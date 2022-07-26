Basketballs Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Basketballs in global, including the following market information:

Global Basketballs Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Basketballs Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Basketballs companies in 2021 (%)

The global Basketballs market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Rubber Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Basketballs include Adidas, Nike, STAR, Spalding, Wilson, Molten, Decathlon, Under Armour and LOTTO, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Basketballs manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Basketballs Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Basketballs Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Rubber

PU

Others

Global Basketballs Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Basketballs Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Recreation

Practice & Competition

Global Basketballs Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Basketballs Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Basketballs revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Basketballs revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Basketballs sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Basketballs sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Adidas

Nike

STAR

Spalding

Wilson

Molten

Decathlon

Under Armour

LOTTO

Rawlings

SELECT

PUMA

MIKASA

Lining

UMBRO

Canterbury

Baden

Gilbert

DIADORA

Peak

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Basketballs Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Basketballs Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Basketballs Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Basketballs Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Basketballs Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Basketballs Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Basketballs Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Basketballs Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Basketballs Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Basketballs Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Basketballs Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Basketballs Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Basketballs Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Basketballs Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Basketballs Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Basketballs Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Basketballs Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

4.1.2 Rubber

4.1.3 PU

4.1.4 Others

4.2 By Type – Global Basketba

