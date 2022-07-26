Welding Robotics Market Analysis Report & Forecast to 2028 – Competitors, Revenue, Market Trends, Share, Size, Growth and Opportunities
The Global Welding Robotics Market Report was published by QY Research recently.
Summary
Based on our recent survey, the revenue will be US$ 9,938.4 million in 2022 from US$ 8,890.1 million in 2021. The market size of Welding Robotics will reach US$ 19,337.0 million in 2028, with a CAGR of 11.73% from 2022 to 2028.
The report mentions the prominent market player consisting of:
Fanuc
ABB
Yaskawa
KUKA
Kawasaki Heavy Industries
Nachi-Fujikoshi
Mitsubishi
Hyundai Robotics
Comau
Yamaha
EFORT Group
Nanjing Estun
Daihen
Staubli
Siasun
STEP
Panasonic
Cloos
IGM Robotersysteme
Chengdu CRP
Welding Robotics Market Segment by Type
Arc Welding
Spot Welding
Others
Welding Robotics Market Segment by Application
Automotive & Transportation
Electrical & Electronics
Metals & Machinery
Others
The report on the Welding Robotics market covers the following region (country) analysis:
North America
U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Southeast Asia
Others
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Others
South America
Argentina
Brazil
Others
Middle East & Africa
Key Objectives of This Report
To study and analyze the global Welding Robotics consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.
To understand the structure of Welding Robotics market by identifying its various subsegments.
Focuses on the key global Welding Robotics manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the Welding Robotics with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks).
To project the consumption of Welding Robotics submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
Table of Contents
1 WELDING ROBOTICS MARKET OVERVIEW 1
1.1 Welding Robotics Product Overview 1
1.2 Welding Robotics Market Segment by Type 3
1.3 Global Welding Robotics Market Size by Type (2017-2028) 4
1.3.1 Global Welding Robotics Market Size Overview by Type 5
1.3.2 Global Welding Robotics Historic Market Size Review by Type (2017-2022) 5
1.3.3 Global Welding Robotics Market Size Forecast by Type (2023-2028) 7
1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type (2017-2022) 8
1.4.1 North America Welding Robotics Sales Breakdown by Type (2017-2022) 8
1.4.2 Europe Welding Robotics Sales Breakdown by Type (2017-2022) 9
1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Welding Robotics Sales Breakdown by Type (2017-2022) 9
1.4.4 South America Welding Robotics Sales Breakdown by Type (2017-2022) 10
1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Welding Robotics Sales Breakdown by Type (2017-2022) 10
2 WELDING ROBOTICS MARKET COMPETITION BY COMPANY 12
2.1 Global Top Players by Welding Robotics Sales (2019-2021) 12
2.2 Global Top Players by Welding Robotics Revenue (2019-2021) 14
2.3 Global Top Players by Welding Robotics Average Selling Price (ASP) & (2019-2021) 16
2.4 Welding Robotics Market Competitive Situation and Trends 17
2.4.1 Welding Robotics Market Concentration Rate (2019-2021) 17
2.4.2 Global 5 Largest Manufacturers by Welding Robotics Revenue in 2021 18
2.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 18
3 WELDING ROBOTICS STATUS AND OUTLOOK BY REGION 19
3.1 Global Welding Robotics Market Size and CAGR by Region 19
3.2 Global Welding Robotics Market Size Market Share by Region (2017-2022) 19
3.2.1 Global Welding Robotics Sales Market Share by Region (2017-2022) 19
3.2.2 Global Welding Robotics Revenue Market Share by Region (2017-2022) 20
3.2.3 Global Welding Robotics Sales, Revenue, Price (2017-2022) 20
3.3 Global Welding Robotics Market Size Market Share by Region (2023-2028) 21
3.3.1 Global Welding Robotics Sales Market Share by Region (2023-2028) 21
3.3.2 Global Welding Robotics Revenue Market Share by Region (2023-2028) 21
3.3.3 Global Welding Robotics Sales, Revenue, Price (2023-2028) 22
4 WELDING ROBOTICS BY APPLICATION 23
4.1 Welding Robotics Segment by Application 23
4.2 Global Welding Robotics Sales by Application 24
4.3 Global Welding Robotics Historic Sales by Application (2017-2022) 24
4.4 Global Welding Robotics Forecasted Sales by Application (2023-2028) 25
4.5 Key Regions Welding Robotics Market Size by Application 26
4.5.1 North America Welding Robotics by Application 26
4.5.2 Europe Welding Robotics by Application 26
4.5.3 Asia-Pacific Welding Robotics by Application 26
4.5.4 South America Welding Robotics by Application 27
4.5.5 Middle East and Africa Welding Robotics by Application 27
5 NORTH AMERICA WELDING ROBOTICS MARKET SIZE BY COUNTRY 28
5.1 North America Welding Robotics Market Size Market Share by Country (2017-2022) 28
5.1.1 North America Welding Robotics Sales Market Share by Country (2017-2022) 28
5.1.2 North America Welding Robotics Revenue Market Share by Country (2017-2022) 28
5.2 North America Welding Robotics Market Size Market Share by Country (2023-2028) 29
5.2.1 North America Welding Robotics Sales Market Share by Country (2023-2028) 29
5.2.2 North America Welding Robotics Revenue Market Share by Country (2023-2028) 29
6 EUROPE WELDING ROBOTICS MARKET SIZE BY COUNTRY 31
6.1 Europe Welding Robotics Market Size Market Share by Country (2017-2022) 31
6.1.1 Europe Welding Robotics Sales Market Share by Country (2017-2022) 31
6.1.2 Europe Welding Robotics Revenue Market Share by Country (2017-2022) 31
6.2 Europe Welding Robotics Market Size Market Share by Country (2023-2028) 32
6.2.1 Europe Welding Robotics Sales Market Share by Country (2023-2028) 32
6.2.2 Europe Welding Robotics Revenue Market Share by Country (2023-2028) 33
7 ASIA-PACIFIC WELDING ROBOTICS MARKET SIZE BY REGION 34
7.1 Asia-Pacific Welding Robotics Market Size Market Share by Region (2017-2022) 34
7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Welding Robotics Sales Market Share by Region (2017-2022) 34
7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Welding Robotics Revenue Market Share by Region (2017-2022) 34
7.2 Asia-Pacific Welding Robotics Market Size Market Share by Region (2023-2028) 35
7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Welding Robotics Sales Market Share by Region (2023-2028) 35
7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Welding Robotics Revenue Market Share by Region (2023-2028) 36
8 SOUTH AMERICA WELDING ROBOTICS MARKET SIZE BY COUNTRY 37
8.1 South America Welding Robotics Market Size Market Share by Country (2017-2022) 37
8.1.1 South America Welding Robotics Sales Market Share by Country (2017-2022) 37
8.1.2 South America Welding Robotics Revenue Market Share by Country (2017-2022) 37
8.2 South America Welding Robotics Market Size Market Share by Country (2023-2028) 38
8.2.1 South America Welding Robotics Sales Market Share by Country (2023-2028) 38
8.2.2 South America Welding Robotics Revenue Market Share by Country (2023-2028) 38
9 MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA WELDING ROBOTICS MARKET SIZE BY COUNTRY 40
9.1 Middle East and Africa Welding Robotics Market Size Market Share by Country (2017-2022) 40
9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Welding Robotics Sales Market Share by Country (2017-2022) 40
9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Welding Robotics Revenue Market Share by Country (2017-2022) 40
9.2 Middle East and Africa Welding Robotics Market Size Market Share by Country (2023-2028) 41
9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Welding Robotics Sales Market Share by Country (2023-2028) 41
9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Welding Robotics Revenue Market Share by Country (2023-2028) 41
10 COMPANY PROFILES 43
10.1 Fanuc 43
10.1.1 Fanuc Corporation Information 43
10.1.2 Fanuc Description, Business Overview 43
10.1.3 Fanuc Welding Robotics Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2019-2021) 44
10.1.4 Fanuc Welding Robotics Products Offered 44
10.2 ABB 44
10.2.1 ABB Corporation Information 44
10.2.2 ABB Description, Business Overview 45
10.2.3 ABB Welding Robotics Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2019-2021) 45
10.2.4 ABB Welding Robotics Products Offered 46
10.3 Yaskawa 46
10.3.1 Yaskawa Corporation Information 46
10.3.2 Yaskawa Description, Business Overview 47
10.3.3 Yaskawa Welding Robotics Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2019-2021) 47
10.3.4 Yaskawa Welding Robotics Products Offered 47
10.4 KUKA 48
10.4.1 KUKA Corporation Information 48
10.4.2 KUKA Description, Business Overview 49
10.4.3 KUKA Welding Robotics Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2019-2021) 49
10.4.4 KUKA Welding Robotics Products Offered 49
10.5 Kawasaki Heavy Industries 50
10.5.1 Kawasaki Heavy Industries Corporation Information 50
10.5.2 Kawasaki Heavy Industries Description, Business Overview 50
10.5.3 Kawasaki Heavy Industries Welding Robotics Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2019-2021) 50
10.5.4 Kawasaki Heavy Industries Welding Robotics Products Offered 51
10.6 Nachi-Fujikoshi 51
10.6.1 Nachi-Fujikoshi Corporation Information 51
10.6.2 Nachi-Fujikoshi Description, Business Overview 52
10.6.3 Nachi-Fujikoshi Welding Robotics Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2019-2021) 53
10.6.4 Nachi-Fujikoshi Welding Robotics Products Offered 53
10.7 Mitsubishi 54
10.7.1 Mitsubishi Corporation Information 54
10.7.2 Mitsubishi Description, Business Overview 54
10.7.3 Mitsubishi Welding Robotics Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2019-2021) 54
10.7.4 Mitsubishi Welding Robotics Products Offered 55
10.8 Hyundai Robotics 55
10.8.1 Hyundai Robotics Corporation Information 55
10.8.2 Hyundai Robotics Description, Business Overview 56
10.8.3 Hyundai Robotics Welding Robotics Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2019-2021) 56
10.8.4 Hyundai Robotics Welding Robotics Products Offered 56
10.9 Comau 57
10.9.1 Comau Corporation Information 57
10.9.2 Comau Description, Business Overview 57
10.9.3 Comau Welding Robotics Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2019-2021) 58
10.9.4 Comau Welding Robotics Products Offered 58
10.10 Yamaha 59
10.10.1 Yamaha Corporation Information 59
10.10.2 Yamaha Description, Business Overview 59
10.10.3 Yamaha Welding Robotics Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2019-2021) 59
10.10.4 Yamaha Welding Robotics Products Offered 60
10.11 EFORT Group 60
10.11.1 EFORT Group Corporation Information 60
10.11.2 EFORT Group Description, Business Overview 61
10.11.3 EFORT Group Welding Robotics Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2019-2021) 61
10.11.4 EFORT Group Welding Robotics Products Offered 61
10.12 Nanjing Estun 62
10.12.1 Nanjing Estun Corporation Information 62
10.12.2 Nanjing Estun Description, Business Overview 63
10.12.3 Nanjing Estun Welding Robotics Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2019-2021) 63
10.12.4 Nanjing Estun Welding Robotics Products Offered 63
10.13 Daihen 64
10.13.1 Daihen Corporation Information 64
10.13.2 Daihen Description, Business Overview 65
10.13.3 Daihen Welding Robotics Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2019-2021) 65
10.13.4 Daihen Welding Robotics Products Offered 66
10.14 Staubli 66
10.14.1 Staubli Corporation Information 66
10.14.2 Staubli Description, Business Overview 67
10.14.3 Staubli Welding Robotics Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2019-2021) 67
10.14.4 Staubli Welding Robotics Products Offered 67
10.15 Siasun 68
10.15.1 Siasun Corporation Information 68
10.15.2 Siasun Description, Business Overview 69
10.15.3 Siasun Welding Robotics Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2019-2021) 69
10.15.4 Siasun Welding Robotics Products Offered 69
10.16 STEP 70
10.16.1 STEP Corporation Information 70
10.16.2 STEP Description, Business Overview 71
10.16.3 STEP Welding Robotics Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2019-2021) 71
10.16.4 STEP Welding Robotics Products Offered 71
10.17 Panasonic 72
10.17.1 Panasonic Corporation Information 72
10.17.2 Panasonic Description, Business Overview 73
10.17.3 Panasonic Welding Robotics Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2019-2021) 73
10.17.4 Panasonic Welding Robotics Products Offered 73
10.18 ClOOS 74
10.18.1 ClOOS Corporation Information 74
10.18.2 ClOOS Description, Business Overview 74
10.18.3 ClOOS Welding Robotics Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2019-2021) 75
10.18.4 ClOOS Welding Robotics Products Offered 75
10.19 IGM Robotersysteme 76
10.19.1 IGM Robotersysteme Corporation Information 76
10.19.2 IGM Robotersysteme Description, Business Overview 76
10.19.3 IGM Robotersysteme Welding Robotics Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2019-2021) 76
10.19.4 IGM Robotersysteme Welding Robotics Products Offered 77
10.20 Chengdu CRP 77
10.20.1 Chengdu CRP Corporation Information 77
10.20.2 Chengdu CRP Description, Business Overview 78
10.20.3 Chengdu CRP Welding Robotics Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2019-2021) 78
10.20.4 Chengdu CRP Welding Robotics Products Offered 79
11 WELDING ROBOTICS MANUFACTURING COST ANALYSIS 81
11.1 Welding Robotics Key Raw Materials Analysis 81
11.1.1 Key Raw Materials 81
11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend 82
11.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure 85
11.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Welding Robotics 86
12 MARKET DYNAMICS 87
12.1 Market Trends 87
12.2 Welding Robotics Opportunities and Drivers 88
12.3 Welding Robotics Market Challenges 88
12.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 88
13 MARKETING STRATEGY ANALYSIS, DISTRIBUTORS 90
13.1 Sales Channel 90
13.2 Distributors 92
13.3 Marketing Channels Status of Welding Robotics 93
13.4 Market Positioning 94
13.4.1 Pricing Strategy 94
13.4.2 Brand Strategy 95
13.5 Welding Robotics Customers 95
14 RESEARCH FINDINGS AND CONCLUSION 97
15 APPENDIX 98
15.1 Research Methodology 98
15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach 98
15.1.2 Data Source 101
15.2 Author Details 104
15.3 Disclaimer 104
