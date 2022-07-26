Photo Curing Agent Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

They are compounds that upon radiation of light decompose into reactive species that activate polymerization of specific functional groups on the oligomers.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Photo Curing Agent in global, including the following market information:

Global Photo Curing Agent Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Photo Curing Agent Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kiloton)

Global top five Photo Curing Agent companies in 2021 (%)

The global Photo Curing Agent market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Free-radical Type Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Photo Curing Agent include IGM Resins, Tianjin Jiuri New Materials, Tronly, Hubei Gurun, Arkema, DBC, Zhejiang Yangfan New Materials, Jinkangtai Chemical and NewSun, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Photo Curing Agent manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Photo Curing Agent Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Photo Curing Agent Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Free-radical Type

Cationic Type

Global Photo Curing Agent Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Photo Curing Agent Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Paints

Inks

Adhesives

Others

Global Photo Curing Agent Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Photo Curing Agent Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Photo Curing Agent revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Photo Curing Agent revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Photo Curing Agent sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)

Key companies Photo Curing Agent sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

IGM Resins

Tianjin Jiuri New Materials

Tronly

Hubei Gurun

Arkema

DBC

Zhejiang Yangfan New Materials

Jinkangtai Chemical

NewSun

Eutec

Polynaisse

Kurogane Kasei

