. Health supplements also help for the treatment of rheumatic disorders, cardiology, and allergy. Thus, wide range of applications boost the growth of global health supplements market. Additionally increasing concern towards improving the quality of health is fuelling the growth of heath supplements market across the globe.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Health Supplements in global, including the following market information:
Global Health Supplements Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Health Supplements Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)
Global top five Health Supplements companies in 2021 (%)
The global Health Supplements market was valued at 114030 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 160030 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 5.0% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Dietary Supplements Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Health Supplements include Archer Daniels Midland, Cargill, AKER BIOMARINE, Bioriginal Food & Science, Croda International, Herblife International, Glanbia, Abbott Laboratories and Alticor, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Health Supplements manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Health Supplements Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Health Supplements Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Dietary Supplements
Eye Health Supplements
Global Health Supplements Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Health Supplements Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Cardiology
Allergy
Global Health Supplements Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Health Supplements Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Health Supplements revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Health Supplements revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Health Supplements sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
Key companies Health Supplements sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Archer Daniels Midland
Cargill
AKER BIOMARINE
Bioriginal Food & Science
Croda International
Herblife International
Glanbia
Abbott Laboratories
Alticor
The Nature's Bounty
Bayer
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Health Supplements Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Health Supplements Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Health Supplements Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Health Supplements Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Health Supplements Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Health Supplements Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Health Supplements Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Health Supplements Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Health Supplements Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Health Supplements Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Health Supplements Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Health Supplements Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Health Supplements Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Health Supplements Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Health Supplements Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Health Supplements Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Health Supplements Market Siz
