Buoyancy Compensator Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Buoyancy Compensator is a piece of diving equipment with an inflatable bladder which is worn by divers to establish neutral buoyancy underwater and positive buoyancy on the surface, when needed.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Buoyancy Compensator in global, including the following market information:

Global Buoyancy Compensator Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Buoyancy Compensator Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Buoyancy Compensator companies in 2021 (%)

The global Buoyancy Compensator market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Adjustable Buoyancy Life Jacket Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Buoyancy Compensator include Aqua Lung, Apollo, Atomic Aquatics, Cressi, Dive Rite, Duton Industry, H2Odyssey, Johnson Outdoors and Mares, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Buoyancy Compensator manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Buoyancy Compensator Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Buoyancy Compensator Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Adjustable Buoyancy Life Jacket

Wraparound Buoyancy BCs

Back Inflation Buoyancy Compensators

Global Buoyancy Compensator Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Buoyancy Compensator Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Shopping Malls

Online-shop

Other

Global Buoyancy Compensator Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Buoyancy Compensator Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Buoyancy Compensator revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Buoyancy Compensator revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Buoyancy Compensator sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Buoyancy Compensator sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Aqua Lung

Apollo

Atomic Aquatics

Cressi

Dive Rite

Duton Industry

H2Odyssey

Johnson Outdoors

Mares

Oceanic

SeaSoft Scuba

Sherwood Scuba

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Buoyancy Compensator Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Buoyancy Compensator Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Buoyancy Compensator Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Buoyancy Compensator Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Buoyancy Compensator Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Buoyancy Compensator Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Buoyancy Compensator Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Buoyancy Compensator Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Buoyancy Compensator Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Buoyancy Compensator Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Buoyancy Compensator Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Buoyancy Compensator Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Buoyancy Compensator Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Buoyancy Compensator Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Buoyancy Compensator Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Buoyancy Compensator Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Glob

