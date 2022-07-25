Uncategorized

Global Polyurethane Polyols Market Insights, Forecast to 2028

Polyurethane Polyols market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Polyurethane Polyols market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

Flexible foams

Rigid Foams

Coatings

Adhesives & Sealants

Elastomers

Others

Segment by Application

Building & Construction

Automotive & Transportation

Bedding & Furniture

Footwear

Appliances & White Goods

Others

By Company

Covestro AG (Germany)

BASF SE (Germany)

The Dow Chemical Company (US)

Wanhua Chemical Group Co. Ltd. (China)

Huntsman Corporation (U.S .)

Mitsui Chemical Inc. (Japan)

Lanxess

Tosoh Corporation (Japan)

Manali Petrochemicals Limited (India)

Production by Region

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Consumption by Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Philippines

Vietnam

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

U.A.E

Table of content

1 Study Coverage
1.1 Polyurethane Polyols Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Polyurethane Polyols Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Flexible foams
1.2.3 Rigid Foams
1.2.4 Coatings
1.2.5 Adhesives & Sealants
1.2.6 Elastomers
1.2.7 Others
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Polyurethane Polyols Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Building & Construction
1.3.3 Automotive & Transportation
1.3.4 Bedding & Furniture
1.3.5 Footwear
1.3.6 Appliances & White Goods
1.3.7 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Polyurethane Polyols Production
2.1 Global Polyurethane Polyols Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Polyurethane Polyols Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Polyurethane Polyols Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Polyurethane Polyols Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Polyurethane Polyols Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global Polyurethane Polyols Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Polyurethane Polyols Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Polyurethane Polyols Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global Polyurethane Polyols Revenue by Region:

