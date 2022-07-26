Traditional PC Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Traditional PC is a traditional personal computer, including desktop, laptop and workstation.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Traditional PC in global, including the following market information:

Global Traditional PC Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Traditional PC Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Traditional PC companies in 2021 (%)

The global Traditional PC market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Desktops Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Traditional PC include Lenovo, HP, Dell, Apple, Acer, ASUS, Toshiba, IBM and Fujitsu and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Traditional PC manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Traditional PC Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Traditional PC Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Desktops

Notebooks

Workstations

Global Traditional PC Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Traditional PC Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Commercial

Consumption

Education

Government

Others

Global Traditional PC Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Traditional PC Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Traditional PC revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Traditional PC revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Traditional PC sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Traditional PC sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Lenovo

HP

Dell

Apple

Acer

ASUS

Toshiba

IBM

Fujitsu

NEC

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Traditional PC Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Traditional PC Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Traditional PC Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Traditional PC Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Traditional PC Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Traditional PC Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Traditional PC Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Traditional PC Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Traditional PC Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Traditional PC Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Traditional PC Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Traditional PC Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Traditional PC Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Traditional PC Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Traditional PC Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Traditional PC Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Traditional PC Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

4.1.2 Desktops

4.1.3 Notebo

