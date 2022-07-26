Digital Cordless Home Phones Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Digital Cordless Home Phones in global, including the following market information:

Global Digital Cordless Home Phones Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Digital Cordless Home Phones Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Digital Cordless Home Phones companies in 2021 (%)

The global Digital Cordless Home Phones market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

DECT Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Digital Cordless Home Phones include Panasonic, Gigaset, Philips, Vtech, Uniden, Motorola, AT&T, Vivo and GE, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Digital Cordless Home Phones manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Digital Cordless Home Phones Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Digital Cordless Home Phones Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

DECT

Analog

VoIP

Other Digital Technology

Global Digital Cordless Home Phones Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Digital Cordless Home Phones Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Home Use

Offices Use

Public Places Use

Global Digital Cordless Home Phones Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Digital Cordless Home Phones Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Digital Cordless Home Phones revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Digital Cordless Home Phones revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Digital Cordless Home Phones sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Digital Cordless Home Phones sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Panasonic

Gigaset

Philips

Vtech

Uniden

Motorola

AT&T

Vivo

GE

NEC

Clarity

TCL

ZTE

CHINO-E

BBK

ALCATEL

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Digital Cordless Home Phones Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Digital Cordless Home Phones Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Digital Cordless Home Phones Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Digital Cordless Home Phones Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Digital Cordless Home Phones Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Digital Cordless Home Phones Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Digital Cordless Home Phones Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Digital Cordless Home Phones Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Digital Cordless Home Phones Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Digital Cordless Home Phones Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Digital Cordless Home Phones Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Digital Cordless Home Phones Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Digital Cordless Home Phones Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Digital Cordless Home Phones Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Digital Cordless Home Phones Companies

3.8.2 List of Glob

