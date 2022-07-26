Pharmaceutical E-commerce Market Trends, Share, Size, Growth and Opportunities 2022

The Global and United States Pharmaceutical E-commerce Market Report was published by QY Research recently.

Pharmaceutical E-commerce Market Analysis and Insights

This report focuses on global and United States Pharmaceutical E-commerce market, also covers the segmentation data of other regions in regional level and county level.

Pharmaceutical E-commerce market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Pharmaceutical E-commerce market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource.

For United States market, this report focuses on the Pharmaceutical E-commerce market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

Segments Covered in the Report

Pharmaceutical E-commerce Market Segment by Type

Prescription Medicine

Over-The-Counter Product

Pharmaceutical E-commerce Market Segment by Application

Male

Female

The report on the Pharmaceutical E-commerce market covers the following region analysis:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

The report mentions the prominent market player consisting of:

Netmeds Marketplace Ltd.

EasyMedico

Medlife

Amazon. Inc

Apotek

The Kroger Co.

Walgreen Co.

Giant Eagle, Inc.

Walmart

Express Scripts

CVS Health

Optum, Inc.

L Rowland & Co (Retail) Ltd

Zur Rose Group AG

McKesson Corporation

SHOP-APOTHEKE EUROPE N.V.

UK Meds Direct Ltd.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc.

DocMorris

Key Objectives of This Report

To study and analyze the global Pharmaceutical E-commerce consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.

To understand the structure of Pharmaceutical E-commerce market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Pharmaceutical E-commerce manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Pharmaceutical E-commerce with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks).

To project the consumption of Pharmaceutical E-commerce submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Study Coverage

2 Market by Type

3 Market by Application

4 Global Pharmaceutical E-commerce Competitor Landscape by Company

5 Global Pharmaceutical E-commerce Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Pharmaceutical E-commerce Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Pharmaceutical E-commerce Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Pharmaceutical E-commerce Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Pharmaceutical E-commerce Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global Pharmaceutical E-commerce Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global Pharmaceutical E-commerce Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global Pharmaceutical E-commerce Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Pharmaceutical E-commerce Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Pharmaceutical E-commerce Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Pharmaceutical E-commerce Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Pharmaceutical E-commerce Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Pharmaceutical E-commerce Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Pharmaceutical E-commerce Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Pharmaceutical E-commerce Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Pharmaceutical E-commerce Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.4.6 Colombia

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Pharmaceutical E-commerce Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Pharmaceutical E-commerce Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 Netmeds Marketplace Ltd.

7.1.1 Netmeds Marketplace Ltd. Company Details

7.1.2 Netmeds Marketplace Ltd. Business Overview

7.1.3 Netmeds Marketplace Ltd. Pharmaceutical E-commerce Introduction

7.1.4 Netmeds Marketplace Ltd. Revenue in Pharmaceutical E-commerce Business (2017-2022)

7.1.5 Netmeds Marketplace Ltd. Recent Development

7.2 EasyMedico

7.2.1 EasyMedico Company Details

7.2.2 EasyMedico Business Overview

7.2.3 EasyMedico Pharmaceutical E-commerce Introduction

7.2.4 EasyMedico Revenue in Pharmaceutical E-commerce Business (2017-2022)

7.2.5 EasyMedico Recent Development

7.3 Medlife

7.3.1 Medlife Company Details

7.3.2 Medlife Business Overview

7.3.3 Medlife Pharmaceutical E-commerce Introduction

7.3.4 Medlife Revenue in Pharmaceutical E-commerce Business (2017-2022)

7.3.5 Medlife Recent Development

7.4 Amazon. Inc

7.4.1 Amazon. Inc Company Details

7.4.2 Amazon. Inc Business Overview

7.4.3 Amazon. Inc Pharmaceutical E-commerce Introduction

7.4.4 Amazon. Inc Revenue in Pharmaceutical E-commerce Business (2017-2022)

7.4.5 Amazon. Inc Recent Development

7.5 Apotek

7.5.1 Apotek Company Details

7.5.2 Apotek Business Overview

7.5.3 Apotek Pharmaceutical E-commerce Introduction

7.5.4 Apotek Revenue in Pharmaceutical E-commerce Business (2017-2022)

7.5.5 Apotek Recent Development

7.6 The Kroger Co.

7.6.1 The Kroger Co. Company Details

7.6.2 The Kroger Co. Business Overview

7.6.3 The Kroger Co. Pharmaceutical E-commerce Introduction

7.6.4 The Kroger Co. Revenue in Pharmaceutical E-commerce Business (2017-2022)

7.6.5 The Kroger Co. Recent Development

7.7 Walgreen Co.

7.7.1 Walgreen Co. Company Details

7.7.2 Walgreen Co. Business Overview

7.7.3 Walgreen Co. Pharmaceutical E-commerce Introduction

7.7.4 Walgreen Co. Revenue in Pharmaceutical E-commerce Business (2017-2022)

7.7.5 Walgreen Co. Recent Development

7.8 Giant Eagle, Inc.

7.8.1 Giant Eagle, Inc. Company Details

7.8.2 Giant Eagle, Inc. Business Overview

7.8.3 Giant Eagle, Inc. Pharmaceutical E-commerce Introduction

7.8.4 Giant Eagle, Inc. Revenue in Pharmaceutical E-commerce Business (2017-2022)

7.8.5 Giant Eagle, Inc. Recent Development

7.9 Walmart

7.9.1 Walmart Company Details

7.9.2 Walmart Business Overview

7.9.3 Walmart Pharmaceutical E-commerce Introduction

7.9.4 Walmart Revenue in Pharmaceutical E-commerce Business (2017-2022)

7.9.5 Walmart Recent Development

7.10 Express Scripts

7.10.1 Express Scripts Company Details

7.10.2 Express Scripts Business Overview

7.10.3 Express Scripts Pharmaceutical E-commerce Introduction

7.10.4 Express Scripts Revenue in Pharmaceutical E-commerce Business (2017-2022)

7.10.5 Express Scripts Recent Development

7.11 CVS Health

7.11.1 CVS Health Company Details

7.11.2 CVS Health Business Overview

7.11.3 CVS Health Pharmaceutical E-commerce Introduction

7.11.4 CVS Health Revenue in Pharmaceutical E-commerce Business (2017-2022)

7.11.5 CVS Health Recent Development

7.12 Optum, Inc.

7.12.1 Optum, Inc. Company Details

7.12.2 Optum, Inc. Business Overview

7.12.3 Optum, Inc. Pharmaceutical E-commerce Introduction

7.12.4 Optum, Inc. Revenue in Pharmaceutical E-commerce Business (2017-2022)

7.12.5 Optum, Inc. Recent Development

7.13 L Rowland & Co (Retail) Ltd

7.13.1 L Rowland & Co (Retail) Ltd Company Details

7.13.2 L Rowland & Co (Retail) Ltd Business Overview

7.13.3 L Rowland & Co (Retail) Ltd Pharmaceutical E-commerce Introduction

7.13.4 L Rowland & Co (Retail) Ltd Revenue in Pharmaceutical E-commerce Business (2017-2022)

7.13.5 L Rowland & Co (Retail) Ltd Recent Development

7.14 Zur Rose Group AG

7.14.1 Zur Rose Group AG Company Details

7.14.2 Zur Rose Group AG Business Overview

7.14.3 Zur Rose Group AG Pharmaceutical E-commerce Introduction

7.14.4 Zur Rose Group AG Revenue in Pharmaceutical E-commerce Business (2017-2022)

7.14.5 Zur Rose Group AG Recent Development

7.15 McKesson Corporation

7.15.1 McKesson Corporation Company Details

7.15.2 McKesson Corporation Business Overview

7.15.3 McKesson Corporation Pharmaceutical E-commerce Introduction

7.15.4 McKesson Corporation Revenue in Pharmaceutical E-commerce Business (2017-2022)

7.15.5 McKesson Corporation Recent Development

7.16 SHOP-APOTHEKE EUROPE N.V.

7.16.1 SHOP-APOTHEKE EUROPE N.V. Company Details

7.16.2 SHOP-APOTHEKE EUROPE N.V. Business Overview

7.16.3 SHOP-APOTHEKE EUROPE N.V. Pharmaceutical E-commerce Introduction

7.16.4 SHOP-APOTHEKE EUROPE N.V. Revenue in Pharmaceutical E-commerce Business (2017-2022)

7.16.5 SHOP-APOTHEKE EUROPE N.V. Recent Development

7.17 UK Meds Direct Ltd.

7.17.1 UK Meds Direct Ltd. Company Details

7.17.2 UK Meds Direct Ltd. Business Overview

7.17.3 UK Meds Direct Ltd. Pharmaceutical E-commerce Introduction

7.17.4 UK Meds Direct Ltd. Revenue in Pharmaceutical E-commerce Business (2017-2022)

7.17.5 UK Meds Direct Ltd. Recent Development

7.18 Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc.

7.18.1 Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. Company Details

7.18.2 Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. Business Overview

7.18.3 Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. Pharmaceutical E-commerce Introduction

7.18.4 Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. Revenue in Pharmaceutical E-commerce Business (2017-2022)

7.18.5 Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. Recent Development

7.19 DocMorris

7.19.1 DocMorris Company Details

7.19.2 DocMorris Business Overview

7.19.3 DocMorris Pharmaceutical E-commerce Introduction

7.19.4 DocMorris Revenue in Pharmaceutical E-commerce Business (2017-2022)

7.19.5 DocMorris Recent Development

