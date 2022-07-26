Global Athleisure Apparel Market Research Report 2022
The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by company, by Type and by Application. This study provides information about the sales and revenue during the historic and forecasted period of 2017 to 2028. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.
Segment by Type
Clothes
Shoes
Others
Segment by Application
Aldult
Child
By Region
North America
United States
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
China Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
By Company
Adidas
Sweaty Betty
Nike
Lululemon
Alala
PUMA
Under Armour
Tory Sport
Girlfriend Collective
Athleta (Gap Inc.)
UNIQLO
Olivers Apparel
Unbridled Apparel
Lysse
Ultracor
Vuori
Rhone
Table of content
1 Athleisure Apparel Market Overview
1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Athleisure Apparel
1.2 Athleisure Apparel Segment by Type
1.2.1 Global Athleisure Apparel Sales Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2022-2028)
1.2.2 Clothes
1.2.3 Shoes
1.2.4 Others
1.3 Athleisure Apparel Segment by Application
1.3.1 Global Athleisure Apparel Sales Comparison by Application: (2022-2028)
1.3.2 Aldult
1.3.3 Child
1.4 Global Athleisure Apparel Market Size Estimates and Forecasts
1.4.1 Global Athleisure Apparel Revenue 2017-2028
1.4.2 Global Athleisure Apparel Sales 2017-2028
1.4.3 Athleisure Apparel Market Size by Region: 2017 Versus 2021 Versus 2028
2 Athleisure Apparel Market Competition by Manufacturers
2.1 Global Athleisure Apparel Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2022)
2.2 Global Athleisure Apparel Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2022)
2.3 Global Athleisure Apparel Average Price by Manufacturers (2017-2022)
2.4 Manufacturers Athleisure Apparel Manufacturing Sites, Area Served, Product Type
2.5 Athleisure Apparel Market Competitive Situation and Trends
2.5.1 Athleisure Apparel Market Concentration Rate
2.5.2 The Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Athleisure Apparel Players Market Share by Revenue
2.5.3 Global Athleisure Apparel Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)
2.6 Manufacturers Mergers
