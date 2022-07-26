Scent Air Machine Market Analysis Report & Forecast to 2028 – Competitors, Revenue, Market Trends, Share, Size, Growth and Opportunities
The Global Scent Air Machine Market Report was published by QY Research recently.
Summary
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the global Scent Air Machine market size was value at US$ 874.05 million in 2021 and is forecast to be a readjusted size of US$ 1300.41million by 2028 with a CAGR of 5.14% during the forecast period 2022-2028.
The global main manufacturers of Scent Air Machine include Scentair, Osuman, Ouwave, Asiamist, Ambius, Air Aroma, Guangzhou Aroma Technology, Foshan Nanhai Keri Ultrasonic Electronics, and Prolitec, etc. In 2021, the global six largest players have a share approximately 35.56% in terms of revenue.
The North America Scent Air Machine market size was US$ 349.28 million in 2021, while Europe was about US$ 305.93 million. As for the China Scent Air Machine landscape, it is projected to reach US$ 39.32 million by 2028. and in Asia, the notable markets are Japan and South Korea, of which reached US$ 22.63 million and US$ 17.28 million.
Fully considering the economic change by the COVID-19, Small Aroma Machines accounting for 54.6% of the Scent Air Machine global market in 2021, is projected to value US$ 832.11 million by 2028, growing at a revised 7.72% CAGR from 2022 to 2028.
The report mentions the prominent market player consisting of:
Scentair
Osuman
Ouwave
Asiamist
Ambius
Air Aroma
Guangzhou Aroma Technology
Foshan Nanhai Keri Ultrasonic Electronics
Prolitec
Scent E
Rezaroma
MUJI
AromaTech
Guangdong Grasse Environmental Technology
Voitair
Zaluti
Scenta
GreenAir
Scent Air Machine Market Segment by Type
Small Aroma Machines
Large and Medium Aroma Machines
Scent Air Machine Market Segment by Application
Household
Commercial
Car
Others
The report on the Scent Air Machine market covers the following region (country) analysis:
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
SEA
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Spain
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
Qatar
South Africa
Key Objectives of This Report
To study and analyze the global Scent Air Machine consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.
To understand the structure of Scent Air Machine market by identifying its various subsegments.
Focuses on the key global Scent Air Machine manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the Scent Air Machine with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks).
To project the consumption of Scent Air Machine submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
Table of Contents
1 Scent Air Machine Market Overview 1
1.1 Scent Air Machine Product Overview 1
1.2 Scent Air Machine Market Segment by Type 3
1.2.1 Small Aroma Machines 3
1.2.2 Large and Medium Aroma Machines 5
1.3 Global Scent Air Machine Market Size by Type 6
1.3.1 Global Scent Air Machine Market Size Overview by Type (2017-2028) 7
1.3.2 Global Scent Air Machine Historic Market Size Review by Type (2017-2022) 8
1.3.3 Global Scent Air Machine Forecasted Market Size by Type (2023-2028) 9
1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type 10
1.4.1 North America Scent Air Machine Sales Breakdown by Type (2017-2022) 10
1.4.2 Europe Scent Air Machine Sales Breakdown by Type (2017-2022) 11
1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Scent Air Machine Sales Breakdown by Type (2017-2022) 12
1.4.4 South America Scent Air Machine Sales Breakdown by Type (2017-2022) 13
1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Scent Air Machine Sales Breakdown by Type (2017-2022) 14
2 Scent Air Machine Market Competition by Company 16
2.1 Global Top Players by Scent Air Machine Sales (2017-2022) 16
2.2 Global Top Players by Scent Air Machine Revenue (2017-2022) 18
2.3 Global Top Players by Scent Air Machine Price (2017-2022) 21
2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Scent Air Machine Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type 22
2.5 Scent Air Machine Market Competitive Situation and Trends 23
2.5.1 Scent Air Machine Market Concentration Rate 23
2.5.2 Global 5 Largest Manufacturers by Scent Air Machine Sales and Revenue in 2021 24
2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Scent Air Machine as of 2021) 24
2.7 Establishment Date of Key Manufacturers 26
2.8 Key Manufacturers Scent Air Machine Product Offered 26
2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion 27
3 Scent Air Machine Status and Outlook by Region 28
3.1 Global Scent Air Machine Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028 28
3.2 Global Scent Air Machine Historic Market Size by Region 28
3.2.1 Global Scent Air Machine Sales in Volume by Region (2017-2022) 28
3.2.2 Global Scent Air Machine Sales in Value by Region (2017-2022) 29
3.2.3 Global Scent Air Machine Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 29
3.3 Global Scent Air Machine Forecasted Market Size by Region 30
3.3.1 Global Scent Air Machine Sales in Volume by Region (2023-2028) 30
3.3.2 Global Scent Air Machine Sales in Value by Region (2023-2028) 30
3.3.3 Global Scent Air Machine Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2023-2028) 31
4 Scent Air Machine by Application 32
4.1 Scent Air Machine Market Segment by Application 32
4.1.1 Household 32
4.1.2 Commercial 33
4.1.3 Car 34
4.1.4 Others 36
4.2 Global Scent Air Machine Market Size by Application 36
4.2.1 Global Scent Air Machine Market Size Overview by Application (2017-2028) 37
4.2.2 Global Scent Air Machine Historic Market Size Review by Application (2017-2022) 38
4.2.3 Global Scent Air Machine Forecasted Market Size by Application (2023-2028) 39
4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application 41
4.3.1 North America Scent Air Machine Sales Breakdown by Application (2017-2022) 41
4.3.2 Europe Scent Air Machine Sales Breakdown by Application (2017-2022) 42
4.3.3 Asia-Pacific Scent Air Machine Sales Breakdown by Application (2017-2022) 42
4.3.4 South America Scent Air Machine Sales Breakdown by Application (2017-2022) 43
4.3.5 Middle East and Africa Scent Air Machine Sales Breakdown by Application (2017-2022) 44
5 North America Scent Air Machine by Country 46
5.1 North America Scent Air Machine Historic Market Size by Country 46
5.1.1 North America Scent Air Machine Sales in Volume by Country (2017-2022) 46
5.1.2 North America Scent Air Machine Sales in Value by Country (2017-2022) 47
5.2 North America Scent Air Machine Forecasted Market Size by Country 48
5.2.1 North America Scent Air Machine Sales in Volume by Country (2023-2028) 48
5.2.2 North America Scent Air Machine Sales in Value by Country (2023-2028) 48
6 Europe Scent Air Machine by Country 49
6.1 Europe Scent Air Machine Historic Market Size by Country 49
6.1.1 Europe Scent Air Machine Sales in Volume by Country (2017-2022) 49
6.1.2 Europe Scent Air Machine Sales in Value by Country (2017-2022) 50
6.2 Europe Scent Air Machine Forecasted Market Size by Country 51
6.2.1 Europe Scent Air Machine Sales in Volume by Country (2023-2028) 51
6.2.2 Europe Scent Air Machine Sales in Value by Country (2023-2028) 51
7 Asia-Pacific Scent Air Machine by Region 53
7.1 Asia-Pacific Scent Air Machine Historic Market Size by Region 53
7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Scent Air Machine Sales in Volume by Region (2017-2022) 53
7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Scent Air Machine Sales in Value by Region (2017-2022) 54
7.2 Asia-Pacific Scent Air Machine Forecasted Market Size by Region 55
7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Scent Air Machine Sales in Volume by Region (2023-2028) 55
7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Scent Air Machine Sales in Value by Region (2023-2028) 55
8 South America Scent Air Machine by Country 57
8.1 South America Scent Air Machine Historic Market Size by Country 57
8.1.1 South America Scent Air Machine Sales in Volume by Country (2017-2022) 57
8.1.2 South America Scent Air Machine Sales in Value by Country (2017-2022) 58
8.2 South America Scent Air Machine Forecasted Market Size by Country 59
8.2.1 South America Scent Air Machine Sales in Volume by Country (2023-2028) 59
8.2.2 South America Scent Air Machine Sales in Value by Country (2023-2028) 59
9 Middle East and Africa Scent Air Machine by Country 60
9.1 Middle East and Africa Scent Air Machine Historic Market Size by Country 60
9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Scent Air Machine Sales in Volume by Country (2017-2022) 60
9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Scent Air Machine Sales in Value by Country (2017-2022) 61
9.2 Middle East and Africa Scent Air Machine Forecasted Market Size by Country 62
9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Scent Air Machine Sales in Volume by Country (2023-2028) 62
9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Scent Air Machine Sales in Value by Country (2023-2028) 62
10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Scent Air Machine Business 64
10.1 Scentair 64
10.1.1 Scentair Corporation Information 64
10.1.2 Scentair Introduction and Business Overview 64
10.1.3 Scentair Scent Air Machine Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 65
10.1.4 Scentair Scent Air Machine Products Offered 65
10.2 Osuman 66
10.2.1 Osuman Corporation Information 66
10.2.2 Osuman Introduction and Business Overview 66
10.2.3 Osuman Scent Air Machine Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 67
10.2.4 Osuman Scent Air Machine Products Offered 67
10.3 Ouwave 69
10.3.1 Ouwave Corporation Information 69
10.3.2 Ouwave Introduction and Business Overview 69
10.3.3 Ouwave Scent Air Machine Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 70
10.3.4 Ouwave Scent Air Machine Products Offered 70
10.4 Asiamist 72
10.4.1 Asiamist Corporation Information 72
10.4.2 Asiamist Introduction and Business Overview 72
10.4.3 Asiamist Scent Air Machine Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 73
10.4.4 Asiamist Scent Air Machine Products Offered 73
10.5 Ambius 74
10.5.1 Ambius Corporation Information 74
10.5.2 Ambius Introduction and Business Overview 75
10.5.3 Ambius Scent Air Machine Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 75
10.5.4 Ambius Scent Air Machine Products Offered 75
10.6 Air Aroma 76
10.6.1 Air Aroma Corporation Information 76
10.6.2 Air Aroma Introduction and Business Overview 76
10.6.3 Air Aroma Scent Air Machine Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 77
10.6.4 Air Aroma Scent Air Machine Products Offered 77
10.7 Guangzhou Aroma Technology 78
10.7.1 Guangzhou Aroma Technology Corporation Information 78
10.7.2 Guangzhou Aroma Technology Introduction and Business Overview 79
10.7.3 Guangzhou Aroma Technology Scent Air Machine Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 79
10.7.4 Guangzhou Aroma Technology Scent Air Machine Products Offered 79
10.8 Foshan Nanhai Keri Ultrasonic Electronics 81
10.8.1 Foshan Nanhai Keri Ultrasonic Electronics Corporation Information 81
10.8.2 Foshan Nanhai Keri Ultrasonic Electronics Introduction and Business Overview 81
10.8.3 Foshan Nanhai Keri Ultrasonic Electronics Scent Air Machine Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 82
10.8.4 Foshan Nanhai Keri Ultrasonic Electronics Scent Air Machine Products Offered 82
10.9 Prolitec 83
10.9.1 Prolitec Corporation Information 83
10.9.2 Prolitec Introduction and Business Overview 84
10.9.3 Prolitec Scent Air Machine Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 84
10.9.4 Prolitec Scent Air Machine Products Offered 84
10.10 Scent E 85
10.10.1 Scent E Corporation Information 85
10.10.2 Scent E Introduction and Business Overview 86
10.10.3 Scent E Scent Air Machine Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 86
10.10.4 Scent E Scent Air Machine Products Offered 86
10.11 Rezaroma 87
10.11.1 Rezaroma Corporation Information 87
10.11.2 Rezaroma Introduction and Business Overview 87
10.11.3 Rezaroma Scent Air Machine Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 88
10.11.4 Rezaroma Scent Air Machine Products Offered 88
10.12 MUJI 88
10.12.1 MUJI Corporation Information 88
10.12.2 MUJI Introduction and Business Overview 89
10.12.3 MUJI Scent Air Machine Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 89
10.12.4 MUJI Scent Air Machine Products Offered 89
10.13 AromaTech 90
10.13.1 AromaTech Corporation Information 90
10.13.2 AromaTech Introduction and Business Overview 90
10.13.3 AromaTech Scent Air Machine Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 91
10.13.4 AromaTech Scent Air Machine Products Offered 91
10.14 Guangdong Grasse Environmental Technology 92
10.14.1 Guangdong Grasse Environmental Technology Corporation Information 92
10.14.2 Guangdong Grasse Environmental Technology Introduction and Business Overview 92
10.14.3 Guangdong Grasse Environmental Technology Scent Air Machine Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 93
10.14.4 Guangdong Grasse Environmental Technology Scent Air Machine Products Offered 93
10.15 Voitair 95
10.15.1 Voitair Corporation Information 95
10.15.2 Voitair Introduction and Business Overview 95
10.15.3 Voitair Scent Air Machine Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 95
10.15.4 Voitair Scent Air Machine Products Offered 96
10.16 Zaluti 97
10.16.1 Zaluti Corporation Information 97
10.16.2 Zaluti Introduction and Business Overview 98
10.16.3 Zaluti Scent Air Machine Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 98
10.16.4 Zaluti Scent Air Machine Products Offered 98
10.17 Scenta 100
10.17.1 Scenta Corporation Information 100
10.17.2 Scenta Introduction and Business Overview 100
10.17.3 Scenta Scent Air Machine Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 101
10.17.4 Scenta Scent Air Machine Products Offered 101
10.18 GreenAir 103
10.18.1 GreenAir Corporation Information 103
10.18.2 GreenAir Introduction and Business Overview 104
10.18.3 GreenAir Scent Air Machine Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 104
10.18.4 GreenAir Scent Air Machine Products Offered 104
11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis 106
11.1 Scent Air Machine Key Raw Materials 106
11.1.1 Key Raw Materials 106
11.1.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers 107
11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure 108
11.2.1 Raw Materials 108
11.2.2 Labor Cost 108
11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses 108
11.3 Scent Air Machine Industrial Chain Analysis 109
11.4 Scent Air Machine Market Dynamics 109
11.4.1 Scent Air Machine Industry Trends 109
11.4.2 Scent Air Machine Market Drivers 110
11.4.3 Scent Air Machine Market Challenges 110
11.4.4 Scent Air Machine Market Restraints 110
12 Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors 111
12.1 Sales Channel 111
12.2 Scent Air Machine Distributors 112
12.3 Scent Air Machine Downstream Customers 113
13 Research Findings and Conclusion 114
14 Appendix 115
14.1 Research Methodology 115
14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach 115
14.1.2 Data Source 118
14.2 Author Details 121
14.3 Disclaimer 121
Customization of the Report:
