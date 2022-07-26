2022-2027 Global and Regional Small-Scale LNG Industry Status and Prospects Professional Market Research Report Standard Version

The global Small Scale LNG market was valued at 8332.86 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 10.74% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact which will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Natural gas is a clean source fossil fuel with lowest emission of pollutants. The energy sector is facing issues owing to strict regulations against climate change, widening supply and demand gap, rising concern relating to cleaner and sustainable source of energy, and depleting fossil resources. Natural gas is sustainable energy source. However, the source faces storage issues as the volume of natural gas is high. To solve this problem, natural gas is converted to liquid form at liquefaction terminals, for ease of transportation. At the destination of end use, the liquefied gas is again converted to gas at regasification terminals. Liquefied natural gas (LNG) is natural gas in its, liquid form. The gas is cooled at -1600C to convert it into an odorless, colorless liquid, that can be again re-gasified at end use destination. The typical value chain for the LNG includes gas production & transmission, treatment & liquefaction plant, storage, LNG shipping in ballasts, receiving terminals, regasification, and then to end user.Global Small Scale LNG market is expected to witness phenomenal growth during the forecast period. The market is expected to grow in Asia Pacific region and Africa region due to increasing demand for natural gas as fuel for power and automobile industry. Besides, the regions are experiencing surge in projects of liquefaction and regasification terminal. For instance, Japan and South Korea are increasing their liquefaction capacity, thus, driving the market. Egypt has emerged as new importer for LNG while Mozambique has discovered a new gas field, which will make the nation a huge gas exporter. Europe region is likely to follow the small-scale LNG market after Asia Pacific and Africa regions. According to European Union policies, the nations are phasing out coal-based power plants, thus creating surge in demand for LNG.

By Market Verdors:

Gazprom (Russia)

Engie SA (France)

Honeywell International Inc. (US)

W?rtsil? Corporation (Finland)

The Linde Group (Germany)

Gasum

IHI Corporation (Japan)

Excelerate Energy L.P (U.S)

Prometheus Energy (U.S)

Cryostar (US)

GE Oil & Gas (US)

Novatek (Russia)

By Types:

Liquefaction Terminal

Regasification Terminal

By Applications:

Utilities

Residential

Industrial

Commercial

Marine

Transportation

