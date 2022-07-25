Global Cosmetics and Personal Care Emulsifier Market Research Report 2022
The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by manufacturers, by Type and by Application. Each type provides information about the production during the forecast period of 2017 to 2028. by Application segment also provides consumption during the forecast period of 2017 to 2028. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.
Segment by Type
Oil-in-water (o/w) Emulsifier
Water-in-oil (w/o) Emulsifier
Segment by Application
Night & Sun Protection Creams
Body Lotions
Day Creams
Color Cosmetic
Hair Care
Others
By Company
AAK
ADEKA
Ashland
BASF
Clariant
Croda International
Dow
DSM
Evonik
Archer Daniels Midland (ADM)
Innospec
INOLEX
KCC Beauty
Lonza
Lubrizol
Nikko Chemicals
Nouryon
Solvay
SANYO
Cargill
Berg + Schmidt/Stern-Wywiol Group
WACKER
International Flavors & Fragrances
Hallstar
BRB
Production by Region
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Consumption by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
China Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Colombia
Table of content
1 Cosmetics and Personal Care Emulsifier Market Overview
1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Cosmetics and Personal Care Emulsifier
1.2 Cosmetics and Personal Care Emulsifier Segment by Type
1.2.1 Global Cosmetics and Personal Care Emulsifier Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Type 2022 VS 2028
1.2.2 Oil-in-water (o/w) Emulsifier
1.2.3 Water-in-oil (w/o) Emulsifier
1.3 Cosmetics and Personal Care Emulsifier Segment by Application
1.3.1 Global Cosmetics and Personal Care Emulsifier Consumption Comparison by Application: 2022 VS 2028
1.3.2 Night & Sun Protection Creams
1.3.3 Body Lotions
1.3.4 Day Creams
1.3.5 Color Cosmetic
1.3.6 Hair Care
1.3.7 Others
1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects
1.4.1 Global Cosmetics and Personal Care Emulsifier Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
1.4.2 Global Cosmetics and Personal Care Emulsifier Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
1.4.3 Global Cosmetics and Personal Care Emulsifier Production Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
1.5 Global Market Size by Region
1.5.1 Global Cosmetics and Personal Care Emulsifier Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.5.2 North America Cosmetics and Personal Care Emulsifier Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
1.5.3 Europe Cosmetics and Personal Care Emulsifier Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028
