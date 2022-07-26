Ship Decorative Laminates and Panels Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Decorative,for ship floors,for yachts
This report contains market size and forecasts of Ship Decorative Laminates and Panels in global, including the following market information:
Global Ship Decorative Laminates and Panels Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Ship Decorative Laminates and Panels Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K sqm)
Global top five Ship Decorative Laminates and Panels companies in 2021 (%)
The global Ship Decorative Laminates and Panels market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Plywood Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Ship Decorative Laminates and Panels include Kuiper Holland(Netherlands), WPP-World Panel Products Inc(USA), Amorim Cork Composites(Portugal), Drumarkon International BV(Netherlands), DAMPA(Denmark), MINERALKA d.o.o.(Slovenia) and Nord Compensati Spa(Italy), etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Ship Decorative Laminates and Panels manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Ship Decorative Laminates and Panels Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K sqm)
Global Ship Decorative Laminates and Panels Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Plywood
Cork
Laminate
Aluminum
Wooden
Global Ship Decorative Laminates and Panels Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K sqm)
Global Ship Decorative Laminates and Panels Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Ship Partition Walls
Ship Floors
Ship Ceilings
Global Ship Decorative Laminates and Panels Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K sqm)
Global Ship Decorative Laminates and Panels Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Ship Decorative Laminates and Panels revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Ship Decorative Laminates and Panels revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Ship Decorative Laminates and Panels sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K sqm)
Key companies Ship Decorative Laminates and Panels sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Kuiper Holland(Netherlands)
WPP-World Panel Products Inc(USA)
Amorim Cork Composites(Portugal)
Drumarkon International BV(Netherlands)
DAMPA(Denmark)
MINERALKA d.o.o.(Slovenia)
Nord Compensati Spa(Italy)
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Ship Decorative Laminates and Panels Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Ship Decorative Laminates and Panels Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Ship Decorative Laminates and Panels Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Ship Decorative Laminates and Panels Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Ship Decorative Laminates and Panels Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Ship Decorative Laminates and Panels Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Ship Decorative Laminates and Panels Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Ship Decorative Laminates and Panels Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Ship Decorative Laminates and Panels Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Ship Decorative Laminates and Panels Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Ship Decorative Laminates and Panels Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Ship Decorative Laminates and Panels Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Ship Decorative Laminates and Panels Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Ship Decorative Laminates and Panels Players in Globa
