Magnetic Labels Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Magnetic Labels are often used as inventory labeling solutions, durable magnetic labels serve as rack labels that easily can be relocated on demand. Rather than going through the hassle of removing permanently affixed labels or dealing with bleed-through from old labels that interfere with scanning accuracy, magnetic labels may be relocated time and again without any sticky residue left behind.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Magnetic Labels in global, including the following market information:
Global Magnetic Labels Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Magnetic Labels Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Magnetic Labels companies in 2021 (%)
The global Magnetic Labels market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Erasable Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Magnetic Labels include Brady Worldwide, Magnet Company, Magnum Magnetics, Bunting Magnetics, Horizons Inc (Camcode), Adams Magnetic Products, ASG Services, Accuform and X-bet MAGNET, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Magnetic Labels manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Magnetic Labels Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Magnetic Labels Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Erasable
Unerasable
Global Magnetic Labels Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Magnetic Labels Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Public Facility
Industrial Facility
Residential Facility
Global Magnetic Labels Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Magnetic Labels Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Magnetic Labels revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Magnetic Labels revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Magnetic Labels sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Magnetic Labels sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Brady Worldwide
Magnet Company
Magnum Magnetics
Bunting Magnetics
Horizons Inc (Camcode)
Adams Magnetic Products
ASG Services
Accuform
X-bet MAGNET
CCL Label (Avery UK)
Eltronis
Ingenieria Magnetica Aplicada
DuraFast Label Company
Pacific Barcode
Demco Inc
Jokari
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Magnetic Labels Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Magnetic Labels Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Magnetic Labels Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Magnetic Labels Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Magnetic Labels Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Magnetic Labels Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Magnetic Labels Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Magnetic Labels Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Magnetic Labels Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Magnetic Labels Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Magnetic Labels Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Magnetic Labels Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Magnetic Labels Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Magnetic Labels Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Magnetic Labels Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Magnetic Labels Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Magnetic Labels Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.1.2 Erasable
