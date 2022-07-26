Global Dyes and Pigments Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2021-2027

Pigments are colored, black, white or fluorescent particulate organic or inorganic solids which usually are insoluble in, and essentially physically and chemically unaffected by, the vehicle or substrate in which they are incorporated.

China has become the largest manufacturer and consumer of dyes and pigments.

Global Dyes and Pigments Market

In 2020, the global Dyes and Pigments market size was US$ 33030 million and it is expected to reach US$ 44950 million by the end of 2027, with a CAGR of 4.5% during 2021-2027.

Global Dyes and Pigments Scope and Market Size

Dyes and Pigments market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Dyes and Pigments market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2016-2027.

Segment by Type, the Dyes and Pigments market is segmented into

Disperse Dyes

Reactive Dyes

Sulfur Dyes

Vat Dyes

Acid Dyes

Other Dyes

Pigments

The segment of disperse dyes, reactive dyes and pigments hold a comparatively larger share in global market, which account for about 80%.

Segment by Application, the Dyes and Pigments market is segmented into

Textile

Leather

Paper

Ink & Paint

Other

Textile industry is the largest consumer of dyes and pigments, in nowadays. Consumption contributed 61% market share.

Regional and Country-level Analysis:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Southeast Asia

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Rest of Europe

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

Competitive Landscape and Dyes and Pigments Market Share Analysis

Dyes and Pigments market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2016-2021. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2016-2021. Details included are company description, major business, Dyes and Pigments product introduction, recent developments, Dyes and Pigments sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.

The major companies include:

Archroma

Huntsman

Kiri Industries

Nippon Kayaku

Kyung-In

Colourtex

Jay Chemicals

Everlight Chemical

BEZEMA

Bodal Chemical

Sumitomo

Eksoy

Aarti Industries Ltd

Osaka Godo

Setas

Atul

Anand International

LonSen

Runtu

Jihua Group

Transfar

Hubei Chuyuan

Tianjin Hongfa

YaBuLai Dyestuff

Yabang

Linfen Dyeing

Dalian Dyestuffs

Zhongdan

ANOKY

Tianjin Dek Chemical

Zhejiang Jinguang Industrial

Matex Chemicals

DyStar

BASF

Clariant

DIC

Toyoink

North American Chemical

Lily Group

Heubach Group

Sudarshan

Jeco Group

Xinguang

