Global Common Ingredients Of Hair Dye Sales Market Report 2021

Oxidative hair dyes are the main products in the hair dyeing market. The active ingredients are amine or phenol compounds. After dyeing the hair, they do not fade, and the effect is the best. It is mainly composed of oxidative dye precursor, coupling agent, oxidant and matrix, most of which are synthetic small molecule compounds. The dye precursors mainly include p-phenylenediamine, p-aminophenol, methylphenylenediamine, etc. and their isomers and derivatives.

Coupling agents mainly include resorcinol, chlorinated resorcinol, methyl resorcinol and their homologues and derivatives; oxidants are usually hydrogen peroxide, sodium perborate and urea hydrogen peroxide; matrix Usually include surfactants, solvents and so on.

Non-oxidative hair dyes are some pigments and also have heavy metal salts. From the perspective of raw materials for hair coloring, non-oxidative hair coloring is difficult to last.

Segment by Type

Dye Precursor

Coupling Agent

Oxidant

Matrix

Other

Segment by Application

Oxidized Hair Dye

Non-Oxidative Hair Dye

Other

The Common Ingredients Of Hair Dye market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries). Segment by Application, the Common Ingredients Of Hair Dye market is segmented into North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Other Regions.

By Company

Axcelis

BASF

ErcaWilmar

Hangzhou Haichem

Sabo

Reachin Chemical

NK Chemicals

Evonik

CREMER OLEO

