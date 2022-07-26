Portable Iron Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
A clothes iron is A device that, when heated, is used to press clothes to remove creases. Domestic irons generally range in operating temperature from between 250 ?F (121 ?C) to 360 ?F (182 ?C). It keeps the clothes flat and smooth. Portable irons are small and suitable for traveling or business trips.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Portable Iron in global, including the following market information:
Global Portable Iron Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Portable Iron Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Portable Iron companies in 2021 (%)
The global Portable Iron market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Normal Type Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Portable Iron include AUX, KONKA, Midea, FLEXWARM, Deerma, DeTi, PHILIPS, LittleDuck and OBOVAY, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Portable Iron manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Portable Iron Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Portable Iron Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Normal Type
Thermostat Type
Steam Type
Others
Global Portable Iron Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Portable Iron Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Home
Dry cleaners
Other
Global Portable Iron Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Portable Iron Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Portable Iron revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Portable Iron revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Portable Iron sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Portable Iron sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
AUX
KONKA
Midea
FLEXWARM
Deerma
DeTi
PHILIPS
LittleDuck
OBOVAY
CHIGO
Royalstar
DAEWOO
SUPOR
SteamOne
BRAUN
Kosiehouse
Steamfast
Lemontec
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Portable Iron Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Portable Iron Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Portable Iron Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Portable Iron Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Portable Iron Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Portable Iron Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Portable Iron Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Portable Iron Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Portable Iron Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Portable Iron Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Portable Iron Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Portable Iron Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Portable Iron Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Portable Iron Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Portable Iron Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Portable Iron Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Portable Iron Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.1.2 Normal Type
4.1.3 Thermostat Type
