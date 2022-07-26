Buoyancy Compensator Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Buoyancy Compensator is a piece of diving equipment with an inflatable bladder which is worn by divers to establish neutral buoyancy underwater and positive buoyancy on the surface, when needed.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Buoyancy Compensator in global, including the following market information:
Global Buoyancy Compensator Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Download FREE Sample of this Report @ https://www.statsmarketresearch.com/download-free-sample/7184255/global-buoyancy-compensator-2022-2028-25
Global Buoyancy Compensator Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Buoyancy Compensator companies in 2021 (%)
The global Buoyancy Compensator market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Adjustable Buoyancy Life Jacket Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Buoyancy Compensator include Aqua Lung, Apollo, Atomic Aquatics, Cressi, Dive Rite, Duton Industry, H2Odyssey, Johnson Outdoors and Mares, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Buoyancy Compensator manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Buoyancy Compensator Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Buoyancy Compensator Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Adjustable Buoyancy Life Jacket
Wraparound Buoyancy BCs
Back Inflation Buoyancy Compensators
Global Buoyancy Compensator Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Buoyancy Compensator Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Shopping Malls
Online-shop
Other
Global Buoyancy Compensator Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Buoyancy Compensator Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Buoyancy Compensator revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Buoyancy Compensator revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Buoyancy Compensator sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Buoyancy Compensator sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Aqua Lung
Apollo
Atomic Aquatics
Cressi
Dive Rite
Duton Industry
H2Odyssey
Johnson Outdoors
Mares
Oceanic
SeaSoft Scuba
Sherwood Scuba
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Buoyancy Compensator Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Buoyancy Compensator Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Buoyancy Compensator Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Buoyancy Compensator Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Buoyancy Compensator Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Buoyancy Compensator Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Buoyancy Compensator Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Buoyancy Compensator Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Buoyancy Compensator Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Buoyancy Compensator Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Buoyancy Compensator Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Buoyancy Compensator Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Buoyancy Compensator Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Buoyancy Compensator Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Buoyancy Compensator Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Buoyancy Compensator Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Glob
CONTACT US:
276 5th Avenue, New York , NY 10001,United States
International: (+1) 646 781 7170 / +91 8087042414
Visit: https://www.statsmarketresearch.com/
Similar Reports: Global Buoyancy Compensator Market Insights and Forecast to 2028
Buoyancy Compensator Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2021-2027
Dive Buoyancy Compensator for Rebreather Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2021-2027
Dive Buoyancy Compensator for Rebreather Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2021-2027