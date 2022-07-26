Vacuum Wafer Chucks Market Analysis Report & Forecast to 2028 – Competitors, Revenue, Market Trends, Share, Size, Growth and Opportunities

The Global Vacuum Wafer Chucks Market Report was published by QY Research recently.

Summary

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the global Vacuum Wafer Chucks market size is estimated to be worth US$ 197.18 million in 2022 and is forecast to a readjusted size of US$ 277.53 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 5.86% during the forecast period 2022-2028. Fully considering the economic change by this health crisis, 300 mm accounting for 74.91% of the Vacuum Wafer Chucks global market in 2021, is projected to value US$ 223.77 million by 2028, growing at a revised 6.96% CAGR from 2022 to 2028.

The global key manufacturers of Vacuum Wafer Chucks include Disco, NTK CERATEC, Tokyo Seimitsu, Kyocera, KINIK Company, Cepheus Technology, etc. In 2021, the global top five players hold a share approximately 89.41% in terms of revenue.

In terms of production side, this report researches the Vacuum Wafer Chucks production, growth rate, market share by manufacturers and by region (region level and country level), from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.

In terms of sales side, this report focuses on the sales of Vacuum Wafer Chucks by region (region level and country level), by company, by Type and by Application from 2017 to 2022 and forecast to 2028.

Full Report Description, Table of Figure, Chart, Free sample, etc. please click

https://us.qyresearch.com/reports/371076/vacuum-wafer-chucks

The report mentions the prominent market player consisting of:

Disco

NTK CERATEC CO., LTD.

Tokyo Seimitsu

Kyocera

KINIK Company

Cepheus Technology Ltd.

Zhengzhou Research Institute for Abrasives & Grinding Co., Ltd.

SemiXicon

MACTECH

RPS Co., Ltd.

Vacuum Wafer Chucks Market Segment by Type

200 mm

300 mm

Others

Vacuum Wafer Chucks Market Segment by Application

Wafer Suppliers

Semiconductor Equipment Suppliers

The report on the Vacuum Wafer Chucks market covers the following region (country) analysis:

Production by Region

Japan

Taiwan (China)

Others

Sales by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

Taiwan (China)

China (Ex. Taiwan)

Japan

South Korea

Others

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Rest of Europe

Latin America

Brazil

Middle East & Africa

Key Objectives of This Report

To study and analyze the global Vacuum Wafer Chucks consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.

To understand the structure of Vacuum Wafer Chucks market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Vacuum Wafer Chucks manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Vacuum Wafer Chucks with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks).

To project the consumption of Vacuum Wafer Chucks submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage 1

1.1 Vacuum Wafer Chucks Product Introduction 1

1.2 Market by Type 1

1.2.1 Global Vacuum Wafer Chucks Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028 1

1.2.2 200 mm 2

1.2.3 300 mm 3

1.2.4 Others 3

1.3 Market by Application 3

1.3.1 Global Vacuum Wafer Chucks Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028 3

1.3.2 Wafer Suppliers 4

1.3.3 Semiconductor Equipment Suppliers 4

1.4 Study Objectives 5

1.5 Years Considered 6

2 Global Vacuum Wafer Chucks Production 7

2.1 Global Vacuum Wafer Chucks Production Capacity (2017-2028) 7

2.2 Global Vacuum Wafer Chucks Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028 7

2.3 Global Vacuum Wafer Chucks Production by Region 8

2.3.1 Global Vacuum Wafer Chucks Historic Production by Region (2017-2022) 8

2.3.2 Global Vacuum Wafer Chucks Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028) 9

2.4 Japan 10

2.5 Taiwan (China) 11

3 Global Vacuum Wafer Chucks Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts 12

3.1 Global Vacuum Wafer Chucks Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028 12

3.2 Global Vacuum Wafer Chucks Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028 13

3.3 Global Vacuum Wafer Chucks Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028 15

3.4 Global Vacuum Wafer Chucks Sales by Region 16

3.4.1 Global Vacuum Wafer Chucks Sales by Region (2017-2022) 16

3.4.2 Global Sales Vacuum Wafer Chucks by Region (2023-2028) 17

3.5 Global Vacuum Wafer Chucks Revenue by Region 18

3.5.1 Global Vacuum Wafer Chucks Revenue by Region (2017-2022) 18

3.5.2 Global Vacuum Wafer Chucks Revenue by Region (2023-2028) 19

3.6 North America 20

3.7 Europe 22

3.8 Asia-Pacific 24

3.9 Latin America 26

3.10 Middle East & Africa 28

4 Competition by Manufacturers 30

4.1 Global Vacuum Wafer Chucks Sales by Manufacturers 30

4.1.1 Global Vacuum Wafer Chucks Sales by Manufacturers (2017-2022) 30

4.1.2 Global Vacuum Wafer Chucks Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2022) 31

4.2 Global Vacuum Wafer Chucks Revenue by Manufacturers 31

4.2.1 Global Vacuum Wafer Chucks Revenue by Manufacturers (2017-2022) 31

4.2.2 Global Vacuum Wafer Chucks Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2022) 32

4.3 Global Vacuum Wafer Chucks Sales Price by Manufacturers (2017-2022) 34

4.4 Global Vacuum Wafer Chucks Gross Margin by Manufacturers (2017-2022) 35

4.5 Analysis of Competitive Landscape 35

4.5.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) 35

4.5.2 Global Vacuum Wafer Chucks Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3) 36

4.5.3 Global Vacuum Wafer Chucks Manufacturers Geographical Distribution 38

5 Market Size by Type 40

5.1 Global Vacuum Wafer Chucks Sales by Type 40

5.1.1 Global Vacuum Wafer Chucks Historical Sales by Type (2017-2022) 40

5.1.2 Global Vacuum Wafer Chucks Forecasted Sales by Type (2023-2028) 40

5.1.3 Global Vacuum Wafer Chucks Sales Market Share by Type (2017-2028) 41

5.2 Global Vacuum Wafer Chucks Revenue by Type 41

5.2.1 Global Vacuum Wafer Chucks Historical Revenue by Type (2017-2022) 41

5.2.2 Global Vacuum Wafer Chucks Forecasted Revenue by Type (2023-2028) 42

5.2.3 Global Vacuum Wafer Chucks Revenue Market Share by Type (2017-2028) 42

5.3 Global Vacuum Wafer Chucks Price by Type 43

5.3.1 Global Vacuum Wafer Chucks Price by Type (2017-2022) 43

5.3.2 Global Vacuum Wafer Chucks Price Forecast by Type (2023-2028) 43

6 Market Size by Application 44

6.1 Global Vacuum Wafer Chucks Sales by Application 44

6.1.1 Global Vacuum Wafer Chucks Historical Sales by Application (2017-2022) 44

6.1.2 Global Vacuum Wafer Chucks Forecasted Sales by Application (2023-2028) 44

6.1.3 Global Vacuum Wafer Chucks Sales Market Share by Application (2017-2028) 45

6.2 Global Vacuum Wafer Chucks Revenue by Application 45

6.2.1 Global Vacuum Wafer Chucks Historical Revenue by Application (2017-2022) 45

6.2.2 Global Vacuum Wafer Chucks Forecasted Revenue by Application (2023-2028) 46

6.2.3 Global Vacuum Wafer Chucks Revenue Market Share by Application (2017-2028) 46

6.3 Global Vacuum Wafer Chucks Price by Application 47

6.3.1 Global Vacuum Wafer Chucks Price by Application (2017-2022) 47

6.3.2 Global Vacuum Wafer Chucks Price Forecast by Application (2023-2028) 47

7 North America 48

7.1 North America Vacuum Wafer Chucks Market Size by Type 48

7.1.1 North America Vacuum Wafer Chucks Sales by Type (2017-2028) 48

7.1.2 North America Vacuum Wafer Chucks Revenue by Type (2017-2028) 49

7.2 North America Vacuum Wafer Chucks Market Size by Application 50

7.2.1 North America Vacuum Wafer Chucks Sales by Application (2017-2028) 50

7.2.2 North America Vacuum Wafer Chucks Revenue by Application (2017-2028) 52

7.3 North America Vacuum Wafer Chucks Sales by Country 53

7.3.1 North America Vacuum Wafer Chucks Sales by Country (2017-2028) 53

7.3.2 North America Vacuum Wafer Chucks Revenue by Country (2017-2028) 54

7.3.3 United States 56

7.3.4 Canada 57

8 Europe 58

8.1 Europe Vacuum Wafer Chucks Market Size by Type 58

8.1.1 Europe Vacuum Wafer Chucks Sales by Type (2017-2028) 58

8.1.2 Europe Vacuum Wafer Chucks Revenue by Type (2017-2028) 59

8.2 Europe Vacuum Wafer Chucks Market Size by Application 60

8.2.1 Europe Vacuum Wafer Chucks Sales by Application (2017-2028) 60

8.2.2 Europe Vacuum Wafer Chucks Revenue by Application (2017-2028) 61

8.3 Europe Vacuum Wafer Chucks Sales by Country 63

8.3.1 Europe Vacuum Wafer Chucks Sales by Country (2017-2028) 63

8.3.2 Europe Vacuum Wafer Chucks Revenue by Country (2017-2028) 65

8.3.3 Germany 67

8.3.4 UK 68

8.3.5 France 69

8.3.6 Russia 70

8.3.7 Italy 71

9 Asia-Pacific 72

9.1 Asia-Pacific Vacuum Wafer Chucks Market Size by Type 72

9.1.1 Asia-Pacific Vacuum Wafer Chucks Sales by Type (2017-2028) 72

9.1.2 Asia-Pacific Vacuum Wafer Chucks Revenue by Type (2017-2028) 73

9.2 Asia-Pacific Vacuum Wafer Chucks Market Size by Application 74

9.2.1 Asia-Pacific Vacuum Wafer Chucks Sales by Application (2017-2028) 74

9.2.2 Asia-Pacific Vacuum Wafer Chucks Revenue by Application (2017-2028) 76

9.3 Asia-Pacific Vacuum Wafer Chucks Sales by Country 77

9.3.1 Asia-Pacific Vacuum Wafer Chucks Sales by Country (2017-2028) 77

9.3.2 Asia-Pacific Vacuum Wafer Chucks Revenue by Country (2017-2028) 79

9.3.3 Taiwan (China) 81

9.3.4 China (Ex. Taiwan) 82

9.3.5 Japan 83

9.3.6 South Korea 84

10 Latin America 85

10.1 Latin America Vacuum Wafer Chucks Market Size by Type 85

10.1.1 Latin America Vacuum Wafer Chucks Sales by Type (2017-2028) 85

10.1.2 Latin America Vacuum Wafer Chucks Revenue by Type (2017-2028) 86

10.2 Latin America Vacuum Wafer Chucks Market Size by Application 87

10.2.1 Latin America Vacuum Wafer Chucks Sales by Application (2017-2028) 87

10.2.2 Latin America Vacuum Wafer Chucks Revenue by Application (2017-2028) 89

10.3 Latin America Vacuum Wafer Chucks Sales by Country 90

10.3.1 Latin America Vacuum Wafer Chucks Sales by Country (2017-2028) 90

10.3.2 Latin America Vacuum Wafer Chucks Revenue by Country (2017-2028) 91

10.3.3 Brazil 92

11 Middle East and Africa 93

11.1 Middle East and Africa Vacuum Wafer Chucks Market Size by Type 93

11.1.1 Middle East and Africa Vacuum Wafer Chucks Sales by Type (2017-2028) 93

11.1.2 Middle East and Africa Vacuum Wafer Chucks Revenue by Type (2017-2028) 94

11.2 Middle East and Africa Vacuum Wafer Chucks Market Size by Application 96

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Vacuum Wafer Chucks Sales by Application (2017-2028) 96

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Vacuum Wafer Chucks Revenue by Application (2017-2028) 97

11.3 Middle East and Africa Vacuum Wafer Chucks Sales by Country 98

11.3.1 Middle East and Africa Vacuum Wafer Chucks Sales by Country (2017-2028) 98

11.3.2 Middle East and Africa Vacuum Wafer Chucks Revenue by Country (2017-2028) 100

11.3.3 Middle East 102

12 Corporate Profile 103

12.1 Disco 103

12.1.1 Disco Corporation Information 103

12.1.2 Disco Overview 103

12.1.3 Disco Vacuum Wafer Chucks Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 104

12.1.4 Disco Vacuum Wafer Chucks Product Introduction 104

12.2 NTK CERATEC 105

12.2.1 NTK CERATEC Corporation Information 105

12.2.2 NTK CERATEC Overview 105

12.2.3 NTK CERATEC Vacuum Wafer Chucks Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 106

12.2.4 NTK CERATEC Vacuum Wafer Chucks Product Introduction 106

12.3 Tokyo Seimitsu 107

12.3.1 Tokyo Seimitsu Corporation Information 107

12.3.2 Tokyo Seimitsu Overview 108

12.3.3 Tokyo Seimitsu Vacuum Wafer Chucks Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 108

12.3.4 Tokyo Seimitsu Vacuum Wafer Chucks Product Introduction 109

12.4 Kyocera 109

12.4.1 Kyocera Corporation Information 109

12.4.2 Kyocera Overview 110

12.4.3 Kyocera Vacuum Wafer Chucks Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 110

12.4.4 Kyocera Vacuum Wafer Chucks Product Introduction 110

12.5 KINIK Company 111

12.5.1 KINIK Company Corporation Information 111

12.5.2 KINIK Company Overview 111

12.5.3 KINIK Company Vacuum Wafer Chucks Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 112

12.5.4 KINIK Company Vacuum Wafer Chucks Product Introduction 112

12.6 Cepheus Technology 113

12.6.1 Cepheus Technology Corporation Information 113

12.6.2 Cepheus Technology Overview 114

12.6.3 Cepheus Technology Vacuum Wafer Chucks Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 114

12.6.4 Cepheus Technology Vacuum Wafer Chucks Product Introduction 114

12.7 Zhengzhou Research Institute for Abrasives & Grinding 115

12.7.1 Zhengzhou Research Institute for Abrasives & Grinding Corporation Information 115

12.7.2 Zhengzhou Research Institute for Abrasives & Grinding Overview 116

12.7.3 Zhengzhou Research Institute for Abrasives & Grinding Vacuum Wafer Chucks Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 117

12.7.4 Zhengzhou Research Institute for Abrasives & Grinding Vacuum Wafer Chucks Product Introduction 117

12.8 SemiXicon 118

12.8.1 SemiXicon Corporation Information 118

12.8.2 SemiXicon Overview 119

12.8.3 SemiXicon Vacuum Wafer Chucks Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 119

12.8.4 SemiXicon Vacuum Wafer Chucks Product Introduction 120

12.9 MACTECH 121

12.9.1 MACTECH Corporation Information 121

12.9.2 MACTECH Overview 121

12.9.3 MACTECH Vacuum Wafer Chucks Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 122

12.9.4 MACTECH Vacuum Wafer Chucks Product Introduction 123

12.10 RPS 123

12.10.1 RPS Corporation Information 123

12.10.2 RPS Overview 124

12.10.3 RPS Vacuum Wafer Chucks Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 124

12.10.4 RPS Vacuum Wafer Chucks Product Introduction 125

13 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis 126

13.1 Vacuum Wafer Chucks Industry Chain Analysis 126

13.2 Vacuum Wafer Chucks Key Raw Materials 126

13.2.1 Key Raw Materials 126

13.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers 127

13.3 Vacuum Wafer Chucks Production Mode & Process 128

13.4 Vacuum Wafer Chucks Sales and Marketing 128

13.4.1 Vacuum Wafer Chucks Sales Channels 128

13.4.2 Vacuum Wafer Chucks Distributors 128

13.5 Vacuum Wafer Chucks Customers 129

14 Vacuum Wafer Chucks Market Dynamics 130

14.1.1 Vacuum Wafer Chucks Industry Trends 130

14.1.2 Vacuum Wafer Chucks Market Drivers 131

14.1.3 Vacuum Wafer Chucks Market Challenges 131

14.1.4 Vacuum Wafer Chucks Market Restraints 132

15 Key Findings in the Global Vacuum Wafer Chucks Study 133

16 Appendix 134

16.1 Research Methodology 134

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach 134

16.1.2 Data Source 138

16.2 Author Details 141

16.3 Disclaimer 142

Any questions or further requirements about the report, please click

https://us.qyresearch.com/reports/371076/vacuum-wafer-chucks

