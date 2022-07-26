Hybrid Cloud Management Software Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Hybrid cloud management is the process of controlling an organization?s multiple cloud infrastructure deployments.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Hybrid Cloud Management Software in Global, including the following market information:
Global Hybrid Cloud Management Software Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Hybrid Cloud Management Software market was valued at 63580 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 155690 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 13.6% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Software Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Hybrid Cloud Management Software include Micro Focus, IBM, Jamcracker, Synoptek, Astadia, Microland, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, CenturyLink and HyperGrid, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Hybrid Cloud Management Software companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Hybrid Cloud Management Software Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Hybrid Cloud Management Software Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Software
On-Premise
Global Hybrid Cloud Management Software Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Hybrid Cloud Management Software Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Large Enterprises
Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs)
Global Hybrid Cloud Management Software Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Hybrid Cloud Management Software Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Hybrid Cloud Management Software revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Hybrid Cloud Management Software revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Micro Focus
IBM
Jamcracker
Synoptek
Astadia
Microland
Hewlett Packard Enterprise
CenturyLink
HyperGrid
ServiceNow
Rackspace
VMware
Quali
RightScale
CloudBolt
Embotics
Akamai
Platform9
Abiquo
SolarWinds
Oracle
DXC Technology
Cisco
Scalr
