Fragrance Wax Melts Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Fragrance wax melts, or Wax Tarts, are becoming a more and more popular in the home fragrance market.They are availlable in a multitude of fragrances and designs. They can be displayed as pot pouri or even ornaments, as well made wax melts also give a good 'cold' scent throw, meaning a scent throw before they are warmed up.Unlike candles that burn with a wick, Wax Melts, or Wax Tarts, are placed in a tart warmer, or an oil burner that you would use for home fragrance oils or aromatherapy oils, and slowly warmed from a tea light or electric heating source.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Fragrance Wax Melts in global, including the following market information:

Global Fragrance Wax Melts Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Fragrance Wax Melts Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Fragrance Wax Melts companies in 2021 (%)

The global Fragrance Wax Melts market was valued at 1061.4 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 1668.4 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 6.7% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Beeswax Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Fragrance Wax Melts include SC Johnson, Reckitt Benckiser, Rimports Limited, Yankee Candle, Scentsy, East Coast Candles, Michaels Stores, AFFCO and Candles by Victoria, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Fragrance Wax Melts manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Fragrance Wax Melts Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Fragrance Wax Melts Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Beeswax

Para-soy

Paraffin

Wax Blends

Soy

Palm

Global Fragrance Wax Melts Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Fragrance Wax Melts Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Home

Offices

Commercial Buildings

Global Fragrance Wax Melts Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Fragrance Wax Melts Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Fragrance Wax Melts revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Fragrance Wax Melts revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Fragrance Wax Melts sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Fragrance Wax Melts sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

SC Johnson

Reckitt Benckiser

Rimports Limited

Yankee Candle

Scentsy

East Coast Candles

Michaels Stores

AFFCO

Candles by Victoria

Scentchips

Walmart Stores

ScenSei

