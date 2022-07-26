Regulatory Information Management Software Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Regulatory information management software consists of software solutions suiting to the respective industry and nature of business, especially for pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and clinical research industries. The software allows manufacturers and respective personnel in the aforementioned industries to ensure strict observance of complex regulations set by regulatory authorities in the respective regions.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Regulatory Information Management Software in Global, including the following market information:
Global Regulatory Information Management Software Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Regulatory Information Management Software market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Software Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Regulatory Information Management Software include Acuta LLC, Parexel, MasterControl, Sparta Systems, Veeva Systems, Computer Science Corp (CSC), Aris Global, Ennov and Amplexor, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Regulatory Information Management Software companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Regulatory Information Management Software Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Regulatory Information Management Software Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Software
Service
Global Regulatory Information Management Software Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Regulatory Information Management Software Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Pharmaceutical Industry
Biotechnology Industry
Clinical Research Organizations
Others
Global Regulatory Information Management Software Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Regulatory Information Management Software Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Regulatory Information Management Software revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Regulatory Information Management Software revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Acuta LLC
Parexel
MasterControl
Sparta Systems
Veeva Systems
Computer Science Corp (CSC)
Aris Global
Ennov
Amplexor
Samarind
Dovel Technologies
