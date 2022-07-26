Global Sports & Fitness Flooring Market 2022 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2028
LP INFORMATION recently released a research report on the Sports & Fitness Flooring analysis, which studies the Sports & Fitness Flooring industry coverage, current market competitive status, and market outlook and forecast by 2028.
Global “Sports & Fitness Flooring Market 2022-2028” Research Report categorizes the global Sports & Fitness Flooring by key players, product type, applications and regions,etc. The report also covers the latest industry data, key players analysis, market share, growth rate, opportunities and trends, investment strategy for your reference in analyzing the global Sports & Fitness Flooring.
As the global economy mends, the 2021 growth of Sports & Fitness Flooring will have significant change from previous year. According to our (LP Information) latest study, the global Sports & Fitness Flooring market size is USD million in 2022 from USD million in 2021, with a change of % between 2021 and 2022. The global Sports & Fitness Flooring market size will reach USD million in 2028, growing at a CAGR of % over the analysis period 2022-2028.
This study specially analyses the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the Sports & Fitness Flooring, covering the supply chain analysis, impact assessment to the Sports & Fitness Flooring market size growth rate in several scenarios, and the measures to be undertaken by Sports & Fitness Flooring companies in response to the COVID-19 epidemic.
Global main Sports & Fitness Flooring players cover Tarkett, Armstrong, Mondo Spa, and Bauwerk/Boen, etc. In terms of revenue, the global largest two companies occupy a share nearly % in 2021.
Top Manufactures in Global Sports & Fitness Flooring Includes:
Tarkett
Armstrong
Mondo Spa
Bauwerk/Boen
Sika (Pulastic Brand)
Junckers
Gerflor
Horner
Graboplast
LG Hausys
Forbo
Action Floor Systems LLC
Connor
Dynamik
Aacer Flooring
Polyflor (James Halstead)
HANWHA
Robbins
CONICA AG
Responsive
King Arthur Industries
MERRY GROUP
Reflex
Stockmeier
BOGER
Herculan
Market Segment by Type, covers:
PVC Sports Flooring
Wood Sports Flooring
Engineered Flooring
Rubber Sports Flooring
Polyurethane Sports Flooring
Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into:
Sports Arena
School and Gym Halls
Fitness Centers
Dance Centers
Others
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
