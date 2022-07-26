Disposable Medical Catheter Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Disposable Medical Catheter in global, including the following market information:

Global Disposable Medical Catheter Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Disposable Medical Catheter Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Disposable Medical Catheter companies in 2021 (%)

The global Disposable Medical Catheter market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Intermittent Catheters Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Disposable Medical Catheter include Medtronic, Vitality Medical, B.Braun Melsungen, Coloplast, C.R. Bard, Hollister, Apexmed International and BioDerm, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Disposable Medical Catheter manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Disposable Medical Catheter Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Disposable Medical Catheter Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Intermittent Catheters

Foley Catheters

Urological Catheters

Global Disposable Medical Catheter Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Disposable Medical Catheter Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Hospitals

Clinics

Other

Global Disposable Medical Catheter Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Disposable Medical Catheter Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Disposable Medical Catheter revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Disposable Medical Catheter revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Disposable Medical Catheter sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Disposable Medical Catheter sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Medtronic

Vitality Medical

B.Braun Melsungen

Coloplast

Medtronic

C.R. Bard

Hollister

Apexmed International

BioDerm

Dileh Medical Supplies

Poiesis Medical

Sterimed

Cook

Smiths Medical

Hollister

ConvaTec

Well Lead

LEPU Medical

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Disposable Medical Catheter Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Disposable Medical Catheter Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Disposable Medical Catheter Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Disposable Medical Catheter Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Disposable Medical Catheter Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Disposable Medical Catheter Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Disposable Medical Catheter Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Disposable Medical Catheter Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Disposable Medical Catheter Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Disposable Medical Catheter Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Disposable Medical Catheter Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Disposable Medical Catheter Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Disposable Medical Catheter Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Disposable Medical Catheter Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Disposable Medical Catheter Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and T

