Basketballs Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Basketballs in global, including the following market information:
Global Basketballs Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Basketballs Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Basketballs companies in 2021 (%)
The global Basketballs market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Rubber Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Basketballs include Adidas, Nike, STAR, Spalding, Wilson, Molten, Decathlon, Under Armour and LOTTO, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Basketballs manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Basketballs Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Basketballs Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Rubber
PU
Others
Global Basketballs Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Basketballs Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Recreation
Practice & Competition
Global Basketballs Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Basketballs Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Basketballs revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Basketballs revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Basketballs sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Basketballs sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Adidas
Nike
STAR
Spalding
Wilson
Molten
Decathlon
Under Armour
LOTTO
Rawlings
SELECT
PUMA
MIKASA
Lining
UMBRO
Canterbury
Baden
Gilbert
DIADORA
Peak
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Basketballs Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Basketballs Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Basketballs Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Basketballs Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Basketballs Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Basketballs Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Basketballs Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Basketballs Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Basketballs Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Basketballs Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Basketballs Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Basketballs Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Basketballs Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Basketballs Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Basketballs Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Basketballs Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Basketballs Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.1.2 Rubber
4.1.3 PU
4.1.4 Others
4.2 By Type – Global Basketba
