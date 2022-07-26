Firefighting Hoses Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Firefighting hoses are hoses used to transport fire retardant liquids such as high pressure water or foam. Traditional fire hoses are lined with rubber and wrapped in woven linen on the outside. Advanced fire hoses are made of polymeric materials such as polyurethane. Fire hoses have metal fittings on both ends that can be connected to another hose to extend the distance or to a nozzle to increase the liquid injection pressure.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Firefighting Hoses in global, including the following market information:
Global Firefighting Hoses Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Firefighting Hoses Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Meters)
Global top five Firefighting Hoses companies in 2021 (%)
The global Firefighting Hoses market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Lined Fire Hose Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Firefighting Hoses include All American Hose, Angus Fire, Niedner, North American Fire Hose, NationaL Fire Equipment, Armored Textiles, Richards Hose, Jakob Eschbach and Rawhide Fire Hose, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Firefighting Hoses manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Firefighting Hoses Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Meters)
Global Firefighting Hoses Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Lined Fire Hose
Leaky Fire Hose
Global Firefighting Hoses Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Meters)
Global Firefighting Hoses Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Industrial Fire Protection
Municipal Firefighting
Forest Firefighting
Others
Global Firefighting Hoses Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Meters)
Global Firefighting Hoses Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Firefighting Hoses revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Firefighting Hoses revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Firefighting Hoses sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Meters)
Key companies Firefighting Hoses sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
All American Hose
Angus Fire
Niedner
North American Fire Hose
NationaL Fire Equipment
Armored Textiles
Richards Hose
Jakob Eschbach
Rawhide Fire Hose
Newage Fire Protection Services
Key Fire Hose
Firequip
Mercedes Textiles
Guardian Fire Equipment
ALLSTAR Fire Equipment
American Fire Supply
Delta Fire
Superior Fire Hose
Chhatariya Firetech
Ziegler
Terraflex
Haskel International
ContiTech
Seal Fast
Shandong Longcheng
Zhejiang Hengsheng
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Firefighting Hoses Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Firefighting Hoses Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Firefighting Hoses Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Firefighting Hoses Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Firefighting Hoses Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Firefighting Hoses Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Firefighting Hoses Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Firefighting Hoses Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Firefighting Hoses Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Firefighting Hoses Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Firefighting Hoses Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Firefighting Hoses Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Firefighting Hoses Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Firefighting Hoses Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Firefighting Hoses Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Firefighting Hoses Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Firefighting Hoses Market Siz
