Architectural and Furniture Hardware Market Analysis Report & Forecast to 2028 – Competitors, Revenue, Market Trends, Share, Size, Growth and Opportunities

The Global and United States Architectural and Furniture Hardware Market Report was published by QY Research recently.

Architectural and Furniture Hardware Market Analysis and Insights

This report focuses on global and United States Architectural and Furniture Hardware market, also covers the segmentation data of other regions in regional level and county level.

Architectural and Furniture Hardware market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Architectural and Furniture Hardware market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource.

For United States market, this report focuses on the Architectural and Furniture Hardware market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

Architectural and Furniture Hardware Market Segment by Type

Door Handles

Closers

Locks

Cylinder Pulls and Hinges (door furniture)

Window &Cupboard fittings

Iron Railings

Handrails

Balustrades

Switches

Other

Architectural and Furniture Hardware Market Segment by Application

Architectural

Furniture

The report on the Architectural and Furniture Hardware market covers the following region analysis:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

The report mentions the prominent market player consisting of:

ASSA ABLOY

Blum Inc

Allegion

Hafele

Spectrum Brands Holdings

Hettich

Roto Frank

Kin Long

Dormakaba Holding

Gretsch-Unitas

Siegenia-Aubi

GRASS

DTC

Formenti & Giovenzana S.p(FGV)

Taiming

Jusen

ADAMS

HUTLON

Salice

Yajie

Accuride

Sugatsune

King Slide Works Co. Ltd

Key Objectives of This Report

To study and analyze the global Architectural and Furniture Hardware consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.

To understand the structure of Architectural and Furniture Hardware market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Architectural and Furniture Hardware manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Architectural and Furniture Hardware with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks).

To project the consumption of Architectural and Furniture Hardware submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Key Topics Covered

1 Study Coverage

2 Market by Type

3 Market by Application

4 Global Architectural and Furniture Hardware Competitor Landscape by Company

5 Global Architectural and Furniture Hardware Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Architectural and Furniture Hardware Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Architectural and Furniture Hardware Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Architectural and Furniture Hardware Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Architectural and Furniture Hardware Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global Architectural and Furniture Hardware Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global Architectural and Furniture Hardware Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global Architectural and Furniture Hardware Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Architectural and Furniture Hardware Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Architectural and Furniture Hardware Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Architectural and Furniture Hardware Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Architectural and Furniture Hardware Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Architectural and Furniture Hardware Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Architectural and Furniture Hardware Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Architectural and Furniture Hardware Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Architectural and Furniture Hardware Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.4.6 Colombia

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Architectural and Furniture Hardware Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Architectural and Furniture Hardware Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 ASSA ABLOY

7.1.1 ASSA ABLOY Corporation Information

7.1.2 ASSA ABLOY Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 ASSA ABLOY Architectural and Furniture Hardware Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 ASSA ABLOY Architectural and Furniture Hardware Products Offered

7.1.5 ASSA ABLOY Recent Development

7.2 Blum Inc

7.2.1 Blum Inc Corporation Information

7.2.2 Blum Inc Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 Blum Inc Architectural and Furniture Hardware Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 Blum Inc Architectural and Furniture Hardware Products Offered

7.2.5 Blum Inc Recent Development

7.3 Allegion

7.3.1 Allegion Corporation Information

7.3.2 Allegion Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 Allegion Architectural and Furniture Hardware Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 Allegion Architectural and Furniture Hardware Products Offered

7.3.5 Allegion Recent Development

7.4 Hafele

7.4.1 Hafele Corporation Information

7.4.2 Hafele Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 Hafele Architectural and Furniture Hardware Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 Hafele Architectural and Furniture Hardware Products Offered

7.4.5 Hafele Recent Development

7.5 Spectrum Brands Holdings

7.5.1 Spectrum Brands Holdings Corporation Information

7.5.2 Spectrum Brands Holdings Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 Spectrum Brands Holdings Architectural and Furniture Hardware Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 Spectrum Brands Holdings Architectural and Furniture Hardware Products Offered

7.5.5 Spectrum Brands Holdings Recent Development

7.6 Hettich

7.6.1 Hettich Corporation Information

7.6.2 Hettich Description and Business Overview

7.6.3 Hettich Architectural and Furniture Hardware Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 Hettich Architectural and Furniture Hardware Products Offered

7.6.5 Hettich Recent Development

7.7 Roto Frank

7.7.1 Roto Frank Corporation Information

7.7.2 Roto Frank Description and Business Overview

7.7.3 Roto Frank Architectural and Furniture Hardware Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 Roto Frank Architectural and Furniture Hardware Products Offered

7.7.5 Roto Frank Recent Development

7.8 Kin Long

7.8.1 Kin Long Corporation Information

7.8.2 Kin Long Description and Business Overview

7.8.3 Kin Long Architectural and Furniture Hardware Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.8.4 Kin Long Architectural and Furniture Hardware Products Offered

7.8.5 Kin Long Recent Development

7.9 Dormakaba Holding

7.9.1 Dormakaba Holding Corporation Information

7.9.2 Dormakaba Holding Description and Business Overview

7.9.3 Dormakaba Holding Architectural and Furniture Hardware Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.9.4 Dormakaba Holding Architectural and Furniture Hardware Products Offered

7.9.5 Dormakaba Holding Recent Development

7.10 Gretsch-Unitas

7.10.1 Gretsch-Unitas Corporation Information

7.10.2 Gretsch-Unitas Description and Business Overview

7.10.3 Gretsch-Unitas Architectural and Furniture Hardware Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.10.4 Gretsch-Unitas Architectural and Furniture Hardware Products Offered

7.10.5 Gretsch-Unitas Recent Development

7.11 Siegenia-Aubi

7.11.1 Siegenia-Aubi Corporation Information

7.11.2 Siegenia-Aubi Description and Business Overview

7.11.3 Siegenia-Aubi Architectural and Furniture Hardware Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.11.4 Siegenia-Aubi Architectural and Furniture Hardware Products Offered

7.11.5 Siegenia-Aubi Recent Development

7.12 GRASS

7.12.1 GRASS Corporation Information

7.12.2 GRASS Description and Business Overview

7.12.3 GRASS Architectural and Furniture Hardware Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.12.4 GRASS Products Offered

7.12.5 GRASS Recent Development

7.13 DTC

7.13.1 DTC Corporation Information

7.13.2 DTC Description and Business Overview

7.13.3 DTC Architectural and Furniture Hardware Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.13.4 DTC Products Offered

7.13.5 DTC Recent Development

7.14 Formenti & Giovenzana S.p(FGV)

7.14.1 Formenti & Giovenzana S.p(FGV) Corporation Information

7.14.2 Formenti & Giovenzana S.p(FGV) Description and Business Overview

7.14.3 Formenti & Giovenzana S.p(FGV) Architectural and Furniture Hardware Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.14.4 Formenti & Giovenzana S.p(FGV) Products Offered

7.14.5 Formenti & Giovenzana S.p(FGV) Recent Development

7.15 Taiming

7.15.1 Taiming Corporation Information

7.15.2 Taiming Description and Business Overview

7.15.3 Taiming Architectural and Furniture Hardware Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.15.4 Taiming Products Offered

7.15.5 Taiming Recent Development

7.16 Jusen

7.16.1 Jusen Corporation Information

7.16.2 Jusen Description and Business Overview

7.16.3 Jusen Architectural and Furniture Hardware Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.16.4 Jusen Products Offered

7.16.5 Jusen Recent Development

7.17 ADAMS

7.17.1 ADAMS Corporation Information

7.17.2 ADAMS Description and Business Overview

7.17.3 ADAMS Architectural and Furniture Hardware Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.17.4 ADAMS Products Offered

7.17.5 ADAMS Recent Development

7.18 HUTLON

7.18.1 HUTLON Corporation Information

7.18.2 HUTLON Description and Business Overview

7.18.3 HUTLON Architectural and Furniture Hardware Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.18.4 HUTLON Products Offered

7.18.5 HUTLON Recent Development

7.19 Salice

7.19.1 Salice Corporation Information

7.19.2 Salice Description and Business Overview

7.19.3 Salice Architectural and Furniture Hardware Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.19.4 Salice Products Offered

7.19.5 Salice Recent Development

7.20 Yajie

7.20.1 Yajie Corporation Information

7.20.2 Yajie Description and Business Overview

7.20.3 Yajie Architectural and Furniture Hardware Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.20.4 Yajie Products Offered

7.20.5 Yajie Recent Development

7.21 Accuride

7.21.1 Accuride Corporation Information

7.21.2 Accuride Description and Business Overview

7.21.3 Accuride Architectural and Furniture Hardware Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.21.4 Accuride Products Offered

7.21.5 Accuride Recent Development

7.22 Sugatsune

7.22.1 Sugatsune Corporation Information

7.22.2 Sugatsune Description and Business Overview

7.22.3 Sugatsune Architectural and Furniture Hardware Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.22.4 Sugatsune Products Offered

7.22.5 Sugatsune Recent Development

7.23 King Slide Works Co. Ltd

7.23.1 King Slide Works Co. Ltd Corporation Information

7.23.2 King Slide Works Co. Ltd Description and Business Overview

7.23.3 King Slide Works Co. Ltd Architectural and Furniture Hardware Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.23.4 King Slide Works Co. Ltd Products Offered

7.23.5 King Slide Works Co. Ltd Recent Development

