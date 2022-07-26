Portable Fire Extinguisher Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Portable Fire Extinguisher in global, including the following market information:

Global Portable Fire Extinguisher Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Portable Fire Extinguisher Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Download FREE Sample of this Report @ https://www.statsmarketresearch.com/download-free-sample/7183255/global-portable-fire-extinguisher-2022-2028-347

Global top five Portable Fire Extinguisher companies in 2021 (%)

The global Portable Fire Extinguisher market was valued at 45150 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 52590 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 2.2% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Dry Powder Type Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Portable Fire Extinguisher include UTC, Tyco Fire Protection, BAVARIA, Minimax, Amerex, Buckeye Fire, Tianguang, Protec Fire Detection and ANAF, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Portable Fire Extinguisher manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Portable Fire Extinguisher Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Portable Fire Extinguisher Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Dry Powder Type

Foam Type

Carbon Dioxide Type

Global Portable Fire Extinguisher Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Portable Fire Extinguisher Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Commercial

Household

Industrial

Global Portable Fire Extinguisher Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Portable Fire Extinguisher Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Portable Fire Extinguisher revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Portable Fire Extinguisher revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Portable Fire Extinguisher sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Portable Fire Extinguisher sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

UTC

Tyco Fire Protection

BAVARIA

Minimax

Amerex

Buckeye Fire

Tianguang

Protec Fire Detection

ANAF

Sureland

Gielle Group

Ogniochron

Britannia Fire

Presto

Feuerschutz Jockel

GTS

Lichfield Fire & Safety Equipment

DESAUTEL

MB

BRK

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.statsmarketresearch.com/global-portable-fire-extinguisher-2022-2028-347-7183255

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Portable Fire Extinguisher Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Portable Fire Extinguisher Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Portable Fire Extinguisher Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Portable Fire Extinguisher Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Portable Fire Extinguisher Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Portable Fire Extinguisher Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Portable Fire Extinguisher Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Portable Fire Extinguisher Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Portable Fire Extinguisher Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Portable Fire Extinguisher Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Portable Fire Extinguisher Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Portable Fire Extinguisher Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Portable Fire Extinguisher Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Portable Fire Extinguisher Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Portable Fire Extinguisher Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Portable

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.statsmarketresearch.com/global-portable-fire-extinguisher-2022-2028-347-7183255

CONTACT US:

276 5th Avenue, New York , NY 10001,United States

International: (+1) 646 781 7170 / +91 8087042414

Visit: https://www.statsmarketresearch.com/

Similar Reports: Global Portable Fire Extinguisher Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Share, Price, Trend and Forecast

Portable Foam Fire Extinguisher Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Global Portable Fire Extinguisher Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

Global Portable Fire Extinguisher Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

