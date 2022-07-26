Smart Digital Lock Market Analysis Report & Forecast to 2028 – Competitors, Revenue, Market Trends, Share, Size, Growth and Opportunities

The United States Smart Digital Lock Market Report was published by QY Research recently.

Summary

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the United States Smart Digital Lock market size is estimated to be worth US$ 905.30 million in 2022 and is forecast to a readjusted size of US$ 1,155.12 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 4.15% during the review period. Fully considering the economic change by this health crisis, Electronic Cipher Locks accounting for 40.39% of the Smart Digital Lock United States market in 2021, is projected to value US$ 368.04 million by 2028, growing at a revised 0.85% CAGR in the post-COVID-19 period.

The report mentions the prominent market player consisting of:

ASSA ABLOY

Spectrum Brands

Allegion

Master Lock

Honeywell

Level Home Inc

Dormakaba Group

Samsung

Locstar

MIWA Lock

Smart Digital Lock Market Segment by Type

Fingerprint Locks

Electronic Cipher Locks

Remote Locks

Others

Smart Digital Lock Market Segment by Application

Commercial

Household

Key Objectives of This Report

To study and analyze the global Smart Digital Lock consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.

To understand the structure of Smart Digital Lock market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Smart Digital Lock manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Smart Digital Lock with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks).

To project the consumption of Smart Digital Lock submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Contents

1 STUDY COVERAGE 1

1.1 Smart Digital Lock Product Introduction 1

1.2 Market by Type 1

1.2.1 United States Smart Digital Lock Market Size Growth Rate by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028 1

1.2.2 Electronic Cipher Locks 3

1.2.3 Fingerprint Locks 4

1.2.4 Remote Locks 5

1.3 Market by Application 6

1.3.1 United States Smart Digital Lock Market Size Growth Rate by Application, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028 6

1.3.2 Household 8

1.3.3 Commercial 9

1.4 United States Smart Digital Lock Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028 10

1.5 United States Smart Digital Lock Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028 11

1.6 Study Objectives 12

1.7 Years Considered 13

2 COMPETITION BY MANUFACTURERS 14

2.1 United States Smart Digital Lock Sales by Manufacturers 14

2.1.1 United States Smart Digital Lock Sales by Manufacturers (2017-2022) 14

2.1.2 United States Smart Digital Lock Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2022) 15

2.1.3 United States Smart Digital Lock Sales Market Share by Manufacturers in 2021 16

2.2 United States Smart Digital Lock Revenue by Manufacturers 16

2.2.1 United States Smart Digital Lock Revenue by Manufacturers (2017-2022) 16

2.2.2 United States Smart Digital Lock Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2022) 17

2.2.3 United States Smart Digital Lock Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers in 2021 18

2.3 United States Smart Digital Lock Sales Price by Manufacturers (2017-2022) 18

2.4 Analysis of Competitive Landscape 19

2.4.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio 19

2.4.2 United States Smart Digital Lock Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3) 19

2.4.3 United States Smart Digital Lock Manufacturers Geographical Distribution 20

2.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 21

3 MARKET SIZE BY TYPE 23

3.1 United States Smart Digital Lock Sales by Type 23

3.1.1 United States Smart Digital Lock Historical Sales by Type (2017-2022) 23

3.1.2 United States Smart Digital Lock Forecasted Sales by Type (2023-2028) 23

3.1.3 United States Smart Digital Lock Sales Market Share by Type (2017-2028) 23

3.2 United States Smart Digital Lock Revenue by Type 25

3.2.1 United States Smart Digital Lock Historical Revenue by Type (2017-2022) 25

3.2.2 United States Smart Digital Lock Forecasted Revenue by Type (2023-2028) 25

3.2.3 United States Smart Digital Lock Revenue Market Share by Type (2017-2028) 25

3.3 United States Smart Digital Lock Price by Type 26

3.3.1 United States Smart Digital Lock Price by Type (2017-2022) 26

3.3.2 United States Smart Digital Lock Price Forecast by Type (2023-2028) 27

4 MARKET SIZE BY APPLICATION 28

4.1 United States Smart Digital Lock Sales by Application 28

4.1.1 United States Smart Digital Lock Historical Sales by Application (2017-2022) 28

4.1.2 United States Smart Digital Lock Forecasted Sales by Application (2023-2028) 28

4.1.3 United States Smart Digital Lock Sales Market Share by Application (2017-2028) 28

4.2 United States Smart Digital Lock Revenue by Application 30

4.2.1 United States Smart Digital Lock Historical Revenue by Application (2017-2022) 30

4.2.2 United States Smart Digital Lock Forecasted Revenue by Application (2023-2028) 30

4.2.3 United States Smart Digital Lock Revenue Market Share by Application (2017-2028) 30

4.3 United States Smart Digital Lock Price by Application 31

4.3.1 United States Smart Digital Lock Price by Application (2017-2022) 31

4.3.2 United States Smart Digital Lock Price Forecast by Application (2023-2028) 32

5 CORPORATE PROFILE 33

5.1 ASSA ABLOY 33

5.1.1 ASSA ABLOY Corporation Information 33

5.1.2 ASSA ABLOY Overview 33

5.1.3 ASSA ABLOY in United States: Smart Digital Lock Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 34

5.1.4 ASSA ABLOY Smart Digital Lock Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications 34

5.2 Spectrum Brands 36

5.2.1 Spectrum Brands Corporation Information 36

5.2.2 Spectrum Brands Overview 37

5.2.3 Spectrum Brands in United States: Smart Digital Lock Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 37

5.2.4 Spectrum Brands Smart Digital Lock Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications 38

5.3 Allegion 40

5.3.1 Allegion Corporation Information 40

5.3.2 Allegion Overview 41

5.3.3 Allegion in United States: Smart Digital Lock Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 41

5.3.4 Allegion Smart Digital Lock Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications 42

5.4 Master Lock 44

5.4.1 Master Lock Corporation Information 44

5.4.2 Master Lock Overview 45

5.4.3 Master Lock in United States: Smart Digital Lock Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 45

5.4.4 Master Lock Smart Digital Lock Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications 46

5.5 Honeywell 47

5.5.1 Honeywell Corporation Information 47

5.5.2 Honeywell Overview 48

5.5.3 Honeywell in United States: Smart Digital Lock Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 48

5.5.4 Honeywell Smart Digital Lock Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications 49

5.6 Level Home Inc 50

5.6.1 Level Home Inc Corporation Information 50

5.6.2 Level Home Inc Overview 51

5.6.3 Level Home Inc in United States: Smart Digital Lock Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 51

5.6.4 Level Home Inc Smart Digital Lock Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications 52

5.7 Dormakaba Group 52

5.7.1 Dormakaba Group Corporation Information 52

5.7.2 Dormakaba Group Overview 53

5.7.3 Dormakaba Group in United States: Smart Digital Lock Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 53

5.7.4 Dormakaba Group Smart Digital Lock Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications 54

5.8 Samsung 55

5.8.1 Samsung Corporation Information 55

5.8.2 Samsung Overview 56

5.8.3 Samsung in United States: Smart Digital Lock Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 56

5.8.4 Samsung Smart Digital Lock Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications 57

5.9 Locstar 58

5.9.1 Locstar Corporation Information 58

5.9.2 Locstar Overview 59

5.9.3 Locstar in United States: Smart Digital Lock Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 59

5.9.4 Locstar Smart Digital Lock Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications 60

5.10 MIWA Lock 62

5.10.1 MIWA Lock Corporation Information 62

5.10.2 MIWA Lock Overview 62

5.10.3 MIWA Lock in United States: Smart Digital Lock Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 63

5.10.4 MIWA Lock Smart Digital Lock Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications 63

6 INDUSTRY CHAIN AND SALES CHANNELS ANALYSIS 65

6.1 Smart Digital Lock Industry Chain Analysis 65

6.2 Smart Digital Lock Key Raw Materials 65

6.2.1 Key Raw Materials 65

6.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers 66

6.3 Smart Digital Lock Production Mode & Process 67

6.4 Smart Digital Lock Sales and Marketing 68

6.4.1 Smart Digital Lock Sales Channels 68

6.4.2 Smart Digital Lock Distributors 69

6.5 Smart Digital Lock Customers 70

7 SMART DIGITAL LOCK MARKET DYNAMICS 71

7.1.1 Smart Digital Lock Industry Trends 71

7.1.2 Smart Digital Lock Market Drivers 72

7.1.3 Smart Digital Lock Market Challenges 74

7.1.4 Smart Digital Lock Market Restraints 75

8 KEY FINDINGS IN THE UNITED STATES SMART DIGITAL LOCK STUDY 77

9 APPENDIX 78

9.1 Research Methodology 78

9.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach 78

9.1.2 Data Source 81

9.2 Author Details 83

9.3 Disclaimer 84

