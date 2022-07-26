SUS (Single Use System) for Biopharma Process Market Analysis Report & Forecast to 2028 – Competitors, Revenue, Market Trends, Share, Size, Growth and Opportunities

The Global SUS (Single Use System) for Biopharma Process Market Report was published by QY Research recently.

Summary

The global SUS (Single Use System) for Biopharma Process market size is projected to reach US$ 12.95 Billion by 2028, from US$ 3.70 billion in 2021, at a CAGR of 19.36% during 2022-2028.

Fully considering the economic change by this health crisis, Single-use Bioreactor accounting for 47.49% of the SUS (Single Use System) for Biopharma Process global market in 2021, is projected to value US$ 1.90 billion by 2028.

North America SUS (Single Use System) for Biopharma Process market size is valued at US$ 1,185.96 million in 2021, while Asia Pacific and Europe SUS (Single Use System) for Biopharma Process are US$ 1,181.41 million and US$ 1,138.00 million, severally. The proportion of the North America is 32.01% in 2021, while APAC and Europe are 31.88% and 30.71% respectively, and it is predicted that APAC proportion will reach 36.60% in 2028, trailing a CAGR of 21.56% through the analysis period. Japan, South Korea, and India are noteworthy markets in Asia. As for the Europe SUS (Single Use System) for Biopharma Process landscape, Germany is projected to reach US$ 1,044.05 million by 2028 trailing a CAGR of 20.10% during 2022-2028.

With industry-standard accuracy in analysis and high data integrity, the report makes a brilliant attempt to unveil key opportunities available in the global SUS (Single Use System) for Biopharma Process market to help players in achieving a strong market position. Buyers of the report can access verified and reliable market forecasts, including those for the overall size of the global SUS (Single Use System) for Biopharma Process market in terms of revenue.

Overall, the report proves to be an effective tool that players can use to gain a competitive edge over their competitors and ensure lasting success in the global SUS (Single Use System) for Biopharma Process market. All of the findings, data, and information provided in the report are validated and revalidated with the help of trustworthy sources. The analysts who have authored the report took a unique and industry-best research and analysis approach for an in-depth study of the global SUS (Single Use System) for Biopharma Process market.

Full Report Description, Table of Figure, Chart, Free sample, etc. please click

https://us.qyresearch.com/reports/371073/sus-single-use-system-for-biopharma-process

The report mentions the prominent market player consisting of:

SATAKE MultiMix

Danaher

Thermo Fisher

Sartorius

Merck

Lepure China

JYSS Bio-Engineering

Tofflon

Duoning Biotechnology

ABEC

AUSTAR

SUS (Single Use System) for Biopharma Process Market Segment by Type

Single-use Bioreactor

Disposable Sterile Bags

Disposable Filtration System

Other

SUS (Single Use System) for Biopharma Process Market Segment by Application

Bio-pharmacy

CDMO

Other

The report on the SUS (Single Use System) for Biopharma Process market covers the following region (country) analysis:

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Rest of Asia

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Rest of Europe

Latin America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

Key Objectives of This Report

To study and analyze the global SUS (Single Use System) for Biopharma Process consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.

To understand the structure of SUS (Single Use System) for Biopharma Process market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global SUS (Single Use System) for Biopharma Process manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the SUS (Single Use System) for Biopharma Process with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks).

To project the consumption of SUS (Single Use System) for Biopharma Process submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview 1

1.1 Study Scope 1

1.2 Market Analysis by Type 1

1.2.1 Global SUS (Single Use System) for Biopharma Process Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028 1

1.2.2 Single-use Bioreactor 3

1.2.3 Disposable Sterile Bags 4

1.2.4 Disposable Filtration System 5

1.3 Market by Application 6

1.3.1 Global SUS (Single Use System) for Biopharma Process Market Share by Application: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028 7

1.3.2 Bio-pharmacy 8

1.3.3 CDMO 9

1.4 Study Objectives 10

1.5 Years Considered 11

2 Global Growth Trends 12

2.1 Global SUS (Single Use System) for Biopharma Process Market Perspective (2017-2028) 12

2.2 SUS (Single Use System) for Biopharma Process Growth Trends by Region 13

2.2.1 SUS (Single Use System) for Biopharma Process Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028 13

2.2.2 SUS (Single Use System) for Biopharma Process Historic Market Size by Region (2017-2022) 15

2.2.3 SUS (Single Use System) for Biopharma Process Forecasted Market Size by Region (2023-2028) 15

2.3 SUS (Single Use System) for Biopharma Process Market Dynamics 16

2.3.1 SUS (Single Use System) for Biopharma Process Industry Trends 16

2.3.2 SUS (Single Use System) for Biopharma Process Market Drivers 17

2.3.3 SUS (Single Use System) for Biopharma Process Market Challenges 18

2.3.4 SUS (Single Use System) for Biopharma Process Market Restraints 18

3 Competition Landscape by Key Players 19

3.1 Global Top SUS (Single Use System) for Biopharma Process Players by Revenue 19

3.1.1 Global Top SUS (Single Use System) for Biopharma Process Players by Revenue (2017-2022) 19

3.1.2 Global SUS (Single Use System) for Biopharma Process Revenue Market Share by Players (2017-2022) 20

3.2 Global SUS (Single Use System) for Biopharma Process Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3) 21

3.3 Players Covered: Ranking by SUS (Single Use System) for Biopharma Process Revenue 22

3.4 Global SUS (Single Use System) for Biopharma Process Market Concentration Ratio 23

3.4.1 Global SUS (Single Use System) for Biopharma Process Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) 23

3.4.2 Global Top 3 and Top 6 Companies by SUS (Single Use System) for Biopharma Process Revenue in 2021 24

3.5 SUS (Single Use System) for Biopharma Process Key Players Head office and Area Served 25

3.6 Key Players SUS (Single Use System) for Biopharma Process Product Solution and Service 25

3.7 Date of Enter into SUS (Single Use System) for Biopharma Process Market 26

3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 26

4 SUS (Single Use System) for Biopharma Process Breakdown Data by Type 29

4.1 Global SUS (Single Use System) for Biopharma Process Historic Market Size by Type (2017-2022) 29

4.2 Global SUS (Single Use System) for Biopharma Process Forecasted Market Size by Type (2023-2028) 30

5 SUS (Single Use System) for Biopharma Process Breakdown Data by Application 31

5.1 Global SUS (Single Use System) for Biopharma Process Historic Market Size by Application (2017-2022) 31

5.2 Global SUS (Single Use System) for Biopharma Process Forecasted Market Size by Application (2023-2028) 32

6 North America 33

6.1 North America SUS (Single Use System) for Biopharma Process Market Size (2017-2028) 33

6.2 North America SUS (Single Use System) for Biopharma Process Market Size by Type 33

6.2.1 North America SUS (Single Use System) for Biopharma Process Market Size by Type (2017-2022) 33

6.2.2 North America SUS (Single Use System) for Biopharma Process Market Size by Type (2023-2028) 34

6.2.3 North America SUS (Single Use System) for Biopharma Process Market Share by Type (2017-2028) 34

6.3 North America SUS (Single Use System) for Biopharma Process Market Size by Application 35

6.3.1 North America SUS (Single Use System) for Biopharma Process Market Size by Application (2017-2022) 35

6.3.2 North America SUS (Single Use System) for Biopharma Process Market Size by Application (2023-2028) 35

6.3.3 North America SUS (Single Use System) for Biopharma Process Market Share by Application (2017-2028) 36

6.4 North America SUS (Single Use System) for Biopharma Process Market Size by Country 36

6.4.1 North America SUS (Single Use System) for Biopharma Process Market Size by Country (2017-2022) 36

6.4.2 North America SUS (Single Use System) for Biopharma Process Market Share by Country (2023-2028) 37

6.4.3 United States 38

6.4.4 Canada 38

6.4.5 Mexico 39

7 Europe 40

7.1 Europe SUS (Single Use System) for Biopharma Process Market Size (2017-2028) 40

7.2 Europe SUS (Single Use System) for Biopharma Process Market Size by Type 40

7.2.1 Europe SUS (Single Use System) for Biopharma Process Market Size by Type (2017-2022) 40

7.2.2 Europe SUS (Single Use System) for Biopharma Process Market Size by Type (2023-2028) 41

7.2.3 Europe SUS (Single Use System) for Biopharma Process Market Share by Type (2017-2028) 41

7.3 Europe SUS (Single Use System) for Biopharma Process Market Size by Application 42

7.3.1 Europe SUS (Single Use System) for Biopharma Process Market Size by Application (2017-2022) 42

7.3.2 Europe SUS (Single Use System) for Biopharma Process Market Size by Application (2023-2028) 42

7.3.3 Europe SUS (Single Use System) for Biopharma Process Market Share by Application (2017-2028) 43

7.4 Europe SUS (Single Use System) for Biopharma Process Market Size by Country 43

7.4.1 Europe SUS (Single Use System) for Biopharma Process Market Size by Country (2017-2022) 43

7.4.2 Europe SUS (Single Use System) for Biopharma Process Market Size by Country (2023-2028) 44

7.4.3 Germany 45

7.4.4 France 45

7.4.5 U.K. 46

7.4.6 Italy 46

7.4.7 Russia 47

8 Asia-Pacific 48

8.1 Asia-Pacific SUS (Single Use System) for Biopharma Process Market Size (2017-2028) 48

8.2 Asia-Pacific SUS (Single Use System) for Biopharma Process Market Size by Type 48

8.2.1 Asia-Pacific SUS (Single Use System) for Biopharma Process Market Size by Type (2017-2022) 48

8.2.2 Asia-Pacific SUS (Single Use System) for Biopharma Process Market Size by Type (2023-2028) 49

8.2.3 Asia-Pacific SUS (Single Use System) for Biopharma Process Market Share by Type (2017-2028) 49

8.3 Asia-Pacific SUS (Single Use System) for Biopharma Process Market Size by Application 50

8.3.1 Asia-Pacific SUS (Single Use System) for Biopharma Process Market Size by Application (2017-2022) 50

8.3.2 Asia-Pacific SUS (Single Use System) for Biopharma Process Market Size by Application (2023-2028) 50

8.3.3 Asia-Pacific SUS (Single Use System) for Biopharma Process Market Share by Application (2017-2028) 51

8.4 Asia-Pacific SUS (Single Use System) for Biopharma Process Market Size by Region 51

8.4.1 Asia-Pacific SUS (Single Use System) for Biopharma Process Market Size by Region (2017-2022) 51

8.4.2 Asia-Pacific SUS (Single Use System) for Biopharma Process Market Size by Region (2023-2028) 52

8.4.3 China 53

8.4.4 Japan 53

8.4.5 South Korea 54

8.4.6 Southeast Asia 54

8.4.7 India 55

8.4.8 Australia 56

9 Latin America 57

9.1 Latin America SUS (Single Use System) for Biopharma Process Market Size (2017-2028) 57

9.2 Latin America SUS (Single Use System) for Biopharma Process Market Size by Type 57

9.2.1 Latin America SUS (Single Use System) for Biopharma Process Market Size by Type (2017-2022) 57

9.2.2 Latin America SUS (Single Use System) for Biopharma Process Market Size by Type (2023-2028) 58

9.2.3 Latin America SUS (Single Use System) for Biopharma Process Market Share by Type (2017-2028) 58

9.3 Latin America SUS (Single Use System) for Biopharma Process Market Size by Application 59

9.3.1 Latin America SUS (Single Use System) for Biopharma Process Market Size by Application (2017-2022) 59

9.3.2 Latin America SUS (Single Use System) for Biopharma Process Market Size by Application (2023-2028) 59

9.3.3 Latin America SUS (Single Use System) for Biopharma Process Market Share by Application (2017-2028) 60

9.4 Latin America SUS (Single Use System) for Biopharma Process Market Size by Country 60

9.4.1 Latin America SUS (Single Use System) for Biopharma Process Market Size by Country (2017-2022) 60

9.4.2 Latin America SUS (Single Use System) for Biopharma Process Market Size by Country (2023-2028) 61

9.4.3 Argentina 62

9.4.4 Brazil 62

10 Middle East & Africa 63

10.1 Middle East & Africa SUS (Single Use System) for Biopharma Process Market Size (2017-2028) 63

10.2 Middle East & Africa SUS (Single Use System) for Biopharma Process Market Size by Type 63

10.2.1 Middle East & Africa SUS (Single Use System) for Biopharma Process Market Size by Type (2017-2022) 63

10.2.2 Middle East & Africa SUS (Single Use System) for Biopharma Process Market Size by Type (2023-2028) 64

10.2.3 Middle East & Africa SUS (Single Use System) for Biopharma Process Market Share by Type (2017-2028) 64

10.3 Middle East & Africa SUS (Single Use System) for Biopharma Process Market Size by Application 65

10.3.1 Middle East & Africa SUS (Single Use System) for Biopharma Process Market Size by Application (2017-2022) 65

10.3.2 Middle East & Africa SUS (Single Use System) for Biopharma Process Market Size by Application (2023-2028) 65

10.3.3 Middle East & Africa SUS (Single Use System) for Biopharma Process Market Share by Application (2017-2028) 66

10.4 Middle East & Africa SUS (Single Use System) for Biopharma Process Market Size by Country 66

10.4.1 Middle East & Africa SUS (Single Use System) for Biopharma Process Market Size by Country (2017-2022) 66

10.4.2 Middle East & Africa SUS (Single Use System) for Biopharma Process Market Size by Country (2023-2028) 67

10.4.3 Turkey 68

10.4.4 Saudi Arabia 68

10.4.5 UAE 69

11 Key Players Profiles 70

11.1 SATAKE MultiMix 70

11.1.1 SATAKE MultiMix Company Details 70

11.1.2 SATAKE MultiMix Business Overview 70

11.1.3 SATAKE MultiMix SUS (Single Use System) for Biopharma Process Introduction 71

11.1.4 SATAKE MultiMix Revenue in SUS (Single Use System) for Biopharma Process Business (2017-2022) 73

11.2 Danaher 73

11.2.1 Danaher Company Details 73

11.2.2 Danaher Business Overview 74

11.2.3 Danaher SUS (Single Use System) for Biopharma Process Introduction 74

11.2.4 Danaher Revenue in SUS (Single Use System) for Biopharma Process Business (2017-2022) 77

11.2.5 Danaher Recent Development 78

11.3 Thermo Fisher 78

11.3.1 Thermo Fisher Company Details 78

11.3.2 Thermo Fisher Business Overview 79

11.3.3 Thermo Fisher SUS (Single Use System) for Biopharma Process Introduction 79

11.3.4 Thermo Fisher Revenue in SUS (Single Use System) for Biopharma Process Business (2017-2022) 81

11.3.5 Thermo Fisher Recent Development 81

11.4 Sartorius 81

11.4.1 Sartorius Company Details 81

11.4.2 Sartorius Business Overview 82

11.4.3 Sartorius SUS (Single Use System) for Biopharma Process Introduction 82

11.4.4 Sartorius Revenue in SUS (Single Use System) for Biopharma Process Business (2017-2022) 84

11.4.5 Sartorius Recent Development 84

11.5 Merck 85

11.5.1 Merck Company Details 85

11.5.2 Merck Business Overview 86

11.5.3 Merck SUS (Single Use System) for Biopharma Process Introduction 86

11.5.4 Merck Revenue in SUS (Single Use System) for Biopharma Process Business (2017-2022) 88

11.5.5 Merck Recent Development 88

11.6 Lepure China 88

11.6.1 Lepure China Company Details 88

11.6.2 Lepure China Business Overview 89

11.6.3 Lepure China SUS (Single Use System) for Biopharma Process Introduction 89

11.6.4 Lepure China Revenue in SUS (Single Use System) for Biopharma Process Business (2017-2022) 92

11.7 JYSS Bio-Engineering 92

11.7.1 JYSS Bio-Engineering Company Details 92

11.7.2 JYSS Bio-Engineering Business Overview 93

11.7.3 JYSS Bio-Engineering SUS (Single Use System) for Biopharma Process Introduction 93

11.7.4 JYSS Bio-Engineering Revenue in SUS (Single Use System) for Biopharma Process Business (2017-2022) 94

11.7.5 JYSS Bio-Engineering Recent Development 95

11.8 Tofflon 95

11.8.1 Tofflon Company Details 95

11.8.2 Tofflon Business Overview 95

11.8.3 Tofflon SUS (Single Use System) for Biopharma Process Introduction 95

11.8.4 Tofflon Revenue in SUS (Single Use System) for Biopharma Process Business (2017-2022) 97

11.9 Duoning Biotechnology 97

11.9.1 Duoning Biotechnology Company Details 97

11.9.2 Duoning Biotechnology Business Overview 97

11.9.3 Duoning Biotechnology SUS (Single Use System) for Biopharma Process Introduction 98

11.9.4 Duoning Biotechnology Revenue in SUS (Single Use System) for Biopharma Process Business (2017-2022) 99

11.10 ABEC 99

11.10.1 ABEC Company Details 99

11.10.2 ABEC Business Overview 99

11.10.3 ABEC SUS (Single Use System) for Biopharma Process Introduction 100

11.10.4 ABEC Revenue in SUS (Single Use System) for Biopharma Process Business (2017-2022) 101

11.10.5 ABEC Recent Development 101

11.11 AUSTAR 101

11.11.1 AUSTAR Company Details 101

11.11.2 AUSTAR Business Overview 102

11.11.3 AUSTAR SUS (Single Use System) for Biopharma Process Introduction 102

11.11.4 AUSTAR Revenue in SUS (Single Use System) for Biopharma Process Business (2017-2022) 103

12 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions 105

13 Appendix 106

13.1 Research Methodology 106

13.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach 106

13.1.2 Data Source 109

13.2 Disclaimer 112

13.3 Author Details 112

Any questions or further requirements about the report, please click

https://us.qyresearch.com/reports/371073/sus-single-use-system-for-biopharma-process

Customization of the Report:

This report can be customized to meet the client’s requirements. Please contact with us ([email protected]), who will ensure that you get a report that suits your needs.

Company Profiles:

QYResearch founded in California, USA in 2007. It is a leading global market research and consulting company. With over 15 years’ experience and professional research team in various cities over the world, QY Research focuses on management consulting, database and seminar services, IPO consulting, industry chain research and customized research to help our clients in providing non-linear revenue model and make them successful. We are globally recognized for our expansive portfolio of services, good corporate citizenship, and our strong commitment to sustainability. Up to now, we have cooperated with more than 59,000 clients across five continents. Let’s work closely with you and build a bold and better future.

Contact Us

QY Research

E-mail: [email protected]

Tel: +1-626-842-1666(US) +852-5808-0956 (HK)

Add: 17890 Castleton Street Suite 369 City of Industry CA 91748 United States