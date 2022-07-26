Acrylic Acid and Esters Market Analysis Report & Forecast to 2028 – Competitors, Revenue, Market Trends, Share, Size, Growth and Opportunities

The Global and United States Acrylic Acid and Esters Market Report was published by QY Research recently.

Acrylic Acid and Esters Market Analysis and Insights

This report focuses on global and United States Acrylic Acid and Esters market, also covers the segmentation data of other regions in regional level and county level.

Acrylic Acid and Esters market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Acrylic Acid and Esters market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource.

For United States market, this report focuses on the Acrylic Acid and Esters market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

Acrylic Acid and Esters Market Segment by Type

Acrylic Acid

Acrylate Esters

Acrylic Acid and Esters Market Segment by Application

Coatings Industry

Textile

Oil Exploitation

Pharmacy Industry

Others

The report on the Acrylic Acid and Esters market covers the following region analysis:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

The report mentions the prominent market player consisting of:

BASF

DOW

Nippon Shokubai

Akema

Formosa

LG Chem

Mitsubishi Chem

Toagosei

Sasol

Hexion

Idemitsu Kosan

HUAYI

Satellite

Basf-YPC

Sanmu Group

Shandong Kaitai

CNOOC

ChemChina

CNPC

Key Objectives of This Report

To study and analyze the global Acrylic Acid and Esters consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.

To understand the structure of Acrylic Acid and Esters market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Acrylic Acid and Esters manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Acrylic Acid and Esters with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks).

To project the consumption of Acrylic Acid and Esters submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Key Topics Covered

1 Study Coverage

2 Market by Type

3 Market by Application

4 Global Acrylic Acid and Esters Competitor Landscape by Company

5 Global Acrylic Acid and Esters Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Acrylic Acid and Esters Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Acrylic Acid and Esters Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Acrylic Acid and Esters Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Acrylic Acid and Esters Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global Acrylic Acid and Esters Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global Acrylic Acid and Esters Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global Acrylic Acid and Esters Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Acrylic Acid and Esters Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Acrylic Acid and Esters Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Acrylic Acid and Esters Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Acrylic Acid and Esters Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Acrylic Acid and Esters Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Acrylic Acid and Esters Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Acrylic Acid and Esters Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Acrylic Acid and Esters Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.4.6 Colombia

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Acrylic Acid and Esters Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Acrylic Acid and Esters Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 BASF

7.1.1 BASF Corporation Information

7.1.2 BASF Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 BASF Acrylic Acid and Esters Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 BASF Acrylic Acid and Esters Products Offered

7.1.5 BASF Recent Development

7.2 DOW

7.2.1 DOW Corporation Information

7.2.2 DOW Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 DOW Acrylic Acid and Esters Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 DOW Acrylic Acid and Esters Products Offered

7.2.5 DOW Recent Development

7.3 Nippon Shokubai

7.3.1 Nippon Shokubai Corporation Information

7.3.2 Nippon Shokubai Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 Nippon Shokubai Acrylic Acid and Esters Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 Nippon Shokubai Acrylic Acid and Esters Products Offered

7.3.5 Nippon Shokubai Recent Development

7.4 Akema

7.4.1 Akema Corporation Information

7.4.2 Akema Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 Akema Acrylic Acid and Esters Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 Akema Acrylic Acid and Esters Products Offered

7.4.5 Akema Recent Development

7.5 Formosa

7.5.1 Formosa Corporation Information

7.5.2 Formosa Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 Formosa Acrylic Acid and Esters Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 Formosa Acrylic Acid and Esters Products Offered

7.5.5 Formosa Recent Development

7.6 LG Chem

7.6.1 LG Chem Corporation Information

7.6.2 LG Chem Description and Business Overview

7.6.3 LG Chem Acrylic Acid and Esters Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 LG Chem Acrylic Acid and Esters Products Offered

7.6.5 LG Chem Recent Development

7.7 Mitsubishi Chem

7.7.1 Mitsubishi Chem Corporation Information

7.7.2 Mitsubishi Chem Description and Business Overview

7.7.3 Mitsubishi Chem Acrylic Acid and Esters Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 Mitsubishi Chem Acrylic Acid and Esters Products Offered

7.7.5 Mitsubishi Chem Recent Development

7.8 Toagosei

7.8.1 Toagosei Corporation Information

7.8.2 Toagosei Description and Business Overview

7.8.3 Toagosei Acrylic Acid and Esters Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.8.4 Toagosei Acrylic Acid and Esters Products Offered

7.8.5 Toagosei Recent Development

7.9 Sasol

7.9.1 Sasol Corporation Information

7.9.2 Sasol Description and Business Overview

7.9.3 Sasol Acrylic Acid and Esters Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.9.4 Sasol Acrylic Acid and Esters Products Offered

7.9.5 Sasol Recent Development

7.10 Hexion

7.10.1 Hexion Corporation Information

7.10.2 Hexion Description and Business Overview

7.10.3 Hexion Acrylic Acid and Esters Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.10.4 Hexion Acrylic Acid and Esters Products Offered

7.10.5 Hexion Recent Development

7.11 Idemitsu Kosan

7.11.1 Idemitsu Kosan Corporation Information

7.11.2 Idemitsu Kosan Description and Business Overview

7.11.3 Idemitsu Kosan Acrylic Acid and Esters Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.11.4 Idemitsu Kosan Acrylic Acid and Esters Products Offered

7.11.5 Idemitsu Kosan Recent Development

7.12 HUAYI

7.12.1 HUAYI Corporation Information

7.12.2 HUAYI Description and Business Overview

7.12.3 HUAYI Acrylic Acid and Esters Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.12.4 HUAYI Products Offered

7.12.5 HUAYI Recent Development

7.13 Satellite

7.13.1 Satellite Corporation Information

7.13.2 Satellite Description and Business Overview

7.13.3 Satellite Acrylic Acid and Esters Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.13.4 Satellite Products Offered

7.13.5 Satellite Recent Development

7.14 Basf-YPC

7.14.1 Basf-YPC Corporation Information

7.14.2 Basf-YPC Description and Business Overview

7.14.3 Basf-YPC Acrylic Acid and Esters Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.14.4 Basf-YPC Products Offered

7.14.5 Basf-YPC Recent Development

7.15 Sanmu Group

7.15.1 Sanmu Group Corporation Information

7.15.2 Sanmu Group Description and Business Overview

7.15.3 Sanmu Group Acrylic Acid and Esters Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.15.4 Sanmu Group Products Offered

7.15.5 Sanmu Group Recent Development

7.16 Shandong Kaitai

7.16.1 Shandong Kaitai Corporation Information

7.16.2 Shandong Kaitai Description and Business Overview

7.16.3 Shandong Kaitai Acrylic Acid and Esters Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.16.4 Shandong Kaitai Products Offered

7.16.5 Shandong Kaitai Recent Development

7.17 CNOOC

7.17.1 CNOOC Corporation Information

7.17.2 CNOOC Description and Business Overview

7.17.3 CNOOC Acrylic Acid and Esters Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.17.4 CNOOC Products Offered

7.17.5 CNOOC Recent Development

7.18 ChemChina

7.18.1 ChemChina Corporation Information

7.18.2 ChemChina Description and Business Overview

7.18.3 ChemChina Acrylic Acid and Esters Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.18.4 ChemChina Products Offered

7.18.5 ChemChina Recent Development

7.19 CNPC

7.19.1 CNPC Corporation Information

7.19.2 CNPC Description and Business Overview

7.19.3 CNPC Acrylic Acid and Esters Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.19.4 CNPC Products Offered

7.19.5 CNPC Recent Development

