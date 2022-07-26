Smart Wearable EEG Device Market Analysis Report & Forecast to 2028 – Competitors, Revenue, Market Trends, Share, Size, Growth and Opportunities
The Global Smart Wearable EEG Device Market Report was published by QY Research recently.
Summary
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the global Smart Wearable EEG Device market size is estimated to be worth US$ 97.21 million in 2022 and is forecast to a readjusted size of US$ 488.51 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 30.88% during the forecast period 2022-2028.
The global key manufacturers of Smart Wearable EEG Device include Emotiv, Neurosky, InteraXon, Macrotellect, MyBrain Technologies, Neurosky, Neeuro, g.tec and Neuro Management LLC, etc. In 2021, the global top five players hold a share approximately 78.62% in terms of revenue.
Full Report Description, Table of Figure, Chart, Free sample, etc. please click
https://us.qyresearch.com/reports/371095/smart-wearable-eeg-device
The report mentions the prominent market player consisting of:
Emotiv
InteraXon
Macrotellect
Neurosky
Neeuro
g.tec
MyBrain Technologies
Neuro Management LLC
BrainBit
PankhTech
Smart Wearable EEG Device Market Segment by Type
Headset
Headband
Smart Wearable EEG Device Market Segment by Application
Meditation and Sleeping
Research and Education
Others
The report on the Smart Wearable EEG Device market covers the following region (country) analysis:
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
Korea
India
Australia
Southeast Asia
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Middle East
Africa
Key Objectives of This Report
To study and analyze the global Smart Wearable EEG Device consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.
To understand the structure of Smart Wearable EEG Device market by identifying its various subsegments.
Focuses on the key global Smart Wearable EEG Device manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the Smart Wearable EEG Device with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks).
To project the consumption of Smart Wearable EEG Device submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
Table of Contents
1 STUDY COVERAGE 1
1.1 Smart Wearable EEG Device Product Introduction 1
1.2 Market by Type 1
1.2.1 Global Smart Wearable EEG Device Market Size Growth Rate by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028 1
1.2.2 Headset 3
1.2.3 Headband 4
1.3 Market by Application 4
1.3.1 Global Smart Wearable EEG Device Market Size Growth Rate by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028 5
1.3.2 Meditation and Sleeping 6
1.3.3 Education and Research 7
1.3.4 Others 7
1.4 Study Objectives 8
1.5 Years Considered 8
2 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY 10
2.1 Global Smart Wearable EEG Device Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028 10
2.2 Global Smart Wearable EEG Device Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028 11
2.3 Global Smart Wearable EEG Device Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028 13
2.4 Global Smart Wearable EEG Device Sales by Region 14
2.4.1 Global Smart Wearable EEG Device Sales by Region (2017-2022) 14
2.4.2 Global Sales Smart Wearable EEG Device by Region (2023-2028) 15
2.5 Global Smart Wearable EEG Device Revenue by Region 16
2.5.1 Global Smart Wearable EEG Device Revenue by Region (2017-2022) 16
2.5.2 Global Smart Wearable EEG Device Revenue by Region (2023-2028) 17
2.6 North America 18
2.7 Europe 20
2.8 Asia-Pacific 22
2.9 South America 24
2.10 Middle East & Africa 26
3 COMPETITION BY MANUFACTURERS 28
3.1 Global Smart Wearable EEG Device Sales by Manufacturers 28
3.1.1 Global Smart Wearable EEG Device Sales by Manufacturers (2017-2022) 28
3.1.2 Global Smart Wearable EEG Device Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2022) 29
3.1.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Largest Manufacturers of Smart Wearable EEG Device in 2021 29
3.2 Global Smart Wearable EEG Device Revenue by Manufacturers 31
3.2.1 Global Smart Wearable EEG Device Revenue by Manufacturers (2017-2022) 31
3.2.2 Global Smart Wearable EEG Device Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2022) 32
3.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Smart Wearable EEG Device Revenue in 2021 32
3.3 Global Smart Wearable EEG Device Sales Price by Manufacturers (2017-2022) 33
3.4 Analysis of Competitive Landscape 34
3.4.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) 34
3.4.2 Global Smart Wearable EEG Device Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3) 35
3.4.3 Global Smart Wearable EEG Device Manufacturers Geographical Distribution 36
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 38
4 MARKET SIZE BY TYPE 39
4.1 Global Smart Wearable EEG Device Sales by Type 39
4.1.1 Global Smart Wearable EEG Device Historical Sales by Type (2017-2022) 39
4.1.2 Global Smart Wearable EEG Device Forecasted Sales by Type (2023-2028) 39
4.1.3 Global Smart Wearable EEG Device Sales Market Share by Type (2017-2028) 39
4.2 Global Smart Wearable EEG Device Revenue by Type 41
4.2.1 Global Smart Wearable EEG Device Historical Revenue by Type (2017-2022) 41
4.2.2 Global Smart Wearable EEG Device Forecasted Revenue by Type (2023-2028) 41
4.2.3 Global Smart Wearable EEG Device Revenue Market Share by Type (2017-2028) 41
4.3 Global Smart Wearable EEG Device Price by Type 42
4.3.1 Global Smart Wearable EEG Device Price by Type (2017-2022) 42
4.3.2 Global Smart Wearable EEG Device Price Forecast by Type (2023-2028) 43
5 MARKET SIZE BY APPLICATION 44
5.1 Global Smart Wearable EEG Device Sales by Application 44
5.1.1 Global Smart Wearable EEG Device Historical Sales by Application (2017-2022) 44
5.1.2 Global Smart Wearable EEG Device Forecasted Sales by Application (2023-2028) 44
5.1.3 Global Smart Wearable EEG Device Sales Market Share by Application (2017-2028) 45
5.2 Global Smart Wearable EEG Device Revenue by Application 46
5.2.1 Global Smart Wearable EEG Device Historical Revenue by Application (2017-2022) 46
5.2.2 Global Smart Wearable EEG Device Forecasted Revenue by Application (2023-2028) 47
5.2.3 Global Smart Wearable EEG Device Revenue Market Share by Application (2017-2028) 47
5.3 Global Smart Wearable EEG Device Price by Application 48
5.3.1 Global Smart Wearable EEG Device Price by Application (2017-2022) 48
5.3.2 Global Smart Wearable EEG Device Price Forecast by Application (2023-2028) 49
6 NORTH AMERICA 50
6.1 North America Smart Wearable EEG Device Market Size by Type 50
6.1.1 North America Smart Wearable EEG Device Sales by Type (2017-2028) 50
6.1.2 North America Smart Wearable EEG Device Revenue by Type (2017-2028) 51
6.2 North America Smart Wearable EEG Device Market Size by Application 52
6.2.1 North America Smart Wearable EEG Device Sales by Application (2017-2028) 52
6.2.2 North America Smart Wearable EEG Device Revenue by Application (2017-2028) 54
6.3 North America Smart Wearable EEG Device Sales by Country 55
6.3.1 North America Smart Wearable EEG Device Sales by Country (2017-2028) 55
6.3.2 North America Smart Wearable EEG Device Revenue by Country (2017-2028) 57
6.3.3 United States 59
6.3.4 Canada 60
6.3.5 Mexico 61
7 EUROPE 62
7.1 Europe Smart Wearable EEG Device Market Size by Type 62
7.1.1 Europe Smart Wearable EEG Device Sales by Type (2017-2028) 62
7.1.2 Europe Smart Wearable EEG Device Revenue by Type (2017-2028) 63
7.2 Europe Smart Wearable EEG Device Market Size by Application 64
7.2.1 Europe Smart Wearable EEG Device Sales by Application (2017-2028) 64
7.2.2 Europe Smart Wearable EEG Device Revenue by Application (2017-2028) 66
7.3 Europe Smart Wearable EEG Device Market Size by Country 67
7.3.1 Europe Smart Wearable EEG Device Sales by Country (2017-2028) 67
7.3.2 Europe Smart Wearable EEG Device Revenue by Country (2017-2028) 69
7.3.3 Germany 71
7.3.4 France 72
7.3.5 U.K. 73
7.3.6 Italy 74
7.3.7 Russia 75
8 ASIA PACIFIC 76
8.1 Asia Pacific Smart Wearable EEG Device Market Size by Type 76
8.1.1 Asia Pacific Smart Wearable EEG Device Sales by Type (2017-2028) 76
8.1.2 Asia Pacific Smart Wearable EEG Device Revenue by Type (2017-2028) 77
8.2 Asia Pacific Smart Wearable EEG Device Market Size by Application 78
8.2.1 Asia Pacific Smart Wearable EEG Device Sales by Application (2017-2028) 78
8.2.2 Asia Pacific Smart Wearable EEG Device Revenue by Application (2017-2028) 80
8.3 Asia Pacific Smart Wearable EEG Device Market Size by Region 81
8.3.1 Asia Pacific Smart Wearable EEG Device Sales by Region (2017-2028) 81
8.3.2 Asia Pacific Smart Wearable EEG Device Revenue by Region (2017-2028) 83
8.3.3 China 86
8.3.4 Japan 87
8.3.5 India 88
8.3.6 Korea 89
8.3.7 Southeast Asia 90
8.3.8 Australia 91
9 SOUTH AMERICA 92
9.1 South America Smart Wearable EEG Device Market Size by Type 92
9.1.1 South America Smart Wearable EEG Device Sales by Type (2017-2028) 92
9.1.2 South America Smart Wearable EEG Device Revenue by Type (2017-2028) 93
9.2 South America Smart Wearable EEG Device Market Size by Application 94
9.2.1 South America Smart Wearable EEG Device Sales by Application (2017-2028) 94
9.2.2 South America Smart Wearable EEG Device Revenue by Application (2017-2028) 96
9.3 South America Smart Wearable EEG Device Market Size by Country 97
9.3.1 South America Smart Wearable EEG Device Sales by Country (2017-2028) 97
9.3.2 South America Smart Wearable EEG Device Revenue by Country (2017-2028) 99
9.3.3 Brazil 101
9.3.4 Argentina 102
10 MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA 103
10.1 Middle East and Africa Smart Wearable EEG Device Market Size by Type 103
10.1.1 Middle East and Africa Smart Wearable EEG Device Sales by Type (2017-2028) 103
10.1.2 Middle East and Africa Smart Wearable EEG Device Revenue by Type (2017-2028) 104
10.2 Middle East and Africa Smart Wearable EEG Device Market Size by Application 105
10.2.1 Middle East and Africa Smart Wearable EEG Device Sales by Application (2017-2028) 105
10.2.2 Middle East and Africa Smart Wearable EEG Device Revenue by Application (2017-2028) 107
10.3 Middle East and Africa Smart Wearable EEG Device Market Size by Country 108
10.3.1 Middle East and Africa Smart Wearable EEG Device Sales by Country (2017-2028) 108
10.3.2 Middle East and Africa Smart Wearable EEG Device Revenue by Country (2017-2028) 109
10.3.3 Middle East 111
10.3.4 Africa 112
11 CORPORATE PROFILE 113
11.1 Emotiv 113
11.1.1 Emotiv Corporation Information 113
11.1.2 Emotiv Overview 113
11.1.3 Emotiv Smart Wearable EEG Device Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 114
11.1.4 Emotiv Smart Wearable EEG Device Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications 114
11.2 InteraXon 115
11.2.1 InteraXon Corporation Information 115
11.2.2 InteraXon Overview 116
11.2.3 InteraXon Smart Wearable EEG Device Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 116
11.2.4 InteraXon Smart Wearable EEG Device Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications 116
11.3 Macrotellect 117
11.3.1 Macrotellect Corporation Information 117
11.3.2 Macrotellect Overview 118
11.3.3 Macrotellect Smart Wearable EEG Device Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 118
11.3.4 Macrotellect Smart Wearable EEG Device Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications 118
11.4 Neurosky 119
11.4.1 Neurosky Corporation Information 120
11.4.2 Neurosky Overview 120
11.4.3 Neurosky Smart Wearable EEG Device Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 120
11.4.4 Neurosky Smart Wearable EEG Device Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications 121
11.5 Neeuro 121
11.5.1 Neeuro Corporation Information 122
11.5.2 Neeuro Overview 122
11.5.3 Neeuro Smart Wearable EEG Device Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 122
11.5.4 Neeuro Smart Wearable EEG Device Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications 123
11.6 g.tec 123
11.6.1 g.tec Corporation Information 124
11.6.2 g.tec Overview 124
11.6.3 g.tec Smart Wearable EEG Device Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 125
11.6.4 g.tec Smart Wearable EEG Device Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications 125
11.7 MyBrain Technologies 126
11.7.1 MyBrain Technologies Corporation Information 126
11.7.2 MyBrain Technologies Overview 126
11.7.3 MyBrain Technologies Smart Wearable EEG Device Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 127
11.7.4 MyBrain Technologies Smart Wearable EEG Device Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications 127
11.8 Neuro Management LLC 128
11.8.1 Neuro Management LLC Corporation Information 128
11.8.2 Neuro Management LLC Overview 128
11.8.3 Neuro Management LLC Smart Wearable EEG Device Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 129
11.8.4 Neuro Management LLC Smart Wearable EEG Device Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications 129
11.9 BrainBit 130
11.9.1 BrainBit Corporation Information 130
11.9.2 BrainBit Overview 130
11.9.3 BrainBit Smart Wearable EEG Device Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 131
11.9.4 BrainBit Smart Wearable EEG Device Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications 131
11.10 PankhTech 132
11.10.1 PankhTech Corporation Information 132
11.10.2 PankhTech Overview 132
11.10.3 PankhTech Smart Wearable EEG Device Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 133
11.10.4 PankhTech Smart Wearable EEG Device Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications 133
12 INDUSTRY CHAIN AND SALES CHANNELS ANALYSIS 134
12.1 Smart Wearable EEG Device Industry Chain Analysis 134
12.2 Smart Wearable EEG Device Key Raw Materials 134
12.2.1 Key Raw Materials 134
12.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers 135
12.3 Smart Wearable EEG Device Sales and Marketing 135
12.3.1 Smart Wearable EEG Device Sales Channels 135
12.3.2 Smart Wearable EEG Device Distributors 136
12.4 Smart Wearable EEG Device Customers 136
13 SMART WEARABLE EEG DEVICE MARKET DYNAMICS 137
13.1.1 Smart Wearable EEG Device Industry Trends 137
13.1.2 Smart Wearable EEG Device Market Drivers 137
13.1.3 Smart Wearable EEG Device Market Challenges 138
13.1.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 138
14 KEY FINDINGS IN THE GLOBAL SMART WEARABLE EEG DEVICE STUDY 140
15 APPENDIX 141
15.1 Research Methodology 141
15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach 141
15.1.2 Data Source 144
15.2 Author Details 146
15.3 Disclaimer 147
Any questions or further requirements about the report, please click
https://us.qyresearch.com/reports/371095/smart-wearable-eeg-device
Customization of the Report:
This report can be customized to meet the client’s requirements. Please contact with us ([email protected]), who will ensure that you get a report that suits your needs.
Company Profiles:
QYResearch founded in California, USA in 2007. It is a leading global market research and consulting company. With over 15 years’ experience and professional research team in various cities over the world, QY Research focuses on management consulting, database and seminar services, IPO consulting, industry chain research and customized research to help our clients in providing non-linear revenue model and make them successful. We are globally recognized for our expansive portfolio of services, good corporate citizenship, and our strong commitment to sustainability. Up to now, we have cooperated with more than 59,000 clients across five continents. Let’s work closely with you and build a bold and better future.
Contact Us
QY Research
E-mail: [email protected]
Tel: +1-626-842-1666(US) +852-5808-0956 (HK)
Add: 17890 Castleton Street Suite 369 City of Industry CA 91748 United States
Website: https://us.qyresearch.com