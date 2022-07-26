Specialty Actives in Personal Care Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Personal care products are composed of specialty ingredients. Specialty ingredients are classified into inactive ingredients and active ingredients.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Specialty Actives in Personal Care in Global, including the following market information:
Global Specialty Actives in Personal Care Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Specialty Actives in Personal Care market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Inactive Ingredients Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Specialty Actives in Personal Care include Johnson & Johnson, Samsung, Pfizer and P&G, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Specialty Actives in Personal Care companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Specialty Actives in Personal Care Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Specialty Actives in Personal Care Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Inactive Ingredients
Active Ingredients
Global Specialty Actives in Personal Care Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Specialty Actives in Personal Care Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Anti-Aging
Anti-Acne
Anti-Inflammatory
Slimming
Sun Protection
Skin Whitening Ingredients
Global Specialty Actives in Personal Care Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Specialty Actives in Personal Care Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Specialty Actives in Personal Care revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Specialty Actives in Personal Care revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Johnson & Johnson
Samsung
Pfizer
P&G
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Specialty Actives in Personal Care Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Specialty Actives in Personal Care Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Specialty Actives in Personal Care Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Specialty Actives in Personal Care Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Specialty Actives in Personal Care Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Specialty Actives in Personal Care Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Specialty Actives in Personal Care Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Specialty Actives in Personal Care Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Specialty Actives in Personal Care Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies Specialty Actives in Personal Care Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Specialty Actives in Personal Care Players in Global Market
3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Specialty Actives in Personal Car
