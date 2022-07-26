Wind Power Flange Market Analysis Report & Forecast to 2028 – Competitors, Revenue, Market Trends, Share, Size, Growth and Opportunities

The Global Wind Power Flange Market Report was published by QY Research recently.

Summary

In 2021, the global Wind Power Flange market size was US$ 864.46 million and it is expected to reach US$ 1400.55 million by the end of 2028, with a CAGR of 6.98% between 2022 and 2028.

https://us.qyresearch.com/reports/371081/wind-power-flange

The report mentions the prominent market player consisting of:

Iraeta

Hengrun

Tianbao

Shuanghuan Group

Taewoong

Euskal Forging

Flanschenwerk Thal

CAB

Jinrui

CHW Forge

Wind Power Flange Market Segment by Type

Below 2 MW

2 MW-3MW

Above 3MW

Wind Power Flange Market Segment by Application

Onshore Wind Power

Offshore Wind Power

The report on the Wind Power Flange market covers the following region (country) analysis:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Other Regions

Europe

Germany

U.K.

France

Sweden

Spain

Rest of Europe

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Other Regions

Middle East & Africa

Middle East

Africa

Key Objectives of This Report

To study and analyze the global Wind Power Flange consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.

To understand the structure of Wind Power Flange market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Wind Power Flange manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Wind Power Flange with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks).

To project the consumption of Wind Power Flange submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Contents

1 WIND POWER FLANGE MARKET OVERVIEW 1

1.1 Wind Power Flange Product Overview 1

1.2 Wind Power Flange Market Segment by Type 4

1.2.1 Below 2 MW 4

1.2.2 2 MW-3MW 6

1.2.3 Above 3MW 7

1.3 Global Wind Power Flange Market Size by Type 7

1.3.1 Global Wind Power Flange Market Size Overview by Type (2017-2028) 7

1.3.2 Global Wind Power Flange Historic Market Size Review by Type (2017-2022) 8

1.3.3 Global Wind Power Flange Forecasted Market Size by Type (2023-2028) 11

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type 14

1.4.1 North America Wind Power Flange Sales Breakdown by Type (2017-2022) 14

1.4.2 Europe Wind Power Flange Sales Breakdown by Type (2017-2022) 15

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Wind Power Flange Sales Breakdown by Type (2017-2022) 16

1.4.4 Latin America Wind Power Flange Sales Breakdown by Type (2017-2022) 17

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Wind Power Flange Sales Breakdown by Type (2017-2022) 18

2 WIND POWER FLANGE MARKET COMPETITION BY COMPANY 19

2.1 Global Top Players by Wind Power Flange Sales (2017-2022) 19

2.2 Global Top Players by Wind Power Flange Revenue (2017-2022) 21

2.3 Global Top Players by Wind Power Flange Price (2017-2022) 22

2.4 Global Wind Power Flange Top Manufacturers Headquarters 23

2.5 Wind Power Flange Market Competitive Situation and Trends 23

2.5.1 Wind Power Flange Market Concentration Rate (2017-2022) 23

2.5.2 Global 5 Largest Manufacturers by Wind Power Flange Revenue in 2021 24

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Wind Power Flange as of 2021) 24

2.7 Established Date of Wind Power Flange Key Manufacturers 25

3 WIND POWER FLANGE STATUS AND OUTLOOK BY REGION 26

3.1 Global Wind Power Flange Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028 26

3.2 Global Wind Power Flange Historic Market Size by Region 26

3.2.1 Global Wind Power Flange Sales in Volume by Region (2017-2022) 26

3.2.2 Global Wind Power Flange Sales in Value by Region (2017-2022) 28

3.3 Global Wind Power Flange Forecasted Market Size by Region 29

3.3.1 Global Wind Power Flange Sales in Volume by Region (2023-2028) 29

3.3.2 Global Wind Power Flange Sales in Value by Region (2023-2028) 31

4 WIND POWER FLANGE BY APPLICATION 33

4.1 Wind Power Flange Market Segment by Application 33

4.1.1 Onshore Wind Power 33

4.1.2 Offshore Wind Power 34

4.2 Global Wind Power Flange Market Size by Application 34

4.2.1 Global Wind Power Flange Market Size Overview by Application (2017-2028) 34

4.2.2 Global Wind Power Flange Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2017-2022) 35

4.2.3 Global Wind Power Flange Sales Breakdown in Volume by Application (2023-2028) 36

4.3 Global Wind Power Flange Market Size by Application 37

4.3.1 Global Wind Power Flange Market Size Overview by Application (2017-2028) 37

4.3.2 Global Wind Power Flange Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2017-2022) 38

4.3.3 Global Wind Power Flange Sales Breakdown in Volume by Application (2023-2028) 39

5 NORTH AMERICA WIND POWER FLANGE BY COUNTRY 41

5.1 North America Wind Power Flange Historic Market Size by Country 41

5.1.1 North America Wind Power Flange Sales in Volume by Country (2017-2022) 41

5.1.2 North America Wind Power Flange Sales in Value by Country (2017-2022) 41

5.2 North America Wind Power Flange Forecasted Market Size by Country 42

5.2.1 North America Wind Power Flange Sales in Volume by Country (2023-2028) 42

5.2.2 North America Wind Power Flange Sales in Value by Country (2023-2028) 42

6 EUROPE WIND POWER FLANGE BY COUNTRY 43

6.1 Europe Wind Power Flange Historic Market Size by Country 43

6.1.1 Europe Wind Power Flange Sales in Volume by Country (2017-2022) 43

6.1.2 Europe Wind Power Flange Sales in Value by Country (2017-2022) 43

6.2 Europe Wind Power Flange Forecasted Market Size by Country 44

6.2.1 Europe Wind Power Flange Sales in Volume by Country (2023-2028) 44

6.2.2 Europe Wind Power Flange Sales in Value by Country (2023-2028) 44

7 ASIA-PACIFIC WIND POWER FLANGE BY REGION 46

7.1 Asia-Pacific Wind Power Flange Historic Market Size by Region 46

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Wind Power Flange Sales in Volume by Region (2017-2022) 46

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Wind Power Flange Sales in Value by Region (2017-2022) 46

7.2 Asia-Pacific Wind Power Flange Forecasted Market Size by Region 47

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Wind Power Flange Sales in Volume by Region (2023-2028) 47

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Wind Power Flange Sales in Value by Region (2023-2028) 47

8 LATIN AMERICA WIND POWER FLANGE BY COUNTRY 49

8.1 Latin America Wind Power Flange Historic Market Size by Country 49

8.1.1 Latin America Wind Power Flange Sales in Volume by Country (2017-2022) 49

8.1.2 Latin America Wind Power Flange Sales in Value by Country (2017-2022) 49

8.2 Latin America Wind Power Flange Forecasted Market Size by Country 50

8.2.1 Latin America Wind Power Flange Sales in Volume by Country (2023-2028) 50

8.2.2 Latin America Wind Power Flange Sales in Value by Country (2023-2028) 50

9 MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA WIND POWER FLANGE BY COUNTRY 51

9.1 Middle East and Africa Wind Power Flange Historic Market Size by Country 51

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Wind Power Flange Sales in Volume by Country (2017-2022) 51

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Wind Power Flange Sales in Value by Country (2017-2022) 51

9.2 Middle East and Africa Wind Power Flange Forecasted Market Size by Country 52

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Wind Power Flange Sales in Volume by Country (2023-2028) 52

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Wind Power Flange Sales in Value by Country (2023-2028) 52

10 COMPANY PROFILES AND KEY FIGURES IN WIND POWER FLANGE BUSINESS 53

10.1 Iraeta 53

10.1.1 Iraeta Corporation Information 53

10.1.2 Iraeta Wind Power Flange Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 53

10.1.3 Iraeta Wind Power Flange Products Offered 54

10.2 Hengrun 55

10.2.1 Hengrun Corporation Information 55

10.2.2 Hengrun Wind Power Flange Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 56

10.2.3 Hengrun Wind Power Flange Products Offered 56

10.3 Tianbao 57

10.3.1 Tianbao Corporation Information 57

10.3.2 Tianbao Wind Power Flange Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 58

10.3.3 Tianbao Wind Power Flange Products Offered 59

10.4 Shuanghuan Group 59

10.4.1 Shuanghuan Group Corporation Information 59

10.4.2 Shuanghuan Group Wind Power Flange Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 60

10.4.3 Shuanghuan Group Wind Power Flange Products Offered 60

10.5 Taewoong 61

10.5.1 Taewoong Corporation Information 61

10.5.2 Taewoong Wind Power Flange Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 62

10.5.3 Taewoong Wind Power Flange Products Offered 62

10.6 Euskal Forging 63

10.6.1 Euskal Forging Corporation Information 63

10.6.2 Euskal Forging Wind Power Flange Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 64

10.6.3 Euskal Forging Wind Power Flange Products Offered 64

10.7 Flanschenwerk Thal 65

10.7.1 Flanschenwerk Thal Corporation Information 65

10.7.2 Flanschenwerk Thal Wind Power Flange Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 65

10.7.3 Flanschenwerk Thal Wind Power Flange Products Offered 66

10.8 CAB 67

10.8.1 CAB Corporation Information 67

10.8.2 CAB Wind Power Flange Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 68

10.8.3 CAB Wind Power Flange Products Offered 68

10.9 Jinrui 69

10.9.1 Jinrui Corporation Information 69

10.9.2 Jinrui Wind Power Flange Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 70

10.9.3 Jinrui Wind Power Flange Products Offered 70

10.10 CHW Forge 71

10.10.1 CHW Forge Corporation Information 71

10.10.2 CHW Forge Wind Power Flange Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 72

10.10.3 CHW Forge Wind Power Flange Products Offered 72

11 UPSTREAM, OPPORTUNITIES, CHALLENGES, RISKS AND INFLUENCES FACTORS ANALYSIS 73

11.1 Wind Power Flange Key Raw Materials 73

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials 73

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price 73

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure 74

11.2.1 Raw Materials 74

11.2.2 Labor Cost 74

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses 74

11.3 Wind Power Flange Industrial Chain Analysis 75

11.4 Market Dynamics 75

11.4.1 Wind Power Flange Market Trends 75

11.4.2 Wind Power Flange Opportunities and Drivers 76

11.4.3 Wind Power Flange Market Challenges 76

11.4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 76

12 MARKETING STRATEGY ANALYSIS, DISTRIBUTORS 78

12.1 Sales Channel 78

12.2 Wind Power Flange Distributors 79

12.3 Wind Power Flange Downstream Customers 80

13 RESEARCH FINDINGS AND CONCLUSION 82

14 APPENDIX 83

14.1 Research Methodology 83

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach 83

14.1.2 Data Source 86

14.2 Author Details 89

14.3 Disclaimer 89

