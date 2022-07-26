Portable Fire Extinguisher Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Portable Fire Extinguisher in global, including the following market information:
Global Portable Fire Extinguisher Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Portable Fire Extinguisher Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Download FREE Sample of this Report @ https://www.statsmarketresearch.com/download-free-sample/7183255/global-portable-fire-extinguisher-2022-2028-347
Global top five Portable Fire Extinguisher companies in 2021 (%)
The global Portable Fire Extinguisher market was valued at 45150 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 52590 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 2.2% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Dry Powder Type Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Portable Fire Extinguisher include UTC, Tyco Fire Protection, BAVARIA, Minimax, Amerex, Buckeye Fire, Tianguang, Protec Fire Detection and ANAF, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Portable Fire Extinguisher manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Portable Fire Extinguisher Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Portable Fire Extinguisher Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Dry Powder Type
Foam Type
Carbon Dioxide Type
Global Portable Fire Extinguisher Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Portable Fire Extinguisher Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Commercial
Household
Industrial
Global Portable Fire Extinguisher Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Portable Fire Extinguisher Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Portable Fire Extinguisher revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Portable Fire Extinguisher revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Portable Fire Extinguisher sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Portable Fire Extinguisher sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
UTC
Tyco Fire Protection
BAVARIA
Minimax
Amerex
Buckeye Fire
Tianguang
Protec Fire Detection
ANAF
Sureland
Gielle Group
Ogniochron
Britannia Fire
Presto
Feuerschutz Jockel
GTS
Lichfield Fire & Safety Equipment
DESAUTEL
MB
BRK
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Portable Fire Extinguisher Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Portable Fire Extinguisher Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Portable Fire Extinguisher Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Portable Fire Extinguisher Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Portable Fire Extinguisher Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Portable Fire Extinguisher Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Portable Fire Extinguisher Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Portable Fire Extinguisher Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Portable Fire Extinguisher Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Portable Fire Extinguisher Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Portable Fire Extinguisher Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Portable Fire Extinguisher Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Portable Fire Extinguisher Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Portable Fire Extinguisher Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Portable Fire Extinguisher Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Portable
CONTACT US:
276 5th Avenue, New York , NY 10001,United States
International: (+1) 646 781 7170 / +91 8087042414
Visit: https://www.statsmarketresearch.com/
Similar Reports: Global Portable Fire Extinguisher Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Share, Price, Trend and Forecast
Portable Foam Fire Extinguisher Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Global Portable Fire Extinguisher Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition
Global Portable Fire Extinguisher Market Insights and Forecast to 2028