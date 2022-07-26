Health Supplements Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Health supplements help in reducing the risk of diseases, however it cannot not be assumed as a substitute of a complete meal, which is necessary for a healthy diet. Health supplements also help for the treatment of rheumatic disorders, cardiology, and allergy. Thus, wide range of applications boost the growth of global health supplements market. Additionally increasing concern towards improving the quality of health is fuelling the growth of heath supplements market across the globe.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Health Supplements in global, including the following market information:

Global Health Supplements Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Health Supplements Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Global top five Health Supplements companies in 2021 (%)

The global Health Supplements market was valued at 114030 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 160030 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 5.0% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Dietary Supplements Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Health Supplements include Archer Daniels Midland, Cargill, AKER BIOMARINE, Bioriginal Food & Science, Croda International, Herblife International, Glanbia, Abbott Laboratories and Alticor, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Health Supplements manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Health Supplements Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Health Supplements Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Dietary Supplements

Eye Health Supplements

Global Health Supplements Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Health Supplements Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Cardiology

Allergy

Global Health Supplements Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Health Supplements Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Health Supplements revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Health Supplements revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Health Supplements sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Health Supplements sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Archer Daniels Midland

Cargill

AKER BIOMARINE

Bioriginal Food & Science

Croda International

Herblife International

Glanbia

Abbott Laboratories

Alticor

The Nature's Bounty

Bayer

