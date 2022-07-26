Tunnel Boring Machine (TBM) Market Analysis Report & Forecast to 2028 – Competitors, Revenue, Market Trends, Share, Size, Growth and Opportunities

The Global Tunnel Boring Machine (TBM) Market Report was published by QY Research recently.

Summary

The global Tunnel Boring Machine (TBM) market is segmented by region (country), company, by Type, and By Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Tunnel Boring Machine (TBM) market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type, and By Application for the period 2016-2027.

The report mentions the prominent market player consisting of:

CRHIC

Herrenknecht

CRCHI

Tianhe Mechanical Equipment

Liaoning Censcience Industry Co., Ltd

JIMT

Robbins

Komatsu

Shanghai Tunnel Engineering Co., Ltd

Hitachi Zosen

Kawasaki

Terratec

Xugong Kaigong

Tunnel Boring Machine (TBM) Market Segment by Type

Soft Ground TBMs

Hard Rock TBMs

Tunnel Boring Machine (TBM) Market Segment by Application

City Rail System

Railway and Highway

Municipal Engineering

Others

The report on the Tunnel Boring Machine (TBM) market covers the following region (country) analysis:

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Southeast Asia

Other Regions

Europe

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Southern Europe

Nordic

Central Europe

South America

Brazil

Other Regions

Middle East & Africa

Key Objectives of This Report

To study and analyze the global Tunnel Boring Machine (TBM) consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.

To understand the structure of Tunnel Boring Machine (TBM) market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Tunnel Boring Machine (TBM) manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Tunnel Boring Machine (TBM) with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks).

To project the consumption of Tunnel Boring Machine (TBM) submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Contents

1 TUNNEL BORING MACHINE (TBM) MARKET OVERVIEW 1

1.1 Tunnel Boring Machine (TBM) Introduction 1

1.2 Market Analysis by Type 1

1.2.1 Overview: Global Tunnel Boring Machine (TBM) Revenue by Type: 2017 Versus 2021 Versus 2028 1

1.2.2 Soft Ground TBMs 2

1.2.3 Hard Rock TBMs 3

1.3 Market Analysis by Application 4

1.3.1 Overview: Global Tunnel Boring Machine (TBM) Revenue by Application: 2017 Versus 2021 Versus 2028 4

1.3.2 Global Tunnel Boring Machine (TBM) Revenue Market Share by Application 5

1.3.3 Railway and Highway 5

1.3.4 Municipal Engineering 6

1.3.5 City Rail System 7

1.4 Global Tunnel Boring Machine (TBM) Market Size & Forecast 8

1.4.1 Global Tunnel Boring Machine (TBM) Sales in Revenue (2017-2028) 8

1.4.2 Global Tunnel Boring Machine (TBM) Sales in Volume (2017-2028) 10

1.5 Market Drivers, Restraints and Trends 10

1.5.1 Tunnel Boring Machine (TBM) Market Drivers 10

1.5.2 Tunnel Boring Machine (TBM) Market Restraints 11

1.5.3 Tunnel Boring Machine (TBM) Trends Analysis 11

2 MANUFACTURERS PROFILES 12

2.1 CRHIC 12

2.1.1 Company Profile 12

2.1.2 Product Picture and Specifications 13

2.1.3 Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 13

2.1.4 Contact Information 14

2.2 Herrenknecht 14

2.2.1 Company Profile 14

2.2.2 Product Picture and Specifications 15

2.2.3 Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 16

2.2.4 Contact Information 16

2.3 CRCHI 17

2.3.1 Company Profile 17

2.3.2 Product Picture and Specifications 17

2.3.3 Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 18

2.3.4 Contact Information 19

2.4 Tianhe Mechanical Equipment 19

2.4.1 Company Profile 19

2.4.2 Product Picture and Specifications 20

2.4.3 Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 21

2.4.4 Contact Information 21

2.5 Liaoning Censcience Industry Co., Ltd 21

2.5.1 Company Profile 21

2.5.2 Product Picture and Specifications 22

2.5.3 Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 23

2.5.4 Contact Information 23

2.6 JIMT 24

2.6.1 Company Profile 24

2.6.2 Product Picture and Specifications 24

2.6.3 Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 25

2.6.4 Contact Information 25

2.7 Robbins 26

2.7.1 Company Profile 26

2.7.2 Product Picture and Specifications 27

2.7.3 Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 27

2.7.4 Contact Information 27

2.8 Komatsu 28

2.8.1 Company Profile 28

2.8.2 Product Picture and Specifications 28

2.8.3 Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 29

2.8.4 Contact Information 30

2.9 Shanghai Tunnel Engineering Co., Ltd 30

2.9.1 Company Profile 30

2.9.2 Product Picture and Specifications 31

2.9.3 Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 31

2.9.4 Contact Information 31

2.10 Hitachi Zosen Corporation 32

2.10.1 Company Profile 32

2.10.2 Product Picture and Specifications 32

2.10.3 Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 33

2.10.4 Contact Information 34

2.11 Kawasaki 34

2.11.1 Company Profile 34

2.11.2 Product Picture and Specifications 34

2.11.3 Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 36

2.11.4 Contact Information 36

2.12 Terratec 36

2.12.1 Company Profile 36

2.12.2 Product Picture and Specifications 37

2.12.3 Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 38

2.12.4 Contact Information 38

2.13 Xugong Kaigong 38

2.13.1 Company Profile 39

2.13.2 Product Picture and Specifications 39

2.13.3 Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 40

2.13.4 Contact Information 40

3 GLOBAL TUNNEL BORING MACHINE (TBM) BREAKDOWN DATA BY MANUFACTURER 41

3.1 Global Tunnel Boring Machine (TBM) Sales in Volume by Manufacturer (2019-2022) 41

3.2 Global Tunnel Boring Machine (TBM) Revenue by Manufacturer (2019-2022) 42

3.3 Key Manufacturer Market Position in Tunnel Boring Machine (TBM) 44

3.4 Market Concentration Rate 45

3.4.1 Top 3 Tunnel Boring Machine (TBM) Manufacturer Market Share in 2021 45

3.4.2 Top 5 Tunnel Boring Machine (TBM) Manufacturer Market Share in 2021 46

3.5 Global Tunnel Boring Machine (TBM) Headquarter Distribution by Players 46

3.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion 47

4 MARKET ANALYSIS BY REGION 48

4.1 Global Tunnel Boring Machine (TBM) Market Size by Region 48

4.1.1 Global Tunnel Boring Machine (TBM) Sales in Volume by Region (2017-2028) 48

4.1.2 Global Tunnel Boring Machine (TBM) Revenue by Region (2017-2028) 49

4.2 North America Tunnel Boring Machine (TBM) Revenue (2017-2028) 51

4.3 Europe Tunnel Boring Machine (TBM) Revenue (2017-2028) 52

4.4 Asia-Pacific Tunnel Boring Machine (TBM) Revenue (2017-2028) 53

4.5 South America Tunnel Boring Machine (TBM) Revenue (2017-2028) 54

4.6 Middle East & Africa Tunnel Boring Machine (TBM) Revenue (2017-2028) 55

5 MARKET SEGMENT BY TYPE 56

5.1 Global Tunnel Boring Machine (TBM) Sales in Volume by Type (2017-2028) 56

5.2 Global Tunnel Boring Machine (TBM) Revenue by Type (2017-2028) 57

5.3 Global Tunnel Boring Machine (TBM) Price by Type (2017-2028) 58

6 MARKET SEGMENT BY APPLICATION 59

6.1 Global Tunnel Boring Machine (TBM) Sales in Volume by Application (2017-2028) 59

6.2 Global Tunnel Boring Machine (TBM) Revenue by Application (2017-2028) 60

6.3 Global Tunnel Boring Machine (TBM) Price by Application (2017-2028) 61

7 NORTH AMERICA BY COUNTRY, BY TYPE, AND BY APPLICATION 63

7.1 North America Tunnel Boring Machine (TBM) Sales by Type (2017-2028) 63

7.2 North America Tunnel Boring Machine (TBM) Market Size by Country 63

7.2.1 North America Tunnel Boring Machine (TBM) Sales in Volume by Country (2017-2028) 63

7.2.2 North America Tunnel Boring Machine (TBM) Revenue by Country (2017-2028) 64

7.2.3 United States Market Size and Forecast (2017-2028) 66

7.2.4 Canada Market Size and Forecast (2017-2028) 67

7.2.5 Mexico Market Size and Forecast (2017-2028) 68

8 EUROPE BY COUNTRY, BY TYPE, AND BY APPLICATION 69

8.1 Europe Tunnel Boring Machine (TBM) Sales by Type (2017-2028) 69

8.2 Europe Tunnel Boring Machine (TBM) Market Size by Country 69

8.2.1 Europe Tunnel Boring Machine (TBM) Sales in Volume by Country (2017-2028) 69

8.2.2 Europe Tunnel Boring Machine (TBM) Revenue by Country (2017-2028) 70

8.2.3 Western Europe Market Size and Forecast (2017-2028) 72

8.2.4 Southern Europe Market Size and Forecast (2017-2028) 73

8.2.5 Eastern Europe Market Size and Forecast (2017-2028) 74

8.2.6 Nordic Market Size and Forecast (2017-2028) 75

8.2.7 Central Europe Market Size and Forecast (2017-2028) 76

9 ASIA-PACIFIC BY REGION, BY TYPE, AND BY APPLICATION 77

9.1 Asia-Pacific Tunnel Boring Machine (TBM) Sales by Type (2017-2028) 77

9.2 Asia-Pacific Tunnel Boring Machine (TBM) Market Size by Region 77

9.2.1 Asia-Pacific Tunnel Boring Machine (TBM) Sales in Volume by Region (2017-2028) 77

9.2.2 Asia-Pacific Tunnel Boring Machine (TBM) Revenue by Region (2017-2028) 78

9.2.3 China Market Size and Forecast (2017-2028) 81

9.2.4 Japan Market Size and Forecast (2017-2028) 82

9.2.5 South Korea Market Size and Forecast (2017-2028) 83

9.2.6 India Market Size and Forecast (2017-2028) 84

9.2.7 Southeast Asia Market Size and Forecast (2017-2028) 85

10 SOUTH AMERICA BY COUNTRY, BY TYPE, AND BY APPLICATION 86

10.1 South America Tunnel Boring Machine (TBM) Sales by Type (2017-2028) 86

10.2 South America Tunnel Boring Machine (TBM) Market Size by Country 86

10.2.1 South America Tunnel Boring Machine (TBM) Sales in Volume by Country (2017-2028) 86

10.2.2 South America Tunnel Boring Machine (TBM) Revenue by Country (2017-2028) 87

10.2.3 Brazil Market Size and Forecast (2017-2028) 89

11 MIDDLE EAST & AFRICA BY COUNTRY, BY TYPE, AND BY APPLICATION 90

11.1 Middle East & Africa Tunnel Boring Machine (TBM) Sales by Type (2017-2028) 90

11.2 Middle East & Africa Tunnel Boring Machine (TBM) Market Size by Country 90

11.2.1 Middle East & Africa Tunnel Boring Machine (TBM) Sales in Volume by Country (2017-2028) 90

11.2.2 Middle East & Africa Tunnel Boring Machine (TBM) Revenue by Country (2017-2028) 92

11.2.3 Middle East Market Size and Forecast (2017-2028) 94

11.2.4 Africa Market Size and Forecast (2017-2028) 95

12 RAW MATERIAL AND INDUSTRY CHAIN 96

12.1 Raw Material of Tunnel Boring Machine (TBM) and Key Manufacturers 96

12.2 Manufacturing Costs Percentage of Tunnel Boring Machine (TBM) 96

12.3 Tunnel Boring Machine (TBM) Production Process 97

13 SALES CHANNEL, DISTRIBUTORS, TRADERS AND DEALERS 98

13.1 Sales Channel 98

13.1.1 Direct Marketing 98

13.1.2 Indirect Marketing 98

13.1.3 Sales Channel of Tunnel Boring Machine (TBM) 98

13.2 Tunnel Boring Machine (TBM) Distributors 99

14 RESEARCH FINDINGS AND CONCLUSION 101

15 APPENDIX 102

15.1 Research Methodology 102

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach 102

15.1.2 Data Source 105

15.2 Author Details 108

15.3 Disclaimer 108

