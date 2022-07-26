Scent Air Machine Market Analysis Report & Forecast to 2028 – Competitors, Revenue, Market Trends, Share, Size, Growth and Opportunities

The Global Scent Air Machine Market Report was published by QY Research recently.

Summary

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the global Scent Air Machine market size was value at US$ 874.05 million in 2021 and is forecast to be a readjusted size of US$ 1300.41million by 2028 with a CAGR of 5.14% during the forecast period 2022-2028.

The global main manufacturers of Scent Air Machine include Scentair, Osuman, Ouwave, Asiamist, Ambius, Air Aroma, Guangzhou Aroma Technology, Foshan Nanhai Keri Ultrasonic Electronics, and Prolitec, etc. In 2021, the global six largest players have a share approximately 35.56% in terms of revenue.

The North America Scent Air Machine market size was US$ 349.28 million in 2021, while Europe was about US$ 305.93 million. As for the China Scent Air Machine landscape, it is projected to reach US$ 39.32 million by 2028. and in Asia, the notable markets are Japan and South Korea, of which reached US$ 22.63 million and US$ 17.28 million.

Fully considering the economic change by the COVID-19, Small Aroma Machines accounting for 54.6% of the Scent Air Machine global market in 2021, is projected to value US$ 832.11 million by 2028, growing at a revised 7.72% CAGR from 2022 to 2028.

https://us.qyresearch.com/reports/371063/scent-air-machine

The report mentions the prominent market player consisting of:

Scentair

Osuman

Ouwave

Asiamist

Ambius

Air Aroma

Guangzhou Aroma Technology

Foshan Nanhai Keri Ultrasonic Electronics

Prolitec

Scent E

Rezaroma

MUJI

AromaTech

Guangdong Grasse Environmental Technology

Voitair

Zaluti

Scenta

GreenAir

Scent Air Machine Market Segment by Type

Small Aroma Machines

Large and Medium Aroma Machines

Scent Air Machine Market Segment by Application

Household

Commercial

Car

Others

The report on the Scent Air Machine market covers the following region (country) analysis:

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

SEA

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Spain

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

Qatar

South Africa

Key Objectives of This Report

To study and analyze the global Scent Air Machine consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.

To understand the structure of Scent Air Machine market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Scent Air Machine manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Scent Air Machine with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks).

To project the consumption of Scent Air Machine submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Contents

1 Scent Air Machine Market Overview 1

1.1 Scent Air Machine Product Overview 1

1.2 Scent Air Machine Market Segment by Type 3

1.2.1 Small Aroma Machines 3

1.2.2 Large and Medium Aroma Machines 5

1.3 Global Scent Air Machine Market Size by Type 6

1.3.1 Global Scent Air Machine Market Size Overview by Type (2017-2028) 7

1.3.2 Global Scent Air Machine Historic Market Size Review by Type (2017-2022) 8

1.3.3 Global Scent Air Machine Forecasted Market Size by Type (2023-2028) 9

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type 10

1.4.1 North America Scent Air Machine Sales Breakdown by Type (2017-2022) 10

1.4.2 Europe Scent Air Machine Sales Breakdown by Type (2017-2022) 11

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Scent Air Machine Sales Breakdown by Type (2017-2022) 12

1.4.4 South America Scent Air Machine Sales Breakdown by Type (2017-2022) 13

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Scent Air Machine Sales Breakdown by Type (2017-2022) 14

2 Scent Air Machine Market Competition by Company 16

2.1 Global Top Players by Scent Air Machine Sales (2017-2022) 16

2.2 Global Top Players by Scent Air Machine Revenue (2017-2022) 18

2.3 Global Top Players by Scent Air Machine Price (2017-2022) 21

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Scent Air Machine Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type 22

2.5 Scent Air Machine Market Competitive Situation and Trends 23

2.5.1 Scent Air Machine Market Concentration Rate 23

2.5.2 Global 5 Largest Manufacturers by Scent Air Machine Sales and Revenue in 2021 24

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Scent Air Machine as of 2021) 24

2.7 Establishment Date of Key Manufacturers 26

2.8 Key Manufacturers Scent Air Machine Product Offered 26

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion 27

3 Scent Air Machine Status and Outlook by Region 28

3.1 Global Scent Air Machine Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028 28

3.2 Global Scent Air Machine Historic Market Size by Region 28

3.2.1 Global Scent Air Machine Sales in Volume by Region (2017-2022) 28

3.2.2 Global Scent Air Machine Sales in Value by Region (2017-2022) 29

3.2.3 Global Scent Air Machine Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 29

3.3 Global Scent Air Machine Forecasted Market Size by Region 30

3.3.1 Global Scent Air Machine Sales in Volume by Region (2023-2028) 30

3.3.2 Global Scent Air Machine Sales in Value by Region (2023-2028) 30

3.3.3 Global Scent Air Machine Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2023-2028) 31

4 Scent Air Machine by Application 32

4.1 Scent Air Machine Market Segment by Application 32

4.1.1 Household 32

4.1.2 Commercial 33

4.1.3 Car 34

4.1.4 Others 36

4.2 Global Scent Air Machine Market Size by Application 36

4.2.1 Global Scent Air Machine Market Size Overview by Application (2017-2028) 37

4.2.2 Global Scent Air Machine Historic Market Size Review by Application (2017-2022) 38

4.2.3 Global Scent Air Machine Forecasted Market Size by Application (2023-2028) 39

4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application 41

4.3.1 North America Scent Air Machine Sales Breakdown by Application (2017-2022) 41

4.3.2 Europe Scent Air Machine Sales Breakdown by Application (2017-2022) 42

4.3.3 Asia-Pacific Scent Air Machine Sales Breakdown by Application (2017-2022) 42

4.3.4 South America Scent Air Machine Sales Breakdown by Application (2017-2022) 43

4.3.5 Middle East and Africa Scent Air Machine Sales Breakdown by Application (2017-2022) 44

5 North America Scent Air Machine by Country 46

5.1 North America Scent Air Machine Historic Market Size by Country 46

5.1.1 North America Scent Air Machine Sales in Volume by Country (2017-2022) 46

5.1.2 North America Scent Air Machine Sales in Value by Country (2017-2022) 47

5.2 North America Scent Air Machine Forecasted Market Size by Country 48

5.2.1 North America Scent Air Machine Sales in Volume by Country (2023-2028) 48

5.2.2 North America Scent Air Machine Sales in Value by Country (2023-2028) 48

6 Europe Scent Air Machine by Country 49

6.1 Europe Scent Air Machine Historic Market Size by Country 49

6.1.1 Europe Scent Air Machine Sales in Volume by Country (2017-2022) 49

6.1.2 Europe Scent Air Machine Sales in Value by Country (2017-2022) 50

6.2 Europe Scent Air Machine Forecasted Market Size by Country 51

6.2.1 Europe Scent Air Machine Sales in Volume by Country (2023-2028) 51

6.2.2 Europe Scent Air Machine Sales in Value by Country (2023-2028) 51

7 Asia-Pacific Scent Air Machine by Region 53

7.1 Asia-Pacific Scent Air Machine Historic Market Size by Region 53

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Scent Air Machine Sales in Volume by Region (2017-2022) 53

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Scent Air Machine Sales in Value by Region (2017-2022) 54

7.2 Asia-Pacific Scent Air Machine Forecasted Market Size by Region 55

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Scent Air Machine Sales in Volume by Region (2023-2028) 55

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Scent Air Machine Sales in Value by Region (2023-2028) 55

8 South America Scent Air Machine by Country 57

8.1 South America Scent Air Machine Historic Market Size by Country 57

8.1.1 South America Scent Air Machine Sales in Volume by Country (2017-2022) 57

8.1.2 South America Scent Air Machine Sales in Value by Country (2017-2022) 58

8.2 South America Scent Air Machine Forecasted Market Size by Country 59

8.2.1 South America Scent Air Machine Sales in Volume by Country (2023-2028) 59

8.2.2 South America Scent Air Machine Sales in Value by Country (2023-2028) 59

9 Middle East and Africa Scent Air Machine by Country 60

9.1 Middle East and Africa Scent Air Machine Historic Market Size by Country 60

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Scent Air Machine Sales in Volume by Country (2017-2022) 60

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Scent Air Machine Sales in Value by Country (2017-2022) 61

9.2 Middle East and Africa Scent Air Machine Forecasted Market Size by Country 62

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Scent Air Machine Sales in Volume by Country (2023-2028) 62

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Scent Air Machine Sales in Value by Country (2023-2028) 62

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Scent Air Machine Business 64

10.1 Scentair 64

10.1.1 Scentair Corporation Information 64

10.1.2 Scentair Introduction and Business Overview 64

10.1.3 Scentair Scent Air Machine Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 65

10.1.4 Scentair Scent Air Machine Products Offered 65

10.2 Osuman 66

10.2.1 Osuman Corporation Information 66

10.2.2 Osuman Introduction and Business Overview 66

10.2.3 Osuman Scent Air Machine Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 67

10.2.4 Osuman Scent Air Machine Products Offered 67

10.3 Ouwave 69

10.3.1 Ouwave Corporation Information 69

10.3.2 Ouwave Introduction and Business Overview 69

10.3.3 Ouwave Scent Air Machine Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 70

10.3.4 Ouwave Scent Air Machine Products Offered 70

10.4 Asiamist 72

10.4.1 Asiamist Corporation Information 72

10.4.2 Asiamist Introduction and Business Overview 72

10.4.3 Asiamist Scent Air Machine Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 73

10.4.4 Asiamist Scent Air Machine Products Offered 73

10.5 Ambius 74

10.5.1 Ambius Corporation Information 74

10.5.2 Ambius Introduction and Business Overview 75

10.5.3 Ambius Scent Air Machine Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 75

10.5.4 Ambius Scent Air Machine Products Offered 75

10.6 Air Aroma 76

10.6.1 Air Aroma Corporation Information 76

10.6.2 Air Aroma Introduction and Business Overview 76

10.6.3 Air Aroma Scent Air Machine Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 77

10.6.4 Air Aroma Scent Air Machine Products Offered 77

10.7 Guangzhou Aroma Technology 78

10.7.1 Guangzhou Aroma Technology Corporation Information 78

10.7.2 Guangzhou Aroma Technology Introduction and Business Overview 79

10.7.3 Guangzhou Aroma Technology Scent Air Machine Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 79

10.7.4 Guangzhou Aroma Technology Scent Air Machine Products Offered 79

10.8 Foshan Nanhai Keri Ultrasonic Electronics 81

10.8.1 Foshan Nanhai Keri Ultrasonic Electronics Corporation Information 81

10.8.2 Foshan Nanhai Keri Ultrasonic Electronics Introduction and Business Overview 81

10.8.3 Foshan Nanhai Keri Ultrasonic Electronics Scent Air Machine Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 82

10.8.4 Foshan Nanhai Keri Ultrasonic Electronics Scent Air Machine Products Offered 82

10.9 Prolitec 83

10.9.1 Prolitec Corporation Information 83

10.9.2 Prolitec Introduction and Business Overview 84

10.9.3 Prolitec Scent Air Machine Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 84

10.9.4 Prolitec Scent Air Machine Products Offered 84

10.10 Scent E 85

10.10.1 Scent E Corporation Information 85

10.10.2 Scent E Introduction and Business Overview 86

10.10.3 Scent E Scent Air Machine Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 86

10.10.4 Scent E Scent Air Machine Products Offered 86

10.11 Rezaroma 87

10.11.1 Rezaroma Corporation Information 87

10.11.2 Rezaroma Introduction and Business Overview 87

10.11.3 Rezaroma Scent Air Machine Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 88

10.11.4 Rezaroma Scent Air Machine Products Offered 88

10.12 MUJI 88

10.12.1 MUJI Corporation Information 88

10.12.2 MUJI Introduction and Business Overview 89

10.12.3 MUJI Scent Air Machine Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 89

10.12.4 MUJI Scent Air Machine Products Offered 89

10.13 AromaTech 90

10.13.1 AromaTech Corporation Information 90

10.13.2 AromaTech Introduction and Business Overview 90

10.13.3 AromaTech Scent Air Machine Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 91

10.13.4 AromaTech Scent Air Machine Products Offered 91

10.14 Guangdong Grasse Environmental Technology 92

10.14.1 Guangdong Grasse Environmental Technology Corporation Information 92

10.14.2 Guangdong Grasse Environmental Technology Introduction and Business Overview 92

10.14.3 Guangdong Grasse Environmental Technology Scent Air Machine Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 93

10.14.4 Guangdong Grasse Environmental Technology Scent Air Machine Products Offered 93

10.15 Voitair 95

10.15.1 Voitair Corporation Information 95

10.15.2 Voitair Introduction and Business Overview 95

10.15.3 Voitair Scent Air Machine Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 95

10.15.4 Voitair Scent Air Machine Products Offered 96

10.16 Zaluti 97

10.16.1 Zaluti Corporation Information 97

10.16.2 Zaluti Introduction and Business Overview 98

10.16.3 Zaluti Scent Air Machine Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 98

10.16.4 Zaluti Scent Air Machine Products Offered 98

10.17 Scenta 100

10.17.1 Scenta Corporation Information 100

10.17.2 Scenta Introduction and Business Overview 100

10.17.3 Scenta Scent Air Machine Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 101

10.17.4 Scenta Scent Air Machine Products Offered 101

10.18 GreenAir 103

10.18.1 GreenAir Corporation Information 103

10.18.2 GreenAir Introduction and Business Overview 104

10.18.3 GreenAir Scent Air Machine Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 104

10.18.4 GreenAir Scent Air Machine Products Offered 104

11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis 106

11.1 Scent Air Machine Key Raw Materials 106

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials 106

11.1.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers 107

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure 108

11.2.1 Raw Materials 108

11.2.2 Labor Cost 108

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses 108

11.3 Scent Air Machine Industrial Chain Analysis 109

11.4 Scent Air Machine Market Dynamics 109

11.4.1 Scent Air Machine Industry Trends 109

11.4.2 Scent Air Machine Market Drivers 110

11.4.3 Scent Air Machine Market Challenges 110

11.4.4 Scent Air Machine Market Restraints 110

12 Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors 111

12.1 Sales Channel 111

12.2 Scent Air Machine Distributors 112

12.3 Scent Air Machine Downstream Customers 113

13 Research Findings and Conclusion 114

14 Appendix 115

14.1 Research Methodology 115

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach 115

14.1.2 Data Source 118

14.2 Author Details 121

14.3 Disclaimer 121

