Spectacle Frame Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Spectacle Frames, or glasses frames are usually made of different materials, including acetate, TR90, titanium, monel, stainless steel, aluminum. Of course also the combination with different materials. This report focuses on spectacle frames that are divided into full-frame, half-frame and frameless frames.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Spectacle Frame in global

Global Spectacle Frame Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028

Global Spectacle Frame Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028

Global top five Spectacle Frame companies in 2021 (%)

The global Spectacle Frame market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Full Rim Frames Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Spectacle Frame include Rodenstock (Germany), Shuron (US), Luxottica (Italy), Safilo Group (Italy), Seiko (Japan), Oakley (US), NIKON (Japan), Banton Frameworks (UK) and Clive & Wally Eyewear (Australia), etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Spectacle Frame manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Spectacle Frame Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028

Global Spectacle Frame Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Full Rim Frames

Half-Rim Frames

Rimless Frames

Global Spectacle Frame Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028

Global Spectacle Frame Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Men

Women

Kids

Global Spectacle Frame Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028

Global Spectacle Frame Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants

Key companies Spectacle Frame revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Spectacle Frame revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Spectacle Frame sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Spectacle Frame sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Rodenstock (Germany)

Shuron (US)

Luxottica (Italy)

Safilo Group (Italy)

Seiko (Japan)

Oakley (US)

NIKON (Japan)

Banton Frameworks (UK)

Clive & Wally Eyewear (Australia)

Optoplast Actman Eyewear (UK)

Modo Eyewear (US)

Charmant (Japan)

Maui Jim (US)

Montblanc (Germany)

Silhouette (Austria)

Persol (Italy)

Vera Bradley (US)

PARIM (China)

Parim Optical (China)

Shanghai EFE Eyewear Corp (China)

Molsion (China)

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Spectacle Frame Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Spectacle Frame Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Spectacle Frame Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Spectacle Frame Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Spectacle Frame Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Spectacle Frame Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Spectacle Frame Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Spectacle Frame Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Spectacle Frame Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Spectacle Frame Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Spectacle Frame Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Spectacle Frame Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Spectacle Frame Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Spectacle Frame Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Spectacle Frame Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Spectacle Frame Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Spectacle Frame Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

4.1.2 Full Rim Fram

