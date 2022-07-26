Bicycle Spoke Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Bicycle Spoke in global, including the following market information:

Global Bicycle Spoke Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Bicycle Spoke Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Bicycle Spoke companies in 2021 (%)

The global Bicycle Spoke market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Road Bike Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Bicycle Spoke include Sapim(BE), Pillar(TW), DT(SW), Sha-Dar(TW), Blank(UK), Sun Ringle(US), Primo(US), Colony(AU) and Odyssey(US), etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Bicycle Spoke manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Bicycle Spoke Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Bicycle Spoke Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Road Bike

Mountain Bike

Cruiser Bike

Others

Global Bicycle Spoke Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Bicycle Spoke Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Bicycle Manufacturing

Commercial

Global Bicycle Spoke Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Bicycle Spoke Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Bicycle Spoke revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Bicycle Spoke revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Bicycle Spoke sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Bicycle Spoke sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Sapim(BE)

Pillar(TW)

DT(SW)

Sha-Dar(TW)

Blank(UK)

Sun Ringle(US)

Primo(US)

Colony(AU)

Odyssey(US)

Joe's(US)

cnSPOKE(TW)

JNSPOKE(TW)

Shimano(JP)

