Semiconductor Pedestals Market Analysis Report & Forecast to 2028 – Competitors, Revenue, Market Trends, Share, Size, Growth and Opportunities

Summary

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the global Semiconductor Pedestals market size was US$ 456 million in 2022 and is forecast to a readjusted size of US$ 628 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 4.24% during the forecast period 2022-2028. Fully considering the economic change by this health crisis, ESC Pedestal accounting for 70% of the Semiconductor Pedestals global market in 2021, is projected to value US$ 445 million by 2028, growing at a revised 4.09% CAGR from 2022 to 2028. While Heater Pedestal segment is altered to an 4.6 % CAGR throughout this forecast period.

China Semiconductor Pedestals market size was US$ 88 million in 2021, while the US and Europe Semiconductor Pedestals were US$ 87 million and US$ 30.7 million, severally. The proportion of the US was 19% in 2021, while China and Europe are 19% and 6% respectively, and it is predicted that China proportion will reach 24% in 2028, trailing a CAGR of 6.88 % through the analysis period. Japan, South Korea, and China Taiwan are important markets in the world, with CAGR 3.34%, 3.7%, and 3.28 % respectively for the next 6-year period.

The global key manufacturers of Semiconductor Pedestals include Applied Materials (AMAT), Lam Research, NGK Insulators (NTK Ceratec), Shinko Electric Industries, MiCo Ceramics, TOTO, Technetics Semi, Therm-x, Cast Aluminum Solutions (CAS), Backer Group, Cast Aluminum Solutions (CAS), Watlow (CRC), BoBoo Hitech, and CoorsTek, etc. In 2021, the global top five players hold a share approximately 79% in terms of revenue.

The 300mm systems (CVD, CVD, Etch, and Ion Implant) are dominating the market, holds a share about 75 percent.

In terms of production side, this report researches the Semiconductor Pedestals production, growth rate, market share by manufacturers and by region (region level and country level), from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.

In terms of sales side, this report focuses on the sales of Semiconductor Pedestals by region (region level and country level), by company, by Type and by Application. from 2017 to 2022 and forecast to 2028.

The report mentions the prominent market player consisting of:

Applied Materials (AMAT)

Lam Research

NGK Insulators (NTK Ceratec)

Shinko Electric Industries

MiCo Ceramics

TOTO

Technetics Semi

CoorsTek

Kyocera

Watlow (CRC)

Cast Aluminum Solutions (CAS)

Durex Industries

II-VI

Sumitomo Electric

Therm-x

AK Tech Co.,Ltd

BoBoo Hitech

Fralock (Oasis Materials)

Backer AB

SemiXicon

Semiconductor Pedestals Market Segment by Type

ESC Pedestal

Heater Pedestal

Semiconductor Pedestals Market Segment by Application

300mm System

200mm System

Others

The report on the Semiconductor Pedestals market covers the following region (country) analysis:

North America

Europe

China Mainland

Japan

South Korea

China Taiwan

Rest of World

Key Objectives of This Report

To study and analyze the global Semiconductor Pedestals consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.

To understand the structure of Semiconductor Pedestals market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Semiconductor Pedestals manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Semiconductor Pedestals with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks).

To project the consumption of Semiconductor Pedestals submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage 1

1.1 Semiconductor Pedestals Product Introduction 1

1.2 Market by Type 2

1.2.1 Global Semiconductor Pedestals Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028 2

1.2.2 Electrostatic Chuck Pedestals 3

1.2.3 Heater Pedestals 4

1.3 Market by Application 4

1.4 Study Objectives 6

1.5 Years Considered 7

2 Global Semiconductor Pedestals Production 8

2.1 Global Semiconductor Pedestals Production Capacity (2017-2028) 8

2.2 Global Semiconductor Pedestals Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028 8

2.3 Global Semiconductor Pedestals Production by Region 10

2.3.1 Global Semiconductor Pedestals Historic Production by Region (2017-2022) 10

2.3.2 Global Semiconductor Pedestals Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028) 11

2.4 North America 13

2.5 Europe 13

2.6 China 14

2.7 Japan 14

2.8 South Korea 15

3 Global Semiconductor Pedestals Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts 16

3.1 Global Semiconductor Pedestals Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028 16

3.2 Global Semiconductor Pedestals Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028 17

3.3 Global Semiconductor Pedestals Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028 18

3.4 Global Semiconductor Pedestals Sales by Region 19

3.4.1 Global Semiconductor Pedestals Sales by Region (2017-2022) 19

3.4.2 Global Sales Semiconductor Pedestals by Region (2023-2028) 20

3.5 Global Semiconductor Pedestals Revenue by Region 21

3.5.1 Global Semiconductor Pedestals Revenue by Region (2017-2022) 21

3.5.2 Global Semiconductor Pedestals Revenue by Region (2023-2028) 22

3.6 North America 23

3.7 Europe 24

3.8 Japan 25

3.9 South Korea 26

3.10 China Mainland 27

4 Competition by Manufacturers 28

4.1 Global Semiconductor Pedestals Sales by Manufacturers 28

4.1.1 Global Semiconductor Pedestals Sales by Manufacturers (2017-2022) 28

4.1.2 Global Semiconductor Pedestals Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2022) 29

4.1.3 Global Top 10 Largest Manufacturers of Semiconductor Pedestals in 2021 29

4.2 Global Semiconductor Pedestals Revenue by Manufacturers 30

4.2.1 Global Semiconductor Pedestals Revenue by Manufacturers (2017-2022) 30

4.2.2 Global Semiconductor Pedestals Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2022) 31

4.2.3 Global Top 3 and Top 5 Companies by Semiconductor Pedestals Revenue in 2021 32

4.3 Global Semiconductor Pedestals Sales Price by Manufacturers (2017-2022) 33

4.4 Analysis of Competitive Landscape 33

4.4.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) 33

4.4.2 Global Semiconductor Pedestals Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3) 34

4.4.3 Global Semiconductor Pedestals Manufacturers Geographical Distribution 36

4.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 36

5 Market Size by Type 39

5.1 Global Semiconductor Pedestals Sales by Type 39

5.1.1 Global Semiconductor Pedestals Historical Sales by Type (2017-2022) 39

5.1.2 Global Semiconductor Pedestals Forecasted Sales by Type (2023-2028) 39

5.1.3 Global Semiconductor Pedestals Sales Market Share by Type (2017-2028) 39

5.2 Global Semiconductor Pedestals Revenue by Type 40

5.2.1 Global Semiconductor Pedestals Historical Revenue by Type (2017-2022) 40

5.2.2 Global Semiconductor Pedestals Forecasted Revenue by Type (2023-2028) 41

5.2.3 Global Semiconductor Pedestals Revenue Market Share by Type (2017-2028) 41

5.3 Global Semiconductor Pedestals Price by Type 42

5.3.1 Global Semiconductor Pedestals Price by Type (2017-2022) 42

5.3.2 Global Semiconductor Pedestals Price Forecast by Type (2023-2028) 42

6 Market Size by Application 43

6.1 Global Semiconductor Pedestals Sales by Application 43

6.1.1 Global Semiconductor Pedestals Historical Sales by Application (2017-2022) 43

6.1.2 Global Semiconductor Pedestals Forecasted Sales by Application (2023-2028) 43

6.1.3 Global Semiconductor Pedestals Sales Market Share by Application (2017-2028) 44

6.2 Global Semiconductor Pedestals Revenue by Application 45

6.2.1 Global Semiconductor Pedestals Historical Revenue by Application (2017-2022) 45

6.2.2 Global Semiconductor Pedestals Forecasted Revenue by Application (2023-2028) 45

6.2.3 Global Semiconductor Pedestals Revenue Market Share by Application (2017-2028) 45

6.3 Global Semiconductor Pedestals Price by Application 46

6.3.1 Global Semiconductor Pedestals Price by Application (2017-2022) 46

6.3.2 Global Semiconductor Pedestals Price Forecast by Application (2023-2028) 47

7 Corporate Profile 48

7.1 AMAT 48

7.1.1 AMAT Corporation Information 48

7.1.2 AMAT Overview 48

7.1.3 AMAT Semiconductor Pedestals Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 49

7.1.4 AMAT Semiconductor Pedestals Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications 49

7.2 Lam Research 49

7.2.1 Lam Research Corporation Information 49

7.2.2 Lam Research Overview 50

7.2.3 Lam Research Semiconductor Pedestals Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 50

7.2.4 Lam Research Semiconductor Pedestals Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications 50

7.3 Therm-x 51

7.3.1 Therm-x Corporation Information 51

7.3.2 Therm-x Overview 51

7.3.3 Therm-x Semiconductor Pedestals Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 52

7.3.4 Therm-x Semiconductor Pedestals Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications 52

7.3.5 Therm-x Recent Developments 54

7.4 Cast Aluminum Solutions, LLC 55

7.4.1 Cast Aluminum Solutions, LLC Corporation Information 55

7.4.2 Cast Aluminum Solutions, LLC Overview 56

7.4.3 Cast Aluminum Solutions, LLC Semiconductor Pedestals Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 56

7.4.4 Cast Aluminum Solutions, LLC Semiconductor Pedestals Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications 57

7.5 Durex Industries 57

7.5.1 Durex Industries Corporation Information 57

7.5.2 Durex Industries Overview 58

7.5.3 Durex Industries Semiconductor Pedestals Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 58

7.5.4 Durex Industries Semiconductor Pedestals Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications 58

7.6 Watlow (CRC) 60

7.6.1 Watlow Corporation Information 60

7.6.2 Watlow Overview 60

7.6.3 Watlow Semiconductor Pedestals Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 62

7.6.4 Watlow Semiconductor Pedestals Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications 62

7.6.5 Watlow Recent Developments 62

7.7 Backer Group 63

7.7.1 Backer Group Corporation Information 63

7.7.2 Backer Group Overview 63

7.7.3 Backer Group Semiconductor Pedestals Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 64

7.7.4 Backer Group Semiconductor Pedestals Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications 65

7.8 Technetics Semi 65

7.8.1 Technetics Semi Corporation Information 66

7.8.2 Technetics Semi Overview 66

7.8.3 Technetics Semi Semiconductor Pedestals Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 67

7.8.4 Technetics Semi Semiconductor Pedestals Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications 68

7.8.5 Technetics Semi Recent Developments 69

7.9 BoBoo Hitech 69

7.9.1 BoBoo Hitech Corporation Information 69

7.9.2 BoBoo Hitech Overview 70

7.9.3 BoBoo Hitech Semiconductor Pedestals Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 70

7.9.4 BoBoo Hitech Semiconductor Pedestals Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications 71

7.10 CoorsTek 71

7.10.1 CoorsTek Corporation Information 72

7.10.2 CoorsTek Overview 72

7.10.3 CoorsTek Semiconductor Pedestals Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 73

7.10.4 CoorsTek Semiconductor Pedestals Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications 73

7.11 SemiXicon 74

7.11.1 SemiXicon Corporation Information 74

7.11.2 SemiXicon Overview 74

7.11.3 SemiXicon Semiconductor Pedestals Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 75

7.11.4 SemiXicon Semiconductor Pedestals Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications 75

7.12 NGK Insulators (NTK Ceratec) 76

7.12.1 NGK Insulators (NTK Ceratec) Corporation Information 76

7.12.2 NGK Insulators (NTK Ceratec) Overview 77

7.12.3 NGK Insulators (NTK Ceratec) Semiconductor Pedestals Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 78

7.12.4 NGK Insulators (NTK Ceratec) Semiconductor Pedestals Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications 78

7.13 Kyocera 79

7.13.1 Kyocera Corporation Information 79

7.13.2 Kyocera Overview 80

7.13.3 Kyocera Semiconductor Pedestals Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 80

7.13.4 Kyocera Semiconductor Pedestals Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications 81

7.14 Shinko Electric Industries 81

7.14.1 Shinko Electric Industries Corporation Information 81

7.14.2 Shinko Electric Industries Overview 82

7.14.3 Shinko Electric Industries Semiconductor Pedestals Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 83

7.14.4 Shinko Electric Industries Semiconductor Pedestals Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications 83

7.15 TOTO 84

7.15.1 TOTO Corporation Information 84

7.15.2 TOTO Overview 85

7.15.3 TOTO Semiconductor Pedestals Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 86

7.15.4 TOTO Semiconductor Pedestals Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications 86

7.16 II-VI 87

7.16.1 II-VI Corporation Information 87

7.16.2 II-VI Overview 88

7.16.3 II-VI Semiconductor Pedestals Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 88

7.16.4 II-VI Semiconductor Pedestals Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications 89

7.17 AK Tech Co.,Ltd 89

7.17.1 AK Tech Co.,Ltd Corporation Information 90

7.17.2 AK Tech Co.,Ltd Overview 90

7.17.3 AK Tech Co.,Ltd Semiconductor Pedestals Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 90

7.17.4 AK Tech Co.,Ltd Semiconductor Pedestals Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications 91

7.18 MiCo Ceramics 91

7.18.1 MiCo Ceramics Corporation Information 92

7.18.2 MiCo Ceramics Overview 92

7.18.3 MiCo Ceramics Semiconductor Pedestals Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 92

7.18.4 MiCo Ceramics Semiconductor Pedestals Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications 93

7.19 Fralock (Oasis Materials) 94

7.19.1 Fralock (Oasis Materials) Corporation Information 94

7.19.2 Fralock (Oasis Materials) Overview 95

7.19.3 Fralock (Oasis Materials) Semiconductor Pedestals Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 95

7.19.4 Fralock (Oasis Materials) Semiconductor Pedestals Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications 96

7.19.5 Fralock (Oasis Materials) Recent Developments 97

8 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis 98

8.1 Semiconductor Pedestals Industry Chain Analysis 98

8.2 Semiconductor Pedestals Key Raw Materials 98

8.2.1 Key Raw Materials 98

8.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers 99

8.3 Semiconductor Pedestals Sales and Marketing 100

8.3.1 Semiconductor Pedestals Sales Channels 100

8.3.2 Semiconductor Pedestals Distributors 100

8.4 Semiconductor Pedestals Customers 100

9 Semiconductor Pedestals Market Dynamics 102

9.1.1 Semiconductor Pedestals Industry Trends 102

9.1.2 Semiconductor Pedestals Market Drivers 103

9.1.3 Semiconductor Pedestals Market Challenges 104

9.1.4 Semiconductor Pedestals Market Restraints 104

10 Key Findings in the Global Semiconductor Pedestals Study 105

11 Appendix 106

11.1 Research Methodology 106

11.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach 106

11.1.2 Data Source 109

11.2 Author Details 111

11.3 Disclaimer 112

