Plastic Carrier Tape Reels Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Plastic Carrier Tape Reels in global, including the following market information:

Global Plastic Carrier Tape Reels Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Plastic Carrier Tape Reels Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Plastic Carrier Tape Reels companies in 2021 (%)

The global Plastic Carrier Tape Reels market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

7 inches Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Plastic Carrier Tape Reels include Advantek, Taiwan Carrier Tape (TCTEC), Carrier Tech Precision, Lasertek, HWA SHU, U-PAK, ITW ECPS, ROTHE and Zhuhai Tongxi Electronics, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Plastic Carrier Tape Reels manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Plastic Carrier Tape Reels Market, by Size, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Plastic Carrier Tape Reels Market Segment Percentages, by Size, 2021 (%)

7 inches

13 inches

15 inches

22 inches

Others

Global Plastic Carrier Tape Reels Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Plastic Carrier Tape Reels Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Active Components

Passive Components

Global Plastic Carrier Tape Reels Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Plastic Carrier Tape Reels Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Plastic Carrier Tape Reels revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Plastic Carrier Tape Reels revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Plastic Carrier Tape Reels sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Plastic Carrier Tape Reels sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Advantek

Taiwan Carrier Tape (TCTEC)

Carrier Tech Precision

Lasertek

HWA SHU

U-PAK

ITW ECPS

ROTHE

Zhuhai Tongxi Electronics

C-Pak

Asahi Kasei

ACTECH

Ant Group (Acupaq)

Dongguan Hongkang

Tek Pak

Futaba

Reel Service

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Plastic Carrier Tape Reels Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Size

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Plastic Carrier Tape Reels Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Plastic Carrier Tape Reels Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Plastic Carrier Tape Reels Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Plastic Carrier Tape Reels Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Plastic Carrier Tape Reels Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Plastic Carrier Tape Reels Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Plastic Carrier Tape Reels Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Plastic Carrier Tape Reels Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Plastic Carrier Tape Reels Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Plastic Carrier Tape Reels Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Plastic Carrier Tape Reels Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Plastic Carrier Tape Reels Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Plastic Carrier Tape Reels Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Plastic Carrier Tape Reels Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Plastic C

