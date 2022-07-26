Semiconductor Sealing Products Market Analysis Report & Forecast to 2028 – Competitors, Revenue, Market Trends, Share, Size, Growth and Opportunities
The Global Semiconductor Sealing Products Market Report was published by QY Research recently.
Summary
The global Semiconductor Sealing Products market size is projected to reach US$ 772.72 million by 2028, from US$ 395.05 million in 2021, at a CAGR of 9.95% during 2022-2028.
Fully considering the economic change by this health crisis, FFKM accounting for 75.41% of the Semiconductor Sealing Products global market in 2021, is projected to value US$ 565.16 million by 2028, growing at a revised 9.44% CAGR during 2022-2028. While Plasma Process segment is altered to an 11.07 % CAGR throughout this forecast period.
China Semiconductor Sealing Products market size is valued at US$ 73.68 million in 2021, while the North America and Europe Semiconductor Sealing Products are US$ 117.31 million and US$ 47.71 million, severally. The proportion of the North America is 29.69% in 2021, while China and Europe are 18.65% and 12.08% respectively, and it is predicted that China proportion will reach 22.13% in 2028.
With industry-standard accuracy in analysis and high data integrity, the report makes a brilliant attempt to unveil key opportunities available in the global Semiconductor Sealing Products market to help players in achieving a strong market position. Buyers of the report can access verified and reliable market forecasts, including those for the overall size of the global Semiconductor Sealing Products market in terms of revenue.
Overall, the report proves to be an effective tool that players can use to gain a competitive edge over their competitors and ensure lasting success in the global Semiconductor Sealing Products market. All of the findings, data, and information provided in the report are validated and revalidated with the help of trustworthy sources. The analysts who have authored the report took a unique and industry-best research and analysis approach for an in-depth study of the global Semiconductor Sealing Products market.
Full Report Description, Table of Figure, Chart, Free sample, etc. please click
https://us.qyresearch.com/reports/371066/semiconductor-sealing-products
The report mentions the prominent market player consisting of:
Dupont
NOK CORPORATION
Eagle Industry
Parker
DAIKIN
VALQUA
Trelleborg
Applied Seals
Saint-Gobain
Precision Polymer Engineering (IDEX)
MNE Co., Ltd
Freudenberg
Greene Tweed
Vulcan Seals
Maxmold Polymer
Ceetak
MITSUBISHI CABLE INDUSTRIES
GMORS
MFC Sealing Technology
Shanghai Xinmi Technology
Northern Engineering (Sheffield) Ltd
Sigma Seals & Gaskets
AIR WATER MACH
Semiconductor Sealing Products Market Segment by Type
FFKM
FKM
FVMQ
VMQ
Others
Semiconductor Sealing Products Market Segment by Application
Plasma Process
Thermal Process
Wet Chemical Process
The report on the Semiconductor Sealing Products market covers the following region (country) analysis:
North America
United States
Canada
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Rest of Asia
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Rest of Europe
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Key Objectives of This Report
To study and analyze the global Semiconductor Sealing Products consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.
To understand the structure of Semiconductor Sealing Products market by identifying its various subsegments.
Focuses on the key global Semiconductor Sealing Products manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the Semiconductor Sealing Products with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks).
To project the consumption of Semiconductor Sealing Products submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
Table of Contents
1 Report Overview 1
1.1 Study Scope 1
1.2 Market Analysis by Type 2
1.2.1 Global Semiconductor Sealing Products Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028 2
1.2.2 FFKM 3
1.2.3 FKM 4
1.2.4 FVMQ 5
1.2.5 VMQ 5
1.2.6 Others 6
1.3 Market by Application 7
1.3.1 Global Semiconductor Sealing Products Market Share by Application: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028 7
1.3.2 Plasma Process 9
1.3.3 Thermal Process 10
1.3.4 Wet Chemical Process 11
1.4 Study Objectives 12
1.5 Years Considered 12
2 Global Growth Trends 13
2.1 Global Semiconductor Sealing Products Market Perspective (2017-2028) 13
2.2 Semiconductor Sealing Products Growth Trends by Region 14
2.2.1 Semiconductor Sealing Products Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028 14
2.2.2 Semiconductor Sealing Products Historic Market Size by Region (2017-2022) 15
2.2.3 Semiconductor Sealing Products Forecasted Market Size by Region (2023-2028) 16
2.3 Semiconductor Sealing Products Market Dynamics 17
2.3.1 Semiconductor Sealing Products Industry Trends 17
2.3.2 Semiconductor Sealing Products Market Drivers 18
2.3.3 Semiconductor Sealing Products Market Restraints 18
3 Competition Landscape by Key Players 19
3.1 Global Top Semiconductor Sealing Products Players by Revenue 19
3.1.1 Global Top Semiconductor Sealing Products Players by Revenue (2017-2022) 19
3.1.2 Global Semiconductor Sealing Products Revenue Market Share by Players (2017-2022) 20
3.2 Global Semiconductor Sealing Products Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3) 21
3.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Semiconductor Sealing Products Revenue 23
3.4 Global Semiconductor Sealing Products Market Concentration Ratio 24
3.4.1 Global Semiconductor Sealing Products Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) 24
3.4.2 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Semiconductor Sealing Products Revenue in 2021 25
3.5 Semiconductor Sealing Products Key Players Head office and Area Served 26
3.6 Key Players Semiconductor Sealing Products Product Solution and Service 27
3.7 Date of Establishment 28
4 Semiconductor Sealing Products Breakdown Data by Type 29
4.1 Global Semiconductor Sealing Products Historic Market Size by Type (2017-2022) 29
4.2 Global Semiconductor Sealing Products Forecasted Market Size by Type (2023-2028) 30
5 Semiconductor Sealing Products Breakdown Data by Application 31
5.1 Global Semiconductor Sealing Products Historic Market Size by Application (2017-2022) 31
5.2 Global Semiconductor Sealing Products Forecasted Market Size by Application (2023-2028) 32
6 North America 33
6.1 North America Semiconductor Sealing Products Market Size (2017-2028) 33
6.2 North America Semiconductor Sealing Products Market Size by Type 33
6.2.1 North America Semiconductor Sealing Products Market Size by Type (2017-2022) 33
6.2.2 North America Semiconductor Sealing Products Market Size by Type (2023-2028) 34
6.2.3 North America Semiconductor Sealing Products Market Share by Type (2017-2028) 35
6.3 North America Semiconductor Sealing Products Market Size by Application 35
6.3.1 North America Semiconductor Sealing Products Market Size by Application (2017-2022) 35
6.3.2 North America Semiconductor Sealing Products Market Size by Application (2023-2028) 36
6.3.3 North America Semiconductor Sealing Products Market Share by Application (2017-2028) 36
6.4 North America Semiconductor Sealing Products Market Size by Country 37
6.4.1 North America Semiconductor Sealing Products Market Size by Country (2017-2022) 37
6.4.2 North America Semiconductor Sealing Products Market Share by Country (2023-2028) 37
6.4.3 United States 38
6.4.4 Canada 39
7 Europe 40
7.1 Europe Semiconductor Sealing Products Market Size (2017-2028) 40
7.2 Europe Semiconductor Sealing Products Market Size by Type 40
7.2.1 Europe Semiconductor Sealing Products Market Size by Type (2017-2022) 40
7.2.2 Europe Semiconductor Sealing Products Market Size by Type (2023-2028) 41
7.2.3 Europe Semiconductor Sealing Products Market Share by Type (2017-2028) 41
7.3 Europe Semiconductor Sealing Products Market Size by Application 42
7.3.1 Europe Semiconductor Sealing Products Market Size by Application (2017-2022) 42
7.3.2 Europe Semiconductor Sealing Products Market Size by Application (2023-2028) 42
7.3.3 Europe Semiconductor Sealing Products Market Share by Application (2017-2028) 43
7.4 Europe Semiconductor Sealing Products Market Size by Country 43
7.4.1 Europe Semiconductor Sealing Products Market Size by Country (2017-2022) 43
7.4.2 Europe Semiconductor Sealing Products Market Size by Country (2023-2028) 44
7.4.3 Germany 45
7.4.4 France 45
7.4.5 U.K. 46
7.4.6 Italy 46
7.4.7 Russia 47
8 Asia-Pacific 48
8.1 Asia-Pacific Semiconductor Sealing Products Market Size (2017-2028) 48
8.2 Asia-Pacific Semiconductor Sealing Products Market Size by Type 48
8.2.1 Asia-Pacific Semiconductor Sealing Products Market Size by Type (2017-2022) 48
8.2.2 Asia-Pacific Semiconductor Sealing Products Market Size by Type (2023-2028) 49
8.2.3 Asia-Pacific Semiconductor Sealing Products Market Share by Type (2017-2028) 50
8.3 Asia-Pacific Semiconductor Sealing Products Market Size by Application 50
8.3.1 Asia-Pacific Semiconductor Sealing Products Market Size by Application (2017-2022) 50
8.3.2 Asia-Pacific Semiconductor Sealing Products Market Size by Application (2023-2028) 51
8.3.3 Asia-Pacific Semiconductor Sealing Products Market Share by Application (2017-2028) 51
8.4 Asia-Pacific Semiconductor Sealing Products Market Size by Region 52
8.4.1 Asia-Pacific Semiconductor Sealing Products Market Size by Region (2017-2022) 52
8.4.2 Asia-Pacific Semiconductor Sealing Products Market Size by Region (2023-2028) 52
8.4.3 China 53
8.4.4 Japan 54
8.4.5 South Korea 54
8.4.6 Southeast Asia 55
8.4.7 India 55
8.4.8 Australia 56
9 Latin America 57
9.1 Latin America Semiconductor Sealing Products Market Size (2017-2028) 57
9.2 Latin America Semiconductor Sealing Products Market Size by Type 57
9.2.1 Latin America Semiconductor Sealing Products Market Size by Type (2017-2022) 57
9.2.2 Latin America Semiconductor Sealing Products Market Size by Type (2023-2028) 58
9.2.3 Latin America Semiconductor Sealing Products Market Share by Type (2017-2028) 59
9.3 Latin America Semiconductor Sealing Products Market Size by Application 59
9.3.1 Latin America Semiconductor Sealing Products Market Size by Application (2017-2022) 59
9.3.2 Latin America Semiconductor Sealing Products Market Size by Application (2023-2028) 60
9.3.3 Latin America Semiconductor Sealing Products Market Share by Application (2017-2028) 60
9.4 Latin America Semiconductor Sealing Products Market Size by Country 61
9.4.1 Latin America Semiconductor Sealing Products Market Size by Country (2017-2022) 61
9.4.2 Latin America Semiconductor Sealing Products Market Size by Country (2023-2028) 61
9.4.3 Mexico 62
9.4.4 Brazil 63
10 Middle East & Africa 64
10.1 Middle East & Africa Semiconductor Sealing Products Market Size (2017-2028) 64
10.2 Middle East & Africa Semiconductor Sealing Products Market Size by Type 64
10.2.1 Middle East & Africa Semiconductor Sealing Products Market Size by Type (2017-2022) 64
10.2.2 Middle East & Africa Semiconductor Sealing Products Market Size by Type (2023-2028) 65
10.2.3 Middle East & Africa Semiconductor Sealing Products Market Share by Type (2017-2028) 66
10.3 Middle East & Africa Semiconductor Sealing Products Market Size by Application 66
10.3.1 Middle East & Africa Semiconductor Sealing Products Market Size by Application (2017-2022) 66
10.3.2 Middle East & Africa Semiconductor Sealing Products Market Size by Application (2023-2028) 67
10.3.3 Middle East & Africa Semiconductor Sealing Products Market Share by Application (2017-2028) 67
11 Key Players Profiles 68
11.1 DuPont 68
11.1.1 DuPont Corporation Information 68
11.1.2 DuPont Overview 68
11.1.3 DuPont Semiconductor Sealing Products Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications 69
11.1.4 Dupont Revenue in Semiconductor Sealing Products Business (2017-2022) 69
11.2 NOK CORPORATION 70
11.2.1 NOK CORPORATION Corporation Information 70
11.2.2 NOK CORPORATION Overview 70
11.2.3 NOK CORPORATION Semiconductor Sealing Products Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications 71
11.2.4 NOK CORPORATION Revenue in Semiconductor Sealing Products Business (2017-2022) 71
11.3 Eagle Industry 72
11.3.1 Eagle Industry Corporation Information 72
11.3.2 Eagle Industry Overview 72
11.3.3 Eagle Industry Semiconductor Sealing Products Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications 73
11.3.4 Eagle Industry Revenue in Semiconductor Sealing Products Business (2017-2022) 73
11.4 Parker 74
11.4.1 Parker Corporation Information 74
11.4.2 Parker Overview 74
11.4.3 Parker Semiconductor Sealing Products Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications 75
11.4.4 Parker Revenue in Semiconductor Sealing Products Business (2017-2022) 76
11.5 DAIKIN 76
11.5.1 DAIKIN Corporation Information 76
11.5.2 DAIKIN Overview 76
11.5.3 DAIKIN Semiconductor Sealing Products Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications 77
11.5.4 DAIKIN Revenue in Semiconductor Sealing Products Business (2017-2022) 77
11.6 VALQUA 78
11.6.1 VALQUA Corporation Information 78
11.6.2 VALQUA Overview 78
11.6.3 VALQUA Semiconductor Sealing Products Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications 79
11.6.4 VALQUA Revenue in Semiconductor Sealing Products Business (2017-2022) 79
11.7 Trelleborg 80
11.7.1 Trelleborg Corporation Information 80
11.7.2 Trelleborg Overview 80
11.7.3 Trelleborg Semiconductor Sealing Products Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications 81
11.7.4 Trelleborg Revenue in Semiconductor Sealing Products Business (2017-2022) 81
11.8 Applied Seals 82
11.8.1 Applied Seals Corporation Information 82
11.8.2 Applied Seals Overview 82
11.8.3 Applied Seals Semiconductor Sealing Products Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications 83
11.8.4 Applied Seals Revenue in Semiconductor Sealing Products Business (2017-2022) 83
11.9 Saint-Gobain 84
11.9.1 Saint-Gobain Corporation Information 84
11.9.2 Saint-Gobain Overview 84
11.9.3 Saint-Gobain Semiconductor Sealing Products Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications 85
11.9.4 Saint-Gobain Revenue in Semiconductor Sealing Products Business (2017-2022) 85
11.10 Precision Polymer Engineering (IDEX) 86
11.10.1 Precision Polymer Engineering (IDEX) Corporation Information 86
11.10.2 Precision Polymer Engineering (IDEX) Overview 86
11.10.3 Precision Polymer Engineering (IDEX) Semiconductor Sealing Products Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications 87
11.10.4 Precision Polymer Engineering (IDEX) Revenue in Semiconductor Sealing Products Business (2017-2022) 88
11.11 MNE Co., Ltd 88
11.11.1 MNE Co., Ltd Corporation Information 88
11.11.2 MNE Co., Ltd Overview 88
11.11.3 MNE Co., Ltd Semiconductor Sealing Products Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications 89
11.11.4 MNE Co., Ltd Revenue in Semiconductor Sealing Products Business (2017-2022) 90
11.12 Freudenberg 90
11.12.1 Freudenberg Corporation Information 90
11.12.2 Freudenberg Overview 90
11.12.3 Freudenberg Semiconductor Sealing Products Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications 91
11.12.4 Freudenberg Revenue in Semiconductor Sealing Products Business (2017-2022) 92
11.13 Greene Tweed 92
11.13.1 Greene Tweed Corporation Information 92
11.13.2 Greene Tweed Overview 93
11.13.3 Greene Tweed Semiconductor Sealing Products Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications 93
11.13.4 Greene Tweed Revenue in Semiconductor Sealing Products Business (2017-2022) 94
11.14 Vulcan Seals 94
11.14.1 Vulcan Seals Corporation Information 94
11.14.2 Vulcan Seals Overview 95
11.14.3 Vulcan Seals Semiconductor Sealing Products Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications 95
11.14.4 Vulcan Seals Revenue in Semiconductor Sealing Products Business (2017-2022) 96
11.15 Maxmold Polymer 96
11.15.1 Maxmold Polymer Corporation Information 96
11.15.2 Maxmold Polymer Overview 97
11.15.3 Maxmold Polymer Semiconductor Sealing Products Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications 97
11.15.4 Maxmold Polymer Revenue in Semiconductor Sealing Products Business (2017-2022) 98
11.16 Ceetak 99
11.16.1 Ceetak Corporation Information 99
11.16.2 Ceetak Overview 99
11.16.3 Ceetak Semiconductor Sealing Products Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications 100
11.16.4 Ceetak Revenue in Semiconductor Sealing Products Business (2017-2022) 100
11.17 MITSUBISHI CABLE INDUSTRIES 100
11.17.1 MITSUBISHI CABLE INDUSTRIES Corporation Information 100
11.17.2 MITSUBISHI CABLE INDUSTRIES Overview 101
11.17.3 MITSUBISHI CABLE INDUSTRIES Semiconductor Sealing Products Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications 101
11.17.4 MITSUBISHI CABLE INDUSTRIES Revenue in Semiconductor Sealing Products Business (2017-2022) 102
11.18 GMORS 102
11.18.1 GMORS Corporation Information 102
11.18.2 GMORS Overview 103
11.18.3 GMORS Semiconductor Sealing Products Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications 103
11.18.4 GMORS Revenue in Semiconductor Sealing Products Business (2017-2022) 104
11.19 MFC Sealing Technology 104
11.19.1 MFC Sealing Technology Corporation Information 104
11.19.2 MFC Sealing Technology Overview 105
11.19.3 MFC Sealing Technology Semiconductor Sealing Products Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications 105
11.19.4 MFC Sealing Technology Revenue in Semiconductor Sealing Products Business (2017-2022) 106
11.20 Shanghai Xinmi Technology 106
11.20.1 Shanghai Xinmi Technology Corporation Information 106
11.20.2 Shanghai Xinmi Technology Overview 107
11.20.3 Shanghai Xinmi Technology Semiconductor Sealing Products Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications 107
11.20.4 Shanghai Xinmi Technology Revenue in Semiconductor Sealing Products Business (2017-2022) 108
11.21 Northern Engineering (Sheffield) Ltd 108
11.21.1 Northern Engineering (Sheffield) Ltd Corporation Information 108
11.21.2 Northern Engineering (Sheffield) Ltd Overview 109
11.21.3 Northern Engineering (Sheffield) Ltd Semiconductor Sealing Products Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications 110
11.21.4 Northern Engineering (Sheffield) Ltd Revenue in Semiconductor Sealing Products Business (2017-2022) 110
11.22 Sigma Seals & Gaskets 111
11.22.1 Sigma Seals & Gaskets Corporation Information 111
11.22.2 Sigma Seals & Gaskets Overview 111
11.22.3 Sigma Seals & Gaskets Semiconductor Sealing Products Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications 112
11.22.4 Sigma Seals & Gaskets Revenue in Semiconductor Sealing Products Business (2017-2022) 112
11.23 AIR WATER MACH 113
11.23.1 AIR WATER MACH Corporation Information 113
11.23.2 AIR WATER MACH Overview 113
11.23.3 AIR WATER MACH Semiconductor Sealing Products Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications 114
11.23.4 AIR WATER MACH Revenue in Semiconductor Sealing Products Business (2017-2022) 114
12 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis 115
12.1 Semiconductor Sealing Products Industry Chain Analysis 115
12.2 Semiconductor Sealing Products Key Raw Materials 115
12.2.1 Key Raw Materials 115
12.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers 116
12.3 Semiconductor Sealing Products Distributors 116
12.4 Semiconductor Sealing Products Customers 117
13 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions 119
14 Appendix 121
14.1 Research Methodology 121
14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach 121
14.1.2 Data Source 124
14.2 Disclaimer 127
14.3 Author Details 128
Any questions or further requirements about the report, please click
https://us.qyresearch.com/reports/371066/semiconductor-sealing-products
Customization of the Report:
This report can be customized to meet the client’s requirements. Please contact with us ([email protected]), who will ensure that you get a report that suits your needs.
Company Profiles:
QYResearch founded in California, USA in 2007. It is a leading global market research and consulting company. With over 15 years’ experience and professional research team in various cities over the world, QY Research focuses on management consulting, database and seminar services, IPO consulting, industry chain research and customized research to help our clients in providing non-linear revenue model and make them successful. We are globally recognized for our expansive portfolio of services, good corporate citizenship, and our strong commitment to sustainability. Up to now, we have cooperated with more than 59,000 clients across five continents. Let’s work closely with you and build a bold and better future.
Contact Us
QY Research
E-mail: [email protected]
Tel: +1-626-842-1666(US) +852-5808-0956 (HK)
Add: 17890 Castleton Street Suite 369 City of Industry CA 91748 United States
Website: https://us.qyresearch.com