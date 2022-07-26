Straight Seam Welded Steel Pipe Market Analysis Report & Forecast to 2028 – Competitors, Revenue, Market Trends, Share, Size, Growth and Opportunities

The Global and United States Straight Seam Welded Steel Pipe Market Report was published by QYResearch recently.

Global Straight Seam Welded Steel Pipe Scope and Market Size

Straight Seam Welded Steel Pipe market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Straight Seam Welded Steel Pipe market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

For United States market, this report focuses on the Straight Seam Welded Steel Pipe market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

Straight Seam Welded Steel Pipe Market Segment by Type

JCOE Process

UOE Process

Straight Seam Welded Steel Pipe Market Segment by Application

Petroleum and Natural Gas

Liquid Coal

Building Structural Components

Others

The report on the Straight Seam Welded Steel Pipe market covers the following region analysis:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

The report mentions the prominent market player consisting of:

Sunny Steel Enterprise

Petrosadid

Bestar Steel

Octal Steel

Piyush Steel

Winsteel Group

Husteel Industry Group

Jiangsu Yulong Steel

Haihao Group

Permanent Steel Manufacturing

Xiamen Landee Pipe Industry

Hangzhou Heavy Steel Pipe

Key Objectives of This Report

To study and analyze the global Straight Seam Welded Steel Pipe consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.

To understand the structure of Straight Seam Welded Steel Pipe market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Straight Seam Welded Steel Pipe manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Straight Seam Welded Steel Pipe with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks).

To project the consumption of Straight Seam Welded Steel Pipe submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Key Topics Covered

1 Study Coverage

2 Market by Type

3 Market by Application

4 Global Straight Seam Welded Steel Pipe Competitor Landscape by Company

5 Global Straight Seam Welded Steel Pipe Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Straight Seam Welded Steel Pipe Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Straight Seam Welded Steel Pipe Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Straight Seam Welded Steel Pipe Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Straight Seam Welded Steel Pipe Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global Straight Seam Welded Steel Pipe Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global Straight Seam Welded Steel Pipe Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global Straight Seam Welded Steel Pipe Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Straight Seam Welded Steel Pipe Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Straight Seam Welded Steel Pipe Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Straight Seam Welded Steel Pipe Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Straight Seam Welded Steel Pipe Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Straight Seam Welded Steel Pipe Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Straight Seam Welded Steel Pipe Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Straight Seam Welded Steel Pipe Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Straight Seam Welded Steel Pipe Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.4.6 Colombia

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Straight Seam Welded Steel Pipe Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Straight Seam Welded Steel Pipe Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 Sunny Steel Enterprise

7.1.1 Sunny Steel Enterprise Corporation Information

7.1.2 Sunny Steel Enterprise Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 Sunny Steel Enterprise Straight Seam Welded Steel Pipe Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 Sunny Steel Enterprise Straight Seam Welded Steel Pipe Products Offered

7.1.5 Sunny Steel Enterprise Recent Development

7.2 Petrosadid

7.2.1 Petrosadid Corporation Information

7.2.2 Petrosadid Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 Petrosadid Straight Seam Welded Steel Pipe Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 Petrosadid Straight Seam Welded Steel Pipe Products Offered

7.2.5 Petrosadid Recent Development

7.3 Bestar Steel

7.3.1 Bestar Steel Corporation Information

7.3.2 Bestar Steel Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 Bestar Steel Straight Seam Welded Steel Pipe Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 Bestar Steel Straight Seam Welded Steel Pipe Products Offered

7.3.5 Bestar Steel Recent Development

7.4 Octal Steel

7.4.1 Octal Steel Corporation Information

7.4.2 Octal Steel Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 Octal Steel Straight Seam Welded Steel Pipe Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 Octal Steel Straight Seam Welded Steel Pipe Products Offered

7.4.5 Octal Steel Recent Development

7.5 Piyush Steel

7.5.1 Piyush Steel Corporation Information

7.5.2 Piyush Steel Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 Piyush Steel Straight Seam Welded Steel Pipe Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 Piyush Steel Straight Seam Welded Steel Pipe Products Offered

7.5.5 Piyush Steel Recent Development

7.6 Winsteel Group

7.6.1 Winsteel Group Corporation Information

7.6.2 Winsteel Group Description and Business Overview

7.6.3 Winsteel Group Straight Seam Welded Steel Pipe Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 Winsteel Group Straight Seam Welded Steel Pipe Products Offered

7.6.5 Winsteel Group Recent Development

7.7 Husteel Industry Group

7.7.1 Husteel Industry Group Corporation Information

7.7.2 Husteel Industry Group Description and Business Overview

7.7.3 Husteel Industry Group Straight Seam Welded Steel Pipe Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 Husteel Industry Group Straight Seam Welded Steel Pipe Products Offered

7.7.5 Husteel Industry Group Recent Development

7.8 Jiangsu Yulong Steel

7.8.1 Jiangsu Yulong Steel Corporation Information

7.8.2 Jiangsu Yulong Steel Description and Business Overview

7.8.3 Jiangsu Yulong Steel Straight Seam Welded Steel Pipe Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.8.4 Jiangsu Yulong Steel Straight Seam Welded Steel Pipe Products Offered

7.8.5 Jiangsu Yulong Steel Recent Development

7.9 Haihao Group

7.9.1 Haihao Group Corporation Information

7.9.2 Haihao Group Description and Business Overview

7.9.3 Haihao Group Straight Seam Welded Steel Pipe Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.9.4 Haihao Group Straight Seam Welded Steel Pipe Products Offered

7.9.5 Haihao Group Recent Development

7.10 Permanent Steel Manufacturing

7.10.1 Permanent Steel Manufacturing Corporation Information

7.10.2 Permanent Steel Manufacturing Description and Business Overview

7.10.3 Permanent Steel Manufacturing Straight Seam Welded Steel Pipe Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.10.4 Permanent Steel Manufacturing Straight Seam Welded Steel Pipe Products Offered

7.10.5 Permanent Steel Manufacturing Recent Development

7.11 Xiamen Landee Pipe Industry

7.11.1 Xiamen Landee Pipe Industry Corporation Information

7.11.2 Xiamen Landee Pipe Industry Description and Business Overview

7.11.3 Xiamen Landee Pipe Industry Straight Seam Welded Steel Pipe Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.11.4 Xiamen Landee Pipe Industry Straight Seam Welded Steel Pipe Products Offered

7.11.5 Xiamen Landee Pipe Industry Recent Development

7.12 Hangzhou Heavy Steel Pipe

7.12.1 Hangzhou Heavy Steel Pipe Corporation Information

7.12.2 Hangzhou Heavy Steel Pipe Description and Business Overview

7.12.3 Hangzhou Heavy Steel Pipe Straight Seam Welded Steel Pipe Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.12.4 Hangzhou Heavy Steel Pipe Products Offered

7.12.5 Hangzhou Heavy Steel Pipe Recent Development

