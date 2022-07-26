Bungee Cords Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Bungee Cords in global, including the following market information:
Global Bungee Cords Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Bungee Cords Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Bungee Cords companies in 2021 (%)
The global Bungee Cords market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Heavy Duty Bungee Cord Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Bungee Cords include Hampton Products, Keeper, Strainrite, Rhino USA, Erickson, GLT Products, Nite Ize, Lynx Supply and Recmar Products. etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Bungee Cords manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Bungee Cords Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Bungee Cords Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Heavy Duty Bungee Cord
Lightweight Bungee Cord
Global Bungee Cords Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Bungee Cords Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Bungee Jumping
Other Sports
Global Bungee Cords Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Bungee Cords Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Bungee Cords revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Bungee Cords revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Bungee Cords sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Bungee Cords sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Hampton Products
Keeper
Strainrite
Rhino USA
Erickson
GLT Products
Nite Ize
Lynx Supply
Recmar Products
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Bungee Cords Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Bungee Cords Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Bungee Cords Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Bungee Cords Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Bungee Cords Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Bungee Cords Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Bungee Cords Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Bungee Cords Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Bungee Cords Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Bungee Cords Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Bungee Cords Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Bungee Cords Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Bungee Cords Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Bungee Cords Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Bungee Cords Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Bungee Cords Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Bungee Cords Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.1.2 Heavy Duty Bungee Cord
4.1.3 Lightweight Bungee Cord
