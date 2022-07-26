Portable Iron Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

A clothes iron is A device that, when heated, is used to press clothes to remove creases. Domestic irons generally range in operating temperature from between 250 ?F (121 ?C) to 360 ?F (182 ?C). It keeps the clothes flat and smooth. Portable irons are small and suitable for traveling or business trips.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Portable Iron in global, including the following market information:

Global Portable Iron Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Portable Iron Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Portable Iron companies in 2021 (%)

The global Portable Iron market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Normal Type Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Portable Iron include AUX, KONKA, Midea, FLEXWARM, Deerma, DeTi, PHILIPS, LittleDuck and OBOVAY, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Portable Iron manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Portable Iron Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Portable Iron Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Normal Type

Thermostat Type

Steam Type

Others

Global Portable Iron Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Portable Iron Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Home

Dry cleaners

Other

Global Portable Iron Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Portable Iron Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Portable Iron revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Portable Iron revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Portable Iron sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Portable Iron sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

AUX

KONKA

Midea

FLEXWARM

Deerma

DeTi

PHILIPS

LittleDuck

OBOVAY

CHIGO

Royalstar

DAEWOO

SUPOR

SteamOne

BRAUN

Kosiehouse

Steamfast

Lemontec

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Portable Iron Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Portable Iron Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Portable Iron Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Portable Iron Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Portable Iron Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Portable Iron Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Portable Iron Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Portable Iron Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Portable Iron Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Portable Iron Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Portable Iron Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Portable Iron Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Portable Iron Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Portable Iron Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Portable Iron Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Portable Iron Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Portable Iron Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

4.1.2 Normal Type

4.1.3 Thermostat Type



