Welding Robotics Market Analysis Report & Forecast to 2028 – Competitors, Revenue, Market Trends, Share, Size, Growth and Opportunities

The Global Welding Robotics Market Report was published by QY Research recently.

Summary

Based on our recent survey, the revenue will be US$ 9,938.4 million in 2022 from US$ 8,890.1 million in 2021. The market size of Welding Robotics will reach US$ 19,337.0 million in 2028, with a CAGR of 11.73% from 2022 to 2028.

Full Report Description, Table of Figure, Chart, Free sample, etc. please click

https://us.qyresearch.com/reports/371079/welding-robotics

The report mentions the prominent market player consisting of:

Fanuc

ABB

Yaskawa

KUKA

Kawasaki Heavy Industries

Nachi-Fujikoshi

Mitsubishi

Hyundai Robotics

Comau

Yamaha

EFORT Group

Nanjing Estun

Daihen

Staubli

Siasun

STEP

Panasonic

Cloos

IGM Robotersysteme

Chengdu CRP

Welding Robotics Market Segment by Type

Arc Welding

Spot Welding

Others

Welding Robotics Market Segment by Application

Automotive & Transportation

Electrical & Electronics

Metals & Machinery

Others

The report on the Welding Robotics market covers the following region (country) analysis:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Others

South America

Argentina

Brazil

Others

Middle East & Africa

Key Objectives of This Report

To study and analyze the global Welding Robotics consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.

To understand the structure of Welding Robotics market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Welding Robotics manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Welding Robotics with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks).

To project the consumption of Welding Robotics submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Contents

1 WELDING ROBOTICS MARKET OVERVIEW 1

1.1 Welding Robotics Product Overview 1

1.2 Welding Robotics Market Segment by Type 3

1.3 Global Welding Robotics Market Size by Type (2017-2028) 4

1.3.1 Global Welding Robotics Market Size Overview by Type 5

1.3.2 Global Welding Robotics Historic Market Size Review by Type (2017-2022) 5

1.3.3 Global Welding Robotics Market Size Forecast by Type (2023-2028) 7

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type (2017-2022) 8

1.4.1 North America Welding Robotics Sales Breakdown by Type (2017-2022) 8

1.4.2 Europe Welding Robotics Sales Breakdown by Type (2017-2022) 9

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Welding Robotics Sales Breakdown by Type (2017-2022) 9

1.4.4 South America Welding Robotics Sales Breakdown by Type (2017-2022) 10

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Welding Robotics Sales Breakdown by Type (2017-2022) 10

2 WELDING ROBOTICS MARKET COMPETITION BY COMPANY 12

2.1 Global Top Players by Welding Robotics Sales (2019-2021) 12

2.2 Global Top Players by Welding Robotics Revenue (2019-2021) 14

2.3 Global Top Players by Welding Robotics Average Selling Price (ASP) & (2019-2021) 16

2.4 Welding Robotics Market Competitive Situation and Trends 17

2.4.1 Welding Robotics Market Concentration Rate (2019-2021) 17

2.4.2 Global 5 Largest Manufacturers by Welding Robotics Revenue in 2021 18

2.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 18

3 WELDING ROBOTICS STATUS AND OUTLOOK BY REGION 19

3.1 Global Welding Robotics Market Size and CAGR by Region 19

3.2 Global Welding Robotics Market Size Market Share by Region (2017-2022) 19

3.2.1 Global Welding Robotics Sales Market Share by Region (2017-2022) 19

3.2.2 Global Welding Robotics Revenue Market Share by Region (2017-2022) 20

3.2.3 Global Welding Robotics Sales, Revenue, Price (2017-2022) 20

3.3 Global Welding Robotics Market Size Market Share by Region (2023-2028) 21

3.3.1 Global Welding Robotics Sales Market Share by Region (2023-2028) 21

3.3.2 Global Welding Robotics Revenue Market Share by Region (2023-2028) 21

3.3.3 Global Welding Robotics Sales, Revenue, Price (2023-2028) 22

4 WELDING ROBOTICS BY APPLICATION 23

4.1 Welding Robotics Segment by Application 23

4.2 Global Welding Robotics Sales by Application 24

4.3 Global Welding Robotics Historic Sales by Application (2017-2022) 24

4.4 Global Welding Robotics Forecasted Sales by Application (2023-2028) 25

4.5 Key Regions Welding Robotics Market Size by Application 26

4.5.1 North America Welding Robotics by Application 26

4.5.2 Europe Welding Robotics by Application 26

4.5.3 Asia-Pacific Welding Robotics by Application 26

4.5.4 South America Welding Robotics by Application 27

4.5.5 Middle East and Africa Welding Robotics by Application 27

5 NORTH AMERICA WELDING ROBOTICS MARKET SIZE BY COUNTRY 28

5.1 North America Welding Robotics Market Size Market Share by Country (2017-2022) 28

5.1.1 North America Welding Robotics Sales Market Share by Country (2017-2022) 28

5.1.2 North America Welding Robotics Revenue Market Share by Country (2017-2022) 28

5.2 North America Welding Robotics Market Size Market Share by Country (2023-2028) 29

5.2.1 North America Welding Robotics Sales Market Share by Country (2023-2028) 29

5.2.2 North America Welding Robotics Revenue Market Share by Country (2023-2028) 29

6 EUROPE WELDING ROBOTICS MARKET SIZE BY COUNTRY 31

6.1 Europe Welding Robotics Market Size Market Share by Country (2017-2022) 31

6.1.1 Europe Welding Robotics Sales Market Share by Country (2017-2022) 31

6.1.2 Europe Welding Robotics Revenue Market Share by Country (2017-2022) 31

6.2 Europe Welding Robotics Market Size Market Share by Country (2023-2028) 32

6.2.1 Europe Welding Robotics Sales Market Share by Country (2023-2028) 32

6.2.2 Europe Welding Robotics Revenue Market Share by Country (2023-2028) 33

7 ASIA-PACIFIC WELDING ROBOTICS MARKET SIZE BY REGION 34

7.1 Asia-Pacific Welding Robotics Market Size Market Share by Region (2017-2022) 34

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Welding Robotics Sales Market Share by Region (2017-2022) 34

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Welding Robotics Revenue Market Share by Region (2017-2022) 34

7.2 Asia-Pacific Welding Robotics Market Size Market Share by Region (2023-2028) 35

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Welding Robotics Sales Market Share by Region (2023-2028) 35

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Welding Robotics Revenue Market Share by Region (2023-2028) 36

8 SOUTH AMERICA WELDING ROBOTICS MARKET SIZE BY COUNTRY 37

8.1 South America Welding Robotics Market Size Market Share by Country (2017-2022) 37

8.1.1 South America Welding Robotics Sales Market Share by Country (2017-2022) 37

8.1.2 South America Welding Robotics Revenue Market Share by Country (2017-2022) 37

8.2 South America Welding Robotics Market Size Market Share by Country (2023-2028) 38

8.2.1 South America Welding Robotics Sales Market Share by Country (2023-2028) 38

8.2.2 South America Welding Robotics Revenue Market Share by Country (2023-2028) 38

9 MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA WELDING ROBOTICS MARKET SIZE BY COUNTRY 40

9.1 Middle East and Africa Welding Robotics Market Size Market Share by Country (2017-2022) 40

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Welding Robotics Sales Market Share by Country (2017-2022) 40

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Welding Robotics Revenue Market Share by Country (2017-2022) 40

9.2 Middle East and Africa Welding Robotics Market Size Market Share by Country (2023-2028) 41

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Welding Robotics Sales Market Share by Country (2023-2028) 41

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Welding Robotics Revenue Market Share by Country (2023-2028) 41

10 COMPANY PROFILES 43

10.1 Fanuc 43

10.1.1 Fanuc Corporation Information 43

10.1.2 Fanuc Description, Business Overview 43

10.1.3 Fanuc Welding Robotics Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2019-2021) 44

10.1.4 Fanuc Welding Robotics Products Offered 44

10.2 ABB 44

10.2.1 ABB Corporation Information 44

10.2.2 ABB Description, Business Overview 45

10.2.3 ABB Welding Robotics Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2019-2021) 45

10.2.4 ABB Welding Robotics Products Offered 46

10.3 Yaskawa 46

10.3.1 Yaskawa Corporation Information 46

10.3.2 Yaskawa Description, Business Overview 47

10.3.3 Yaskawa Welding Robotics Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2019-2021) 47

10.3.4 Yaskawa Welding Robotics Products Offered 47

10.4 KUKA 48

10.4.1 KUKA Corporation Information 48

10.4.2 KUKA Description, Business Overview 49

10.4.3 KUKA Welding Robotics Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2019-2021) 49

10.4.4 KUKA Welding Robotics Products Offered 49

10.5 Kawasaki Heavy Industries 50

10.5.1 Kawasaki Heavy Industries Corporation Information 50

10.5.2 Kawasaki Heavy Industries Description, Business Overview 50

10.5.3 Kawasaki Heavy Industries Welding Robotics Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2019-2021) 50

10.5.4 Kawasaki Heavy Industries Welding Robotics Products Offered 51

10.6 Nachi-Fujikoshi 51

10.6.1 Nachi-Fujikoshi Corporation Information 51

10.6.2 Nachi-Fujikoshi Description, Business Overview 52

10.6.3 Nachi-Fujikoshi Welding Robotics Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2019-2021) 53

10.6.4 Nachi-Fujikoshi Welding Robotics Products Offered 53

10.7 Mitsubishi 54

10.7.1 Mitsubishi Corporation Information 54

10.7.2 Mitsubishi Description, Business Overview 54

10.7.3 Mitsubishi Welding Robotics Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2019-2021) 54

10.7.4 Mitsubishi Welding Robotics Products Offered 55

10.8 Hyundai Robotics 55

10.8.1 Hyundai Robotics Corporation Information 55

10.8.2 Hyundai Robotics Description, Business Overview 56

10.8.3 Hyundai Robotics Welding Robotics Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2019-2021) 56

10.8.4 Hyundai Robotics Welding Robotics Products Offered 56

10.9 Comau 57

10.9.1 Comau Corporation Information 57

10.9.2 Comau Description, Business Overview 57

10.9.3 Comau Welding Robotics Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2019-2021) 58

10.9.4 Comau Welding Robotics Products Offered 58

10.10 Yamaha 59

10.10.1 Yamaha Corporation Information 59

10.10.2 Yamaha Description, Business Overview 59

10.10.3 Yamaha Welding Robotics Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2019-2021) 59

10.10.4 Yamaha Welding Robotics Products Offered 60

10.11 EFORT Group 60

10.11.1 EFORT Group Corporation Information 60

10.11.2 EFORT Group Description, Business Overview 61

10.11.3 EFORT Group Welding Robotics Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2019-2021) 61

10.11.4 EFORT Group Welding Robotics Products Offered 61

10.12 Nanjing Estun 62

10.12.1 Nanjing Estun Corporation Information 62

10.12.2 Nanjing Estun Description, Business Overview 63

10.12.3 Nanjing Estun Welding Robotics Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2019-2021) 63

10.12.4 Nanjing Estun Welding Robotics Products Offered 63

10.13 Daihen 64

10.13.1 Daihen Corporation Information 64

10.13.2 Daihen Description, Business Overview 65

10.13.3 Daihen Welding Robotics Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2019-2021) 65

10.13.4 Daihen Welding Robotics Products Offered 66

10.14 Staubli 66

10.14.1 Staubli Corporation Information 66

10.14.2 Staubli Description, Business Overview 67

10.14.3 Staubli Welding Robotics Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2019-2021) 67

10.14.4 Staubli Welding Robotics Products Offered 67

10.15 Siasun 68

10.15.1 Siasun Corporation Information 68

10.15.2 Siasun Description, Business Overview 69

10.15.3 Siasun Welding Robotics Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2019-2021) 69

10.15.4 Siasun Welding Robotics Products Offered 69

10.16 STEP 70

10.16.1 STEP Corporation Information 70

10.16.2 STEP Description, Business Overview 71

10.16.3 STEP Welding Robotics Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2019-2021) 71

10.16.4 STEP Welding Robotics Products Offered 71

10.17 Panasonic 72

10.17.1 Panasonic Corporation Information 72

10.17.2 Panasonic Description, Business Overview 73

10.17.3 Panasonic Welding Robotics Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2019-2021) 73

10.17.4 Panasonic Welding Robotics Products Offered 73

10.18 ClOOS 74

10.18.1 ClOOS Corporation Information 74

10.18.2 ClOOS Description, Business Overview 74

10.18.3 ClOOS Welding Robotics Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2019-2021) 75

10.18.4 ClOOS Welding Robotics Products Offered 75

10.19 IGM Robotersysteme 76

10.19.1 IGM Robotersysteme Corporation Information 76

10.19.2 IGM Robotersysteme Description, Business Overview 76

10.19.3 IGM Robotersysteme Welding Robotics Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2019-2021) 76

10.19.4 IGM Robotersysteme Welding Robotics Products Offered 77

10.20 Chengdu CRP 77

10.20.1 Chengdu CRP Corporation Information 77

10.20.2 Chengdu CRP Description, Business Overview 78

10.20.3 Chengdu CRP Welding Robotics Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2019-2021) 78

10.20.4 Chengdu CRP Welding Robotics Products Offered 79

11 WELDING ROBOTICS MANUFACTURING COST ANALYSIS 81

11.1 Welding Robotics Key Raw Materials Analysis 81

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials 81

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend 82

11.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure 85

11.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Welding Robotics 86

12 MARKET DYNAMICS 87

12.1 Market Trends 87

12.2 Welding Robotics Opportunities and Drivers 88

12.3 Welding Robotics Market Challenges 88

12.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 88

13 MARKETING STRATEGY ANALYSIS, DISTRIBUTORS 90

13.1 Sales Channel 90

13.2 Distributors 92

13.3 Marketing Channels Status of Welding Robotics 93

13.4 Market Positioning 94

13.4.1 Pricing Strategy 94

13.4.2 Brand Strategy 95

13.5 Welding Robotics Customers 95

14 RESEARCH FINDINGS AND CONCLUSION 97

15 APPENDIX 98

15.1 Research Methodology 98

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach 98

15.1.2 Data Source 101

15.2 Author Details 104

15.3 Disclaimer 104

Any questions or further requirements about the report, please click

https://us.qyresearch.com/reports/371079/welding-robotics

Customization of the Report:

This report can be customized to meet the client’s requirements. Please contact with us ([email protected]), who will ensure that you get a report that suits your needs.

Company Profiles:

QYResearch founded in California, USA in 2007. It is a leading global market research and consulting company. With over 15 years’ experience and professional research team in various cities over the world, QY Research focuses on management consulting, database and seminar services, IPO consulting, industry chain research and customized research to help our clients in providing non-linear revenue model and make them successful. We are globally recognized for our expansive portfolio of services, good corporate citizenship, and our strong commitment to sustainability. Up to now, we have cooperated with more than 59,000 clients across five continents. Let’s work closely with you and build a bold and better future.

Contact Us

QY Research

E-mail: [email protected]

Tel: +1-626-842-1666(US) +852-5808-0956 (HK)

Add: 17890 Castleton Street Suite 369 City of Industry CA 91748 United States