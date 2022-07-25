Global Polyurethane Polyols Market Insights, Forecast to 2028
Polyurethane Polyols market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Polyurethane Polyols market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
Flexible foams
Rigid Foams
Coatings
Adhesives & Sealants
Elastomers
Others
Segment by Application
Building & Construction
Automotive & Transportation
Bedding & Furniture
Footwear
Appliances & White Goods
Others
By Company
Covestro AG (Germany)
BASF SE (Germany)
The Dow Chemical Company (US)
Wanhua Chemical Group Co. Ltd. (China)
Huntsman Corporation (U.S .)
Mitsui Chemical Inc. (Japan)
Lanxess
Tosoh Corporation (Japan)
Manali Petrochemicals Limited (India)
Production by Region
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Consumption by Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
U.A.E
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Polyurethane Polyols Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Polyurethane Polyols Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Flexible foams
1.2.3 Rigid Foams
1.2.4 Coatings
1.2.5 Adhesives & Sealants
1.2.6 Elastomers
1.2.7 Others
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Polyurethane Polyols Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Building & Construction
1.3.3 Automotive & Transportation
1.3.4 Bedding & Furniture
1.3.5 Footwear
1.3.6 Appliances & White Goods
1.3.7 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Polyurethane Polyols Production
2.1 Global Polyurethane Polyols Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Polyurethane Polyols Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Polyurethane Polyols Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Polyurethane Polyols Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Polyurethane Polyols Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global Polyurethane Polyols Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Polyurethane Polyols Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Polyurethane Polyols Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global Polyurethane Polyols Revenue by Region:
