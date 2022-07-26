Global Dyes and Pigments Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2021-2027
Pigments are colored, black, white or fluorescent particulate organic or inorganic solids which usually are insoluble in, and essentially physically and chemically unaffected by, the vehicle or substrate in which they are incorporated.
China has become the largest manufacturer and consumer of dyes and pigments.
Market Analysis and Insights: Global Dyes and Pigments Market
In 2020, the global Dyes and Pigments market size was US$ 33030 million and it is expected to reach US$ 44950 million by the end of 2027, with a CAGR of 4.5% during 2021-2027.
Global Dyes and Pigments Scope and Market Size
Dyes and Pigments market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Dyes and Pigments market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2016-2027.
Segment by Type, the Dyes and Pigments market is segmented into
Disperse Dyes
Reactive Dyes
Sulfur Dyes
Vat Dyes
Acid Dyes
Other Dyes
Pigments
The segment of disperse dyes, reactive dyes and pigments hold a comparatively larger share in global market, which account for about 80%.
Segment by Application, the Dyes and Pigments market is segmented into
Textile
Leather
Paper
Ink & Paint
Other
Textile industry is the largest consumer of dyes and pigments, in nowadays. Consumption contributed 61% market share.
Regional and Country-level Analysis:
North America
United States
Canada
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Southeast Asia
Australia
Rest of Asia-Pacific
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Rest of Europe
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of MEA
Competitive Landscape and Dyes and Pigments Market Share Analysis
Dyes and Pigments market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2016-2021. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2016-2021. Details included are company description, major business, Dyes and Pigments product introduction, recent developments, Dyes and Pigments sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.
The major companies include:
Archroma
Huntsman
Kiri Industries
Nippon Kayaku
Kyung-In
Colourtex
Jay Chemicals
Everlight Chemical
BEZEMA
Bodal Chemical
Sumitomo
Eksoy
Aarti Industries Ltd
Osaka Godo
Setas
Atul
Anand International
LonSen
Runtu
Jihua Group
Transfar
Hubei Chuyuan
Tianjin Hongfa
YaBuLai Dyestuff
Yabang
Linfen Dyeing
Dalian Dyestuffs
Zhongdan
ANOKY
Tianjin Dek Chemical
Zhejiang Jinguang Industrial
Matex Chemicals
DyStar
BASF
Clariant
DIC
Toyoink
North American Chemical
Lily Group
Heubach Group
Sudarshan
Jeco Group
Xinguang
