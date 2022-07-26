V2X for Automotive Market Analysis Report & Forecast to 2028 – Competitors, Revenue, Market Trends, Share, Size, Growth and Opportunities

The Global and United States V2X for Automotive Market Report was published by QY Research recently.

V2X for Automotive Market Analysis and Insights

This report focuses on global and United States V2X for Automotive market, also covers the segmentation data of other regions in regional level and county level.

V2X for Automotive market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global V2X for Automotive market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource.

For United States market, this report focuses on the V2X for Automotive market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

Access full Report Description, Table of Figure, Chart, Free sample, etc. please click

https://us.qyresearch.com/reports/163555/v2x-for-automotive

V2X for Automotive Market Segment by Type

V2V

V2I

V2P

V2X for Automotive Market Segment by Application

Passenger Car

Commercial Vehicle

The report on the V2X for Automotive market covers the following region analysis:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

The report mentions the prominent market player consisting of:

Continental AG

Qualcomm

NXP

Bosch

Huawei

Kapsch

Askey

Ficosa

Savari

LACROIX City

Cohda Wireless

Autotalks

Lear (Arada)

Commsignia

HARMAN

Danlaw

Key Objectives of This Report

To study and analyze the global V2X for Automotive consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.

To understand the structure of V2X for Automotive market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global V2X for Automotive manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the V2X for Automotive with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks).

To project the consumption of V2X for Automotive submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Key Topics Covered

1 Study Coverage

2 Market by Type

3 Market by Application

4 Global V2X for Automotive Competitor Landscape by Company

5 Global V2X for Automotive Market Size by Region

5.1 Global V2X for Automotive Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global V2X for Automotive Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global V2X for Automotive Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global V2X for Automotive Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global V2X for Automotive Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global V2X for Automotive Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global V2X for Automotive Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America V2X for Automotive Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America V2X for Automotive Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific V2X for Automotive Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific V2X for Automotive Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe V2X for Automotive Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe V2X for Automotive Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America V2X for Automotive Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America V2X for Automotive Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.4.6 Colombia

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa V2X for Automotive Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa V2X for Automotive Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 Continental AG

7.1.1 Continental AG Company Details

7.1.2 Continental AG Business Overview

7.1.3 Continental AG V2X for Automotive Introduction

7.1.4 Continental AG Revenue in V2X for Automotive Business (2017-2022)

7.1.5 Continental AG Recent Development

7.2 Qualcomm

7.2.1 Qualcomm Company Details

7.2.2 Qualcomm Business Overview

7.2.3 Qualcomm V2X for Automotive Introduction

7.2.4 Qualcomm Revenue in V2X for Automotive Business (2017-2022)

7.2.5 Qualcomm Recent Development

7.3 NXP

7.3.1 NXP Company Details

7.3.2 NXP Business Overview

7.3.3 NXP V2X for Automotive Introduction

7.3.4 NXP Revenue in V2X for Automotive Business (2017-2022)

7.3.5 NXP Recent Development

7.4 Bosch

7.4.1 Bosch Company Details

7.4.2 Bosch Business Overview

7.4.3 Bosch V2X for Automotive Introduction

7.4.4 Bosch Revenue in V2X for Automotive Business (2017-2022)

7.4.5 Bosch Recent Development

7.5 Huawei

7.5.1 Huawei Company Details

7.5.2 Huawei Business Overview

7.5.3 Huawei V2X for Automotive Introduction

7.5.4 Huawei Revenue in V2X for Automotive Business (2017-2022)

7.5.5 Huawei Recent Development

7.6 Kapsch

7.6.1 Kapsch Company Details

7.6.2 Kapsch Business Overview

7.6.3 Kapsch V2X for Automotive Introduction

7.6.4 Kapsch Revenue in V2X for Automotive Business (2017-2022)

7.6.5 Kapsch Recent Development

7.7 Askey

7.7.1 Askey Company Details

7.7.2 Askey Business Overview

7.7.3 Askey V2X for Automotive Introduction

7.7.4 Askey Revenue in V2X for Automotive Business (2017-2022)

7.7.5 Askey Recent Development

7.8 Ficosa

7.8.1 Ficosa Company Details

7.8.2 Ficosa Business Overview

7.8.3 Ficosa V2X for Automotive Introduction

7.8.4 Ficosa Revenue in V2X for Automotive Business (2017-2022)

7.8.5 Ficosa Recent Development

7.9 Savari

7.9.1 Savari Company Details

7.9.2 Savari Business Overview

7.9.3 Savari V2X for Automotive Introduction

7.9.4 Savari Revenue in V2X for Automotive Business (2017-2022)

7.9.5 Savari Recent Development

7.10 LACROIX City

7.10.1 LACROIX City Company Details

7.10.2 LACROIX City Business Overview

7.10.3 LACROIX City V2X for Automotive Introduction

7.10.4 LACROIX City Revenue in V2X for Automotive Business (2017-2022)

7.10.5 LACROIX City Recent Development

7.11 Cohda Wireless

7.11.1 Cohda Wireless Company Details

7.11.2 Cohda Wireless Business Overview

7.11.3 Cohda Wireless V2X for Automotive Introduction

7.11.4 Cohda Wireless Revenue in V2X for Automotive Business (2017-2022)

7.11.5 Cohda Wireless Recent Development

7.12 Autotalks

7.12.1 Autotalks Company Details

7.12.2 Autotalks Business Overview

7.12.3 Autotalks V2X for Automotive Introduction

7.12.4 Autotalks Revenue in V2X for Automotive Business (2017-2022)

7.12.5 Autotalks Recent Development

7.13 Lear (Arada)

7.13.1 Lear (Arada) Company Details

7.13.2 Lear (Arada) Business Overview

7.13.3 Lear (Arada) V2X for Automotive Introduction

7.13.4 Lear (Arada) Revenue in V2X for Automotive Business (2017-2022)

7.13.5 Lear (Arada) Recent Development

7.14 Commsignia

7.14.1 Commsignia Company Details

7.14.2 Commsignia Business Overview

7.14.3 Commsignia V2X for Automotive Introduction

7.14.4 Commsignia Revenue in V2X for Automotive Business (2017-2022)

7.14.5 Commsignia Recent Development

7.15 HARMAN

7.15.1 HARMAN Company Details

7.15.2 HARMAN Business Overview

7.15.3 HARMAN V2X for Automotive Introduction

7.15.4 HARMAN Revenue in V2X for Automotive Business (2017-2022)

7.15.5 HARMAN Recent Development

7.16 Danlaw

7.16.1 Danlaw Company Details

7.16.2 Danlaw Business Overview

7.16.3 Danlaw V2X for Automotive Introduction

7.16.4 Danlaw Revenue in V2X for Automotive Business (2017-2022)

7.16.5 Danlaw Recent Development

Any questions about the report, please click

https://us.qyresearch.com/reports/163555/v2x-for-automotive

Customization of the Report:

This report can be customized to meet the client’s requirements. Please contact with us ([email protected]), who will ensure that you get a report that suits your needs.

Company Profiles:

QYResearch founded in California, USA in 2007. It is a leading global market research and consulting company. With over 15 years’ experience and professional research team in various cities over the world, QY Research focuses on management consulting, database and seminar services, IPO consulting, industry chain research and customized research to help our clients in providing non-linear revenue model and make them successful. We are globally recognized for our expansive portfolio of services, good corporate citizenship, and our strong commitment to sustainability. Up to now, we have cooperated with more than 59,000 clients across five continents. Let’s work closely with you and build a bold and better future.

Contact Us

QY Research

E-mail: [email protected]

Tel: +1-626-842-1666(US) +852-5808-0956 (HK)

Add: 17890 Castleton Street Suite 369 City of Industry CA 91748 United States