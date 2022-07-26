Regulatory Information Management Software Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Regulatory information management software consists of software solutions suiting to the respective industry and nature of business, especially for pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and clinical research industries. The software allows manufacturers and respective personnel in the aforementioned industries to ensure strict observance of complex regulations set by regulatory authorities in the respective regions.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Regulatory Information Management Software in Global, including the following market information:

Global Regulatory Information Management Software Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global Regulatory Information Management Software market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Software Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Regulatory Information Management Software include Acuta LLC, Parexel, MasterControl, Sparta Systems, Veeva Systems, Computer Science Corp (CSC), Aris Global, Ennov and Amplexor, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Regulatory Information Management Software companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Regulatory Information Management Software Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Regulatory Information Management Software Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Software

Service

Global Regulatory Information Management Software Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Regulatory Information Management Software Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Pharmaceutical Industry

Biotechnology Industry

Clinical Research Organizations

Others

Global Regulatory Information Management Software Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Regulatory Information Management Software Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Regulatory Information Management Software revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Regulatory Information Management Software revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Acuta LLC

Parexel

MasterControl

Sparta Systems

Veeva Systems

Computer Science Corp (CSC)

Aris Global

Ennov

Amplexor

Samarind

Dovel Technologies

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Regulatory Information Management Software Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Regulatory Information Management Software Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Regulatory Information Management Software Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Regulatory Information Management Software Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Regulatory Information Management Software Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Restraints

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Regulatory Information Management Software Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Regulatory Information Management Software Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Regulatory Information Management Software Revenue by Companies

3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Regulatory Information Management Software Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.5 Global Companies Regulatory Information Management Software Product Type

3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Regulatory Information Management Software Players

