Biomaterials for 3D Printing Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
3D printing has significant potential as a fabrication method in creating scaffolds for tissue engineering. Biomaterials used in 3D printing are categorized into ceramics, polymers and composites.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Biomaterials for 3D Printing in global, including the following market information:
Global Biomaterials for 3D Printing Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Biomaterials for 3D Printing Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)
Global top five Biomaterials for 3D Printing companies in 2021 (%)
The global Biomaterials for 3D Printing market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Ceramics Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Biomaterials for 3D Printing include EnvisionTEC, Biobots, RegenHU, Cellink, Organovo, 3Dynamic System and Poietis, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Biomaterials for 3D Printing manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Biomaterials for 3D Printing Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Biomaterials for 3D Printing Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Ceramics
Polymers
Composites
Global Biomaterials for 3D Printing Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Biomaterials for 3D Printing Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Hospitals
Clinics
Research Labs
Others
Global Biomaterials for 3D Printing Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Biomaterials for 3D Printing Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Biomaterials for 3D Printing revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Biomaterials for 3D Printing revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Biomaterials for 3D Printing sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
Key companies Biomaterials for 3D Printing sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
EnvisionTEC
Biobots
RegenHU
Cellink
Organovo
3Dynamic System
Poietis
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Biomaterials for 3D Printing Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Biomaterials for 3D Printing Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Biomaterials for 3D Printing Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Biomaterials for 3D Printing Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Biomaterials for 3D Printing Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Biomaterials for 3D Printing Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Biomaterials for 3D Printing Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Biomaterials for 3D Printing Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Biomaterials for 3D Printing Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Biomaterials for 3D Printing Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Biomaterials for 3D Printing Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Biomaterials for 3D Printing Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Biomaterials for 3D Printing Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Biomaterials for 3D Printing Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Biomaterials for 3D Printing Companies
