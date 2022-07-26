Uncategorized

Global Ink Solvents Market Insights and Forecast to 2027

Ink Solvents market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Ink Solvents market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2016-2027.

Segment by Type

Alcohol Solvents

Ester Solvents

Benzene Solvents

Ketone Solvents

Segment by Application

Flexible Packaging

Folding Cartons

Corrugated Cardboard

Other

By Company

Eastman

DowDuPont

Basf

Ashland

Shell

Mitsubishi Shoji Chem

Solvay

Evonik

Celanese

Ineos

Exxon Mobil

Vertec Biosolvent

Lotte Chem

LyondellBasell

LG Chem

Arkema

Showa Denko

YIP'S Chem

Yankuang Lunan Chem

Baichuan Chem

Super Chemical

Sanmu Chem

Jinyimeng Group

Jianye Chem

Zhongchuang Chem

CNPC

Lianhai Bio-tech

Sopo Group

Jidong Solvent

Huayi Group

Production by Region

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Consumption by Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Philippines

Vietnam

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

U.A.E

Table of content

1 Study Coverage
1.1 Ink Solvents Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Ink Solvents Market Size Growth Rate by Type
1.2.2 Alcohol Solvents
1.2.3 Ester Solvents
1.2.4 Benzene Solvents
1.2.5 Ketone Solvents
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Ink Solvents Market Size Growth Rate by Application
1.3.2 Flexible Packaging
1.3.3 Folding Cartons
1.3.4 Corrugated Cardboard
1.3.5 Other
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Ink Solvents Production
2.1 Global Ink Solvents Production Capacity (2016-2027)
2.2 Global Ink Solvents Production by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
2.3 Global Ink Solvents Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Ink Solvents Historic Production by Region (2016-2021)
2.3.2 Global Ink Solvents Forecasted Production by Region (2022-2027)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan

3 Global Ink Solvents Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Ink Solvents Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027
3.2 Global Ink Solvents Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027
3.3 Global Ink Solvents Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
3.4 Global Top Ink Solvents Regions by Sales
3.4.1 Global Top Ink Solvents Regions by Sales (2016-2021)
3.4.2 Global Top Ink Solvents Regions by Sales (2022-2027)
3.5 Global Top Ink Solvents Regions

 

CONTACT US:
North Main Road Koregaon Park, Pune, India – 411001.
International: +1(646)-781-7170
Asia: +91 9169162030
Visit: https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/

