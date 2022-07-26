Hybrid Cloud Management Software Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Hybrid cloud management is the process of controlling an organization?s multiple cloud infrastructure deployments.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Hybrid Cloud Management Software in Global, including the following market information:

Global Hybrid Cloud Management Software Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global Hybrid Cloud Management Software market was valued at 63580 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 155690 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 13.6% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Software Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Hybrid Cloud Management Software include Micro Focus, IBM, Jamcracker, Synoptek, Astadia, Microland, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, CenturyLink and HyperGrid, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Hybrid Cloud Management Software companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Hybrid Cloud Management Software Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Hybrid Cloud Management Software Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Software

On-Premise

Global Hybrid Cloud Management Software Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Hybrid Cloud Management Software Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Large Enterprises

Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs)

Global Hybrid Cloud Management Software Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Hybrid Cloud Management Software Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Hybrid Cloud Management Software revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Hybrid Cloud Management Software revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Micro Focus

IBM

Jamcracker

Synoptek

Astadia

Microland

Hewlett Packard Enterprise

CenturyLink

HyperGrid

ServiceNow

Rackspace

VMware

Quali

RightScale

CloudBolt

Embotics

Akamai

Platform9

Abiquo

SolarWinds

Oracle

DXC Technology

Cisco

Scalr

