Global Recycled Tire Crumb Rubber Market Insights, Forecast to 2028
Recycled Tire Crumb Rubber market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Recycled Tire Crumb Rubber market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
6-14 Mesh
10-30 Mesh
30-50 Mesh
50-80 Mesh
80-200 Mesh
Segment by Application
Synthetic Turf
Playground Surfacing
Rubber Modified Asphalt
Molded Products
Rubber and Plastics
Others
By Company
LIBERTY TIRE
CRM
Emanuel Tire
Tire Disposal & Recycling
Entech
Manhantango Enterprises
reRubber
Production by Region
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Consumption by Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
U.A.E
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Recycled Tire Crumb Rubber Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Recycled Tire Crumb Rubber Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 6-14 Mesh
1.2.3 10-30 Mesh
1.2.4 30-50 Mesh
1.2.5 50-80 Mesh
1.2.6 80-200 Mesh
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Recycled Tire Crumb Rubber Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Synthetic Turf
1.3.3 Playground Surfacing
1.3.4 Rubber Modified Asphalt
1.3.5 Molded Products
1.3.6 Rubber and Plastics
1.3.7 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Recycled Tire Crumb Rubber Production
2.1 Global Recycled Tire Crumb Rubber Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Recycled Tire Crumb Rubber Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Recycled Tire Crumb Rubber Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Recycled Tire Crumb Rubber Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Recycled Tire Crumb Rubber Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global Recycled Tire Crumb Rubber Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Recycled Tire Crumb Rubber Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Recycled Tire Crumb Rubber Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global Recycled Tir
