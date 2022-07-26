Single Mode Pump Laser Market Analysis Report & Forecast to 2028 – Competitors, Revenue, Market Trends, Share, Size, Growth and Opportunities

The Global Single Mode Pump Laser Market Report was published by QY Research recently.

Summary

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the global Single-mode Pump Laser market size is estimated to be worth US$ 339.97 million in 2021 and is forecast to a readjusted size of US$ 767.34 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 11.96% during the review period.

The global main manufacturers of Single-mode Pump Laser include II-VI, Furukawa Electric, Anritsu, Lumentum, 3SP Technologies, Gooch & Housego, DoGain Laser Technology, and Sunboon, etc. In 2021, the global six largest players have a share approximately 91% in terms of revenue.

The North America Single-mode Pump Laser market is estimated at US$ 83.56 million in 2021, while China is forecast to reach US$ 155.23 million by 2028. The proportion of the China is 18.36% in 2021 and it is predicted that the share will reach 20.23% in 2028, trailing a CAGR of 13.30% through the analysis period. As for the Europe Single-mode Pump Laser landscape, Germany is projected to reach US$ 45.44 million by 2028. and in Asia, the notable markets are Japan and South Korea, CAGR is 12.69% and 11.49% respectively for the next 6-year period.

976 nm accounting for 38.72% of the Single-mode Pump Laser global market in 2021, is projected to value US$ 10.32 million by 2028, growing at a revised 7.49% CAGR in the post-COVID-19 period. While Metal Processing segment is altered to an 6.27% CAGR throughout this forecast period and will hold a share about 11.83% in 2028.

Full Report Description, Table of Figure, Chart, Free sample, etc. please click

https://us.qyresearch.com/reports/371068/single-mode-pump-laser

The report mentions the prominent market player consisting of:

Gooch & Housego

II-VI

Lumentum

Furukawa Electric

Lumics

3SP Technologies

Anritsu

Sunboon

DoGain Laser Technology

Single Mode Pump Laser Market Segment by Type

976 nm

980 nm

1480 nm

Others

Single Mode Pump Laser Market Segment by Application

Metal Processing

Medical

Communication

Laboratory

The report on the Single Mode Pump Laser market covers the following region (country) analysis:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

China Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Key Objectives of This Report

To study and analyze the global Single Mode Pump Laser consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.

To understand the structure of Single Mode Pump Laser market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Single Mode Pump Laser manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Single Mode Pump Laser with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks).

To project the consumption of Single Mode Pump Laser submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Contents

1 Single-mode Pump Laser Market Overview 1

1.1 Single-mode Pump Laser Product Overview 1

1.2 Single-mode Pump Laser Market Segment by Type 3

1.2.1 976 nm 3

1.2.2 980 nm 5

1.2.3 1480 nm 7

1.2.4 Others 8

1.3 Global Single-mode Pump Laser Market Size by Type 10

1.3.1 Global Single-mode Pump Laser Market Size Overview by Type (2017-2028) 10

1.3.2 Global Single-mode Pump Laser Historic Market Size Review by Type (2017-2022) 11

1.3.3 Global Single-mode Pump Laser Forecasted Market Size by Type (2023-2028) 12

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type 14

1.4.1 North America Single-mode Pump Laser Sales Breakdown by Type (2017-2022) 14

1.4.2 Europe Single-mode Pump Laser Sales Breakdown by Type (2017-2022) 16

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Single-mode Pump Laser Sales Breakdown by Type (2017-2022) 18

1.4.4 Latin America Single-mode Pump Laser Sales Breakdown by Type (2017-2022) 20

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Single-mode Pump Laser Sales Breakdown by Type (2017-2022) 22

2 Single-mode Pump Laser Market Competition by Company 25

2.1 Global Top Players by Single-mode Pump Laser Sales (2017-2022) 25

2.2 Global Top Players by Single-mode Pump Laser Revenue (2017-2022) 26

2.3 Global Top Players by Single-mode Pump Laser Price (2017-2022) 27

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Single-mode Pump Laser Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type 28

2.5 Single-mode Pump Laser Market Competitive Situation and Trends 28

2.5.1 Single-mode Pump Laser Market Concentration Rate (2017-2022) 28

2.5.2 Global 3 and 5 Largest Manufacturers by Single-mode Pump Laser Sales and Revenue in 2021 29

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Single-mode Pump Laser as of 2021) 31

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Established 32

2.8 Key Manufacturers Single-mode Pump Laser Product Offered 33

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion 33

3 Single-mode Pump Laser Status and Outlook by Region 34

3.1 Global Single-mode Pump Laser Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028 34

3.2 Global Single-mode Pump Laser Historic Market Size by Region 34

3.2.1 Global Single-mode Pump Laser Sales in Volume by Region (2017-2022) 34

3.2.2 Global Single-mode Pump Laser Sales in Value by Region (2017-2022) 35

3.2.3 Global Single-mode Pump Laser Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 35

3.3 Global Single-mode Pump Laser Forecasted Market Size by Region 36

3.3.1 Global Single-mode Pump Laser Sales in Volume by Region (2023-2028) 36

3.3.2 Global Single-mode Pump Laser Sales in Value by Region (2023-2028) 36

3.3.3 Global Single-mode Pump Laser Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2023-2028) 37

4 Single-mode Pump Laser by Application 38

4.1 Single-mode Pump Laser Market Segment by Application 38

4.1.1 Metal Processing 38

4.1.2 Medical 39

4.1.3 Communication 41

4.1.4 Laboratory 42

4.2 Global Single-mode Pump Laser Market Size by Application 43

4.2.1 Global Single-mode Pump Laser Market Size Overview by Application (2017-2028) 44

4.2.2 Global Single-mode Pump Laser Historic Market Size Review by Application (2017-2022) 45

4.2.3 Global Single-mode Pump Laser Forecasted Market Size by Application (2023-2028) 47

4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application 48

4.3.1 North America Single-mode Pump Laser Sales Breakdown by Application (2017-2022) 48

4.3.2 Europe Single-mode Pump Laser Sales Breakdown by Application (2017-2022) 50

4.3.3 Asia-Pacific Single-mode Pump Laser Sales Breakdown by Application (2017-2022) 52

4.3.4 Latin America Single-mode Pump Laser Sales Breakdown by Application (2017-2022) 54

4.3.5 Middle East and Africa Single-mode Pump Laser Sales Breakdown by Application (2017-2022) 56

5 North America Single-mode Pump Laser by Country 59

5.1 North America Single-mode Pump Laser Historic Market Size by Country 59

5.1.1 North America Single-mode Pump Laser Sales in Volume by Country (2017-2022) 59

5.1.2 North America Single-mode Pump Laser Sales in Value by Country (2017-2022) 59

5.2 North America Single-mode Pump Laser Forecasted Market Size by Country 60

5.2.1 North America Single-mode Pump Laser Sales in Volume by Country (2023-2028) 60

5.2.2 North America Single-mode Pump Laser Sales in Value by Country (2023-2028) 60

6 Europe Single-mode Pump Laser by Country 62

6.1 Europe Single-mode Pump Laser Historic Market Size by Country 62

6.1.1 Europe Single-mode Pump Laser Sales in Volume by Country (2017-2022) 62

6.1.2 Europe Single-mode Pump Laser Sales in Value by Country (2017-2022) 62

6.2 Europe Single-mode Pump Laser Forecasted Market Size by Country 63

6.2.1 Europe Single-mode Pump Laser Sales in Volume by Country (2023-2028) 63

6.2.2 Europe Single-mode Pump Laser Sales in Value by Country (2023-2028) 64

7 Asia-Pacific Single-mode Pump Laser by Region 65

7.1 Asia-Pacific Single-mode Pump Laser Historic Market Size by Region 65

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Single-mode Pump Laser Sales in Volume by Region (2017-2022) 65

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Single-mode Pump Laser Sales in Value by Region (2017-2022) 65

7.2 Asia-Pacific Single-mode Pump Laser Forecasted Market Size by Region 66

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Single-mode Pump Laser Sales in Volume by Region (2023-2028) 66

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Single-mode Pump Laser Sales in Value by Region (2023-2028) 67

8 Latin America Single-mode Pump Laser by Country 69

8.1 Latin America Single-mode Pump Laser Historic Market Size by Country 69

8.1.1 Latin America Single-mode Pump Laser Sales in Volume by Country (2017-2022) 69

8.1.2 Latin America Single-mode Pump Laser Sales in Value by Country (2017-2022) 69

8.2 Latin America Single-mode Pump Laser Forecasted Market Size by Country 70

8.2.1 Latin America Single-mode Pump Laser Sales in Volume by Country (2023-2028) 70

8.2.2 Latin America Single-mode Pump Laser Sales in Value by Country (2023-2028) 71

9 Middle East and Africa Single-mode Pump Laser by Country 72

9.1 Middle East and Africa Single-mode Pump Laser Historic Market Size by Country 72

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Single-mode Pump Laser Sales in Volume by Country (2017-2022) 72

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Single-mode Pump Laser Sales in Value by Country (2017-2022) 72

9.2 Middle East and Africa Single-mode Pump Laser Forecasted Market Size by Country 73

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Single-mode Pump Laser Sales in Volume by Country (2023-2028) 73

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Single-mode Pump Laser Sales in Value by Country (2023-2028) 74

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Single-mode Pump Laser Business 75

10.1 II-VI 75

10.1.1 II-VI Corporation Information 75

10.1.2 II-VI Introduction and Business Overview 76

10.1.3 II-VI Single Mode Pump Laser Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 76

10.1.4 II-VI Single Mode Pump Laser Products Offered 76

10.1.5 II-VI Recent Development 77

10.2 Furukawa Electric 78

10.2.1 Furukawa Electric Corporation Information 78

10.2.2 Furukawa Electric Introduction and Business Overview 78

10.2.3 Furukawa Electric Single Mode Pump Laser Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 79

10.2.4 Furukawa Electric Single Mode Pump Laser Products Offered 79

10.2.5 Furukawa Electric Recent Development 80

10.3 Anritsu 80

10.3.1 Anritsu Corporation Information 80

10.3.2 Anritsu Introduction and Business Overview 81

10.3.3 Anritsu Single-mode Pump Laser Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 81

10.3.4 Anritsu Single-mode Pump Laser Products Offered 82

10.3.5 Anritsu Recent Development 82

10.4 Lumentum 82

10.4.1 Lumentum Corporation Information 82

10.4.2 Lumentum Introduction and Business Overview 83

10.4.3 Lumentum Single Mode Pump Laser Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 83

10.4.4 Lumentum Single Mode Pump Laser Products Offered 84

10.4.5 Lumentum Recent Development 84

10.5 3SP Technologies 85

10.5.1 3SP Technologies Corporation Information 85

10.5.2 3SP Technologies Introduction and Business Overview 85

10.5.3 3SP Technologies Single Mode Pump Laser Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 86

10.5.4 3SP Technologies Single Mode Pump Laser Products Offered 86

10.5.5 3SP Technologies Recent Development 87

10.6 Gooch & Housego 87

10.6.1 Gooch & Housego Corporation Information 87

10.6.2 Gooch & Housego Introduction and Business Overview 88

10.6.3 Gooch & Housego Single Mode Pump Laser Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 88

10.6.4 Gooch & Housego Single Mode Pump Laser Products Offered 88

10.6.5 Gooch & Housego Recent Development 89

10.7 DoGain Laser Technology 89

10.7.1 DoGain Laser Technology Corporation Information 89

10.7.2 DoGain Laser Technology Introduction and Business Overview 90

10.7.3 DoGain Laser Technology Single-mode Pump Laser Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 90

10.7.4 DoGain Laser Technology Single-mode Pump Laser Products Offered 90

10.8 Sunboon 91

10.8.1 Sunboon Corporation Information 91

10.8.2 Sunboon Introduction and Business Overview 91

10.8.3 Sunboon Single-mode Pump Laser Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 92

10.8.4 Sunboon Single-mode Pump Laser Products Offered 92

10.9 Lumics 93

10.9.1 Lumics Corporation Information 93

10.9.2 Lumics Introduction and Business Overview 93

10.9.3 Lumics Single Mode Pump Laser Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 94

10.9.4 Lumics Single Mode Pump Laser Products Offered 94

11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis 96

11.1 Single-mode Pump Laser Key Raw Materials 96

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials 96

11.1.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers 96

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure 97

11.2.1 Raw Materials 97

11.2.2 Labor Cost 97

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses 97

11.3 Single-mode Pump Laser Industrial Chain Analysis 98

11.4 Single-mode Pump Laser Market Dynamics 98

11.4.1 Single-mode Pump Laser Industry Trends 98

11.4.2 Single-mode Pump Laser Market Drivers 99

11.4.3 Single-mode Pump Laser Market Challenges 99

11.4.4 Single-mode Pump Laser Market Restraints 100

12 Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors 101

12.1 Sales Channel 101

12.2 Single-mode Pump Laser Distributors 102

12.3 Single-mode Pump Laser Downstream Customers 103

13 Research Findings and Conclusion 104

14 Appendix 105

14.1 Research Methodology 105

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach 105

14.1.2 Data Source 108

14.2 Author Details 111

14.3 Disclaimer 111

Any questions or further requirements about the report, please click

https://us.qyresearch.com/reports/371068/single-mode-pump-laser

Customization of the Report:

This report can be customized to meet the client’s requirements. Please contact with us ([email protected]), who will ensure that you get a report that suits your needs.

Company Profiles:

QYResearch founded in California, USA in 2007. It is a leading global market research and consulting company. With over 15 years’ experience and professional research team in various cities over the world, QY Research focuses on management consulting, database and seminar services, IPO consulting, industry chain research and customized research to help our clients in providing non-linear revenue model and make them successful. We are globally recognized for our expansive portfolio of services, good corporate citizenship, and our strong commitment to sustainability. Up to now, we have cooperated with more than 59,000 clients across five continents. Let’s work closely with you and build a bold and better future.

Contact Us

QY Research

E-mail: [email protected]

Tel: +1-626-842-1666(US) +852-5808-0956 (HK)

Add: 17890 Castleton Street Suite 369 City of Industry CA 91748 United States