Dog Safety Leash Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
A dog leash (also called a lead, lead line or tether) is a rope or similar material used to control an animal by attaching to it or to a separate object on it; some leashes clip or tie to a collar, harness, or halter, while others go directly around the animal's neck or head.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Dog Safety Leash in global, including the following market information:
Global Dog Safety Leash Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Dog Safety Leash Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Dog Safety Leash companies in 2021 (%)
The global Dog Safety Leash market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Retractable Dog Safety Leash Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Dog Safety Leash include Coastal Pet, Radio Systems Corporation, Mendota Pet, Fable Pets, Found My Animal, MuttGear, LLC., Max and Neo, Ezy Dog and LupinPet, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Dog Safety Leash manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Dog Safety Leash Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Dog Safety Leash Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Retractable Dog Safety Leash
Normal Dog Safety Leash
Global Dog Safety Leash Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Dog Safety Leash Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Small Dog
Medium Dog
Large Dog
Global Dog Safety Leash Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Dog Safety Leash Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Dog Safety Leash revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Dog Safety Leash revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Dog Safety Leash sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Dog Safety Leash sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Coastal Pet
Radio Systems Corporation
Mendota Pet
Fable Pets
Found My Animal
MuttGear, LLC.
Max and Neo
Ezy Dog
LupinPet
Pet Industry
TheBuddySystem
2 Hounds Design
Leashboss Original
Rcpets
Flexi
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Dog Safety Leash Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Dog Safety Leash Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Dog Safety Leash Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Dog Safety Leash Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Dog Safety Leash Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Dog Safety Leash Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Dog Safety Leash Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Dog Safety Leash Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Dog Safety Leash Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Dog Safety Leash Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Dog Safety Leash Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Dog Safety Leash Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Dog Safety Leash Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Dog Safety Leash Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Dog Safety Leash Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Dog Safety Leash Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Dog Safety Leash Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
