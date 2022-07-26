Captive Power Plant Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Captive power plant is the power generation unit that has been set up by an industry or individual for its personal consumption. This might comprise a power generation unit or plant set up by a cooperative society or an association of people for the generation of power mainly for the use of its members.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Captive Power Plant in global, including the following market information:

Global Captive Power Plant Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Captive Power Plant Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Captive Power Plant companies in 2021 (%)

The global Captive Power Plant market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Diesel Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Captive Power Plant include Ducon Technologies, Cethar Limited, Samsung C & T Corporation, Thermax, L&T Power, Clarke Energy, Wartsila, GE and SEPCO Electric Power, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Captive Power Plant manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Captive Power Plant Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Captive Power Plant Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Diesel

Gas

Coal

Others

Global Captive Power Plant Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Captive Power Plant Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Commercial

Industrial

Residential

Global Captive Power Plant Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Captive Power Plant Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Captive Power Plant revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Captive Power Plant revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Captive Power Plant sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Captive Power Plant sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Ducon Technologies

Cethar Limited

Samsung C & T Corporation

Thermax

L&T Power

Clarke Energy

Wartsila

GE

SEPCO Electric Power

Enmas GB Power Systems

Reliance Industries

Welspun Group

Vedanta Limited

Essar Energy

Jindal Power & Steel

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Captive Power Plant Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Captive Power Plant Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Captive Power Plant Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Captive Power Plant Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Captive Power Plant Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Captive Power Plant Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Captive Power Plant Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Captive Power Plant Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Captive Power Plant Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Captive Power Plant Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Captive Power Plant Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Captive Power Plant Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Captive Power Plant Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Captive Power Plant Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Captive Power Plant Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Captive Power Plant Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Captive Power

