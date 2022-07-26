Firefighting Hoses Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Firefighting hoses are hoses used to transport fire retardant liquids such as high pressure water or foam. Traditional fire hoses are lined with rubber and wrapped in woven linen on the outside. Advanced fire hoses are made of polymeric materials such as polyurethane. Fire hoses have metal fittings on both ends that can be connected to another hose to extend the distance or to a nozzle to increase the liquid injection pressure.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Firefighting Hoses in global, including the following market information:

Global Firefighting Hoses Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Firefighting Hoses Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Meters)

Global top five Firefighting Hoses companies in 2021 (%)

The global Firefighting Hoses market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Lined Fire Hose Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Firefighting Hoses include All American Hose, Angus Fire, Niedner, North American Fire Hose, NationaL Fire Equipment, Armored Textiles, Richards Hose, Jakob Eschbach and Rawhide Fire Hose, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Firefighting Hoses manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Firefighting Hoses Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Meters)

Global Firefighting Hoses Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Lined Fire Hose

Leaky Fire Hose

Global Firefighting Hoses Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Meters)

Global Firefighting Hoses Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Industrial Fire Protection

Municipal Firefighting

Forest Firefighting

Others

Global Firefighting Hoses Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Meters)

Global Firefighting Hoses Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Firefighting Hoses revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Firefighting Hoses revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Firefighting Hoses sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Meters)

Key companies Firefighting Hoses sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

All American Hose

Angus Fire

Niedner

North American Fire Hose

NationaL Fire Equipment

Armored Textiles

Richards Hose

Jakob Eschbach

Rawhide Fire Hose

Newage Fire Protection Services

Key Fire Hose

Firequip

Mercedes Textiles

Guardian Fire Equipment

ALLSTAR Fire Equipment

American Fire Supply

Delta Fire

Superior Fire Hose

Chhatariya Firetech

Ziegler

Terraflex

Haskel International

ContiTech

Seal Fast

Shandong Longcheng

Zhejiang Hengsheng

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Firefighting Hoses Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Firefighting Hoses Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Firefighting Hoses Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Firefighting Hoses Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Firefighting Hoses Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Firefighting Hoses Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Firefighting Hoses Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Firefighting Hoses Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Firefighting Hoses Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Firefighting Hoses Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Firefighting Hoses Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Firefighting Hoses Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Firefighting Hoses Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Firefighting Hoses Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Firefighting Hoses Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Firefighting Hoses Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Firefighting Hoses Market Siz

