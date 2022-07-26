2022-2027 Global and Regional Deodorants Industry Status and Prospects Professional Market Research Report Standard Version

The global Deodorants market was valued at 3457.14 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 4.04% from 2021 to 2027.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact which will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

A deodorant is a substance applied to the body to prevent body odor caused by the bacterial breakdown of perspiration in armpits, feet, and other areas of the body. A subgroup of deodorants, antiperspirants, affect odor as well as prevent sweating by affecting sweat glands.Deodorants is a matured market in developed regions such as the US and Europe. In these markets, delivery of innovative products and an improved product mix play a vital role for manufacturers to increase their revenues. Producers are more or less compelled to offer innovative products that deliver quick, effective protection against odor and wetness. Deodorant producers have sought to generate sales growth by relying on product introductions on a continuous basis as well as product line extensions. Technologically advanced formulations and applications empower manufacturers to provide more innovative products that in turn attract deodorant customers. Overall, the personal care category is witnessing a strong growth trend as a result of the increasing focus of men towards grooming, hygiene and appearance. Male oriented products are growing briskly, surpassing the hitherto women dominated cosmetics and personal care market. With regard to fragrances, men choose deodorants over the luxurious perfumes preferred by females. This has provided a definite impetus to the overall sales of deodorants.

