Bicycle Spoke Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Bicycle Spoke in global, including the following market information:
Global Bicycle Spoke Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Bicycle Spoke Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Bicycle Spoke companies in 2021 (%)
The global Bicycle Spoke market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Road Bike Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Bicycle Spoke include Sapim(BE), Pillar(TW), DT(SW), Sha-Dar(TW), Blank(UK), Sun Ringle(US), Primo(US), Colony(AU) and Odyssey(US), etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Bicycle Spoke manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Bicycle Spoke Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Bicycle Spoke Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Road Bike
Mountain Bike
Cruiser Bike
Others
Global Bicycle Spoke Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Bicycle Spoke Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Bicycle Manufacturing
Commercial
Global Bicycle Spoke Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Bicycle Spoke Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Bicycle Spoke revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Bicycle Spoke revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Bicycle Spoke sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Bicycle Spoke sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Sapim(BE)
Pillar(TW)
DT(SW)
Sha-Dar(TW)
Blank(UK)
Sun Ringle(US)
Primo(US)
Colony(AU)
Odyssey(US)
Joe's(US)
cnSPOKE(TW)
JNSPOKE(TW)
Shimano(JP)
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Bicycle Spoke Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Bicycle Spoke Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Bicycle Spoke Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Bicycle Spoke Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Bicycle Spoke Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Bicycle Spoke Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Bicycle Spoke Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Bicycle Spoke Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Bicycle Spoke Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Bicycle Spoke Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Bicycle Spoke Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Bicycle Spoke Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Bicycle Spoke Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Bicycle Spoke Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Bicycle Spoke Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Bicycle Spoke Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Bicycle Spoke Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.1.2 Road Bike
4.1.3 Mountain Bike
